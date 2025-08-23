NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona results: Wawa 250 winner, order and points update

After an off-week following Connor Zilisch's win at Watkins Glen, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night for the running of the Wawa 250, which saw Parker Kligerman win the race under caution substituting for the injured Zilisch. While the record books will show Zilisch as the official winner due to him starting the race, Kligerman, who relieved him of his duties during the race's first caution for weather, drove the No. 88 Chevrolet to victory.

How the Wawa 250 unfolded at Daytona

Zilisch was awarded the pole for Friday night's 250-mile race after qualifying was canceled due to weather. However, to avoid doing any further damage to his collarbone after a scary fall in Victory Lane while celebrating his Watkins Glen win, Zilisch dropped to the rear for the start and got out of the car 13 laps into the race.

A bizarre situation took place for Harrison Burton after a spin down the backstretch on Lap 10. While the race remained green for two laps until the caution for weather, Burton lost multiple laps and appeared to have debris blowing into his cockpit and eye.

Following the nearly 40-minute red flag, the field stayed side-by-side until the stage end when Carson Kvapil and Taylor Gray got sideways, triggering a multi-car wreck that also involved Dean Thompson, Jeb Burton, Blaine Perkins and Nick Sanchez. Sammy Smith picked up the Stage 1 win.

Stage 2 also ended under caution after a chain reaction caused Smith to get turned sideways off turn 4, collecting William Sawalich, Aric Almirola, Brandon Jones, Thompson, Jeb Burton and Gray. Justin Allgaier was declared the leader at the time of the caution and won Stage 2.

As expected at Daytona, the intensity only heightened as the laps wound down. With 12 to go, Gray suffered an apparent tire issue and spun. 2022 Daytona winner Jeremy Clements was among those involved in that incident.

One of the biggest incidents of the night took place with four laps remaining as Ryan Sieg, who was searching for his first career win, got turned by Leland Honeyman while trying to block the outside exiting the tri-oval. Daniel Dye, Christian Eckes, Sawalich, Almirola, Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton, Josh Williams, Ryan Ellis and Matt DiBenedetto were among those involved.

The No. 39 gets turned in front of the field!



Multiple cars are involved in this incident on Lap 97. pic.twitter.com/6IyZ5NPT4H — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) August 23, 2025

Finishing order, results and points update after Parker Kligerman's substitute victory at Daytona

For the first time since Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte, the Xfinity Series saw an overtime finish on Friday night. Kligerman remained out front and took a huge push from Smith prior to a crash between turns 3-4 involving several cars, notably Cup Series driver Justin Haley and three-time Xfinity Daytona winner Austin Hill. Kligerman was the leader at the time of caution, picking up the win in relief of Zilisch.

Parker Kligerman is a winner at DAYTONA! pic.twitter.com/hgLNtBr15T — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) August 23, 2025

It was a JRM top-three sweep with Smith and Allgaier second and third, respectively. Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, Jones, Thompson, Garrett Smithley, Brennan Poole and Kvapil rounded out the top 10. Notables outside the top 10 include Harrison Burton (16th), Sheldon Creed (17th), Haley (19th), Jeb Burton (20th), Sanchez (23rd), Almirola (24th), Hill (25th), Gray (30th) and Ryan Sieg (31st).

Wawa 250 finishing position Driver Points Winner* Connor Zilisch* 40 2nd Sammy Smith 45 3rd Justin Allgaier 50 4th Jesse Love 42 5th Sam Mayer 41 6th Brandon Jones 38 7th Dean Thompson 35 8th Garrett Smithley 29 9th Brennan Poole 28 10th Carson Kvapil 27 11th Ryan Ellis 26 12th William Sawalich 26 13th Patrick Emerling 0 14th Blaine Perkins 23 15th Mason Maggio 22 16th Harrison Burton 25 17th Sheldon Creed 26 18th Josh Bilicki 19 19th Justin Haley 0 20th Jeb Burton 19 21st Joey Gase 16 22nd Natalie Decker 15 23rd Nick Sanchez 14 24th Aric Almirola 14 25th Austin Hill 26 26th Leland Honeyman 11 27th Kyle Sieg 10 28th Caesar Bacarella 9 29th Rajah Caruth 0 30th Taylor Gray 10 31st Ryan Sieg 7 32nd Christian Eckes 17 33rd Matt DiBenedetto 12 34th Josh Williams 3 35th Daniel Dye 2 36th Jeremy Clements 1 37th Anthony Alfredo 4 38th Parker Retzlaff 1

*Since Zilisch started the race in the No. 88 Chevrolet, he is technically credited with the win even though Kligerman drove it to Victory Lane.

Updated Xfinity Series playoff picture after Daytona

A Stage 2 victory and third-place finish was enough for Allgaier to reclaim the points lead (+3) from Zilisch. Mayer is a close 26 points behind in third with two regular-season races left (Portland, World Wide Technology Raceway). Zilisch, Allgaier, Hill, Mayer, Love, Jones, Smith and Sanchez remain the eight full-time drivers to visit Victory Lane this season.

Kvapil (+120), Creed (+84) and Gray (+67) have built up a lot of cushion while Harrison Burton (+36) clings to the final playoff spot over cousin Jeb Burton (-36) and Ryan Sieg (-56).

What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The Xfinity Series heads to the Portland International Raceway road course on Saturday, Aug. 30, for the running of the Pacific Office Automation 147 (7:30 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen is the defending race winner.