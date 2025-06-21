NASCAR Truck Series Pocono results: MillerTech Battery 200 winner and order

After a week off, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Pocono Raceway on Friday for the running of the MillerTech Battery 200, which saw Layne Riggs pick up his first win of the season after a chaotic final restart.

Riggs led the field to green for the 80-lap race, but quickly found himself in a three-wide battle with Kaden Honeycutt and Corey Heim, with Heim grabbing the lead coming out of Turn 2 on the opening lap. Heim is only the third driver in series history to lead in each of the first 14 races of a season, joining 1995 champion Mike Skinner (2007) and Christian Eckes (2024). Stage 1 ultimately ended under caution after Cody Dennison had a tire issue and made contact with the wall on Lap 19, handing the stage win to Riggs, who stayed on track after Heim elected to pit under green.

How the MillerTech Battery 200 unfolded at Pocono Raceway

Heim returned to the front in Stage 2 and picked up his 12th stage win of the season, breaking the record for the most stage wins in a season (since stage racing was introduced in 2017). Lap 48 produced the race's biggest incident when Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes made contact in a three-wide battle for 11th. Ankrum and Enfinger spun while Rhodes, Conner Jones, Clayton Green and Dawson Sutton each suffered damage.

The ensuing restart with 25 laps to go produced the race's final caution as Jake Garcia spun exiting Turn 1 and made contact with the inside wall. The complexion of the race changed before the field went back green when Heim, who led a race-high 48 laps, waved to the back of the field with a flat right rear tire. When the racing action resumed with 19 to go, Cup Series regular Carson Hocevar got black flagged for jumping the restart, vaulting Riggs back to the top spot.

Riggs was never challenged the rest of the way, pulling away to win by 3.64 seconds over Tanner Gray for his first win of the season and the third of his career. Riggs, who paced the field for 25 laps, is the seventh series regular to visit Victory Lane in 2025 and becomes the first Ford driver to win at Pocono since Ryan Blaney in 2013.

MillerTech Battery 200 finishing position Driver Points Winner Layne Riggs 59 2nd Tanner Gray 41 3rd Kaden Honeycutt 48 4th Brandon Jones 0 5th Daniel Hemric 32 6th Connor Mosack 40 7th Chandler Smith 33 8th Stewart Friesen 34 9th Ty Majeski 28 10th Rajah Caruth 27 11th Gio Ruggiero 26 12th Luke Baldwin 25 13th Carson Hocevar 0 14th Jack Wood 23 15th Patrick Emerling 22 16th Andres Perez 30 17th Grant Enfinger 20 18th Ben Rhodes 23 19th Frankie Muniz 18 20th Matt Mills 17 21st Nathan Byrd 16 22nd Toni Breidinger 15 23rd Corey Heim 24 24th Tyler Tomassi 0 25th Spencer Boyd 12 26th Tyler Ankrum 17 27th Matt Crafton 10 28th Jake Garcia 22 29th Dawson Sutton 8 30th Clayton Green 7 31st Conner Jones 6 32nd Dawson Cram 0 33rd Cody Dennison 4 34th Norm Benning 3 35th Bryan Dauzat 2

Despite a disappointing 23rd-place finish, Heim still holds a sizeable points lead (+124) over Chandler Smith. Those two, along with Riggs, Ankrum, Daniel Hemric, Stewart Friesen and Rajah Caruth are the seven full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. Defending series champion Ty Majeski is 10 points to the good over Garcia for the 10th and final playoff spot with four races remaining in the regular season.

The Truck Series will stay in the northeast next week when it makes its first trip to the iconic Lime Rock Park road course in Lakeville, Connecticut, for the running of The LiUNA! 150 on Saturday, June 28 (1 p.m. ET, FOX, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).