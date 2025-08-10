Fansided

NASCAR Xfinity Series Watkins Glen results: Mission 200 at The Glen winner, order and points update

Connor Zilisch survives chaotic race for sixth win of season.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen
NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

Following Sam Mayer's first win of the season at Iowa, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Watkins Glen International on Saturday for the running of the Mission 200 at The Glen, which saw rookie Connor Zilisch overcome an eventful final stage to go back-to-back at Watkins Glen after winning in his debut there one year ago.

How the Mission 200 at The Glen unfolded

Zilisch led the field to green for the 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course. It did not take long for the caution to fly four laps in after Josh Bilicki got stuck in the Turn 6 sand trap following contact from Ryan Sieg. Many of the frontrunners, including Zilisch, opted to pit before the stage break to inherit track position for the second stage. Justin Allgaier, who entered the race tied with Zilisch for the points lead, stayed on track to get the Stage 1 win.

Zilisch returned the favor with the Stage 2 win before the complexion of the race changed in an eventful final stage. Moments after Shane van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell and Jesse Love made scheduled green-flag stops with 31 laps to go, Sheldon Creed made heavy contact between turns 5 and 6 after Parker Retzlaff got into his left rear exiting Turn 5.

After multiple laps of close quarters racing, Zilisch and van Gisbergen got together entering Turn 7, which led to van Gisbergen making significant contact with the wall to bring out the caution with 18 to go.

Austin Hill, who was returning from his one-race suspension for what NASCAR viewed as an intentional spin of Aric Almirola at Indianapolis, was at the center of the biggest wreck in Xfinity Series history at Watkins Glen with nine laps remaining. Exiting Turn 5, Hill got into the left rear of McDowell as the two battled for second. McDowell's car experienced a vicious hit with the guardrail and collected several drivers behind him, including Love, Daniel Dye, William Sawalich, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Nick Sanchez and Taylor Gray.

That led to a 45-minute red flag while NASCAR made repairs to the guardrail and cleaned up the mess left behind from the massive wreck. After some additional caution laps were added and Sanchez crashed into the Turn 5 tire barrier with an apparent failure, it came down to a four-lap sprint to the finish.

Finishing order, results and points update after Connor Zilisch repeats at Watkins Glen

Despite losing the lead to Sammy Smith briefly on the restart, Zilisch made the winning move on the backstretch and pulled away to win by 2.3 seconds over Mayer. Zilisch led a race-high 60 laps to pick up his sixth win of the season and his 11th consecutive top-five finish.

The 19-year-old phenom's day took a turn for the worse in Victory Lane as he celebrated the win. Zilisch climbed from the cockpit and slipped on the door ledge of his No. 88 Chevrolet, falling awkwardly to the ground. The CW Sports provided this update before it wrapped up its race coverage.

NASCAR later confirmed that Zilisch was "awake and alert" and that he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Behind Zilisch and Mayer in the top 10 were Smith, Hill, Carson Kvapil, Allgaier, Austin Green, Christian Eckes, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton. Notables outside the top 10 include Love (14th), Jeb Burton (16th), Dye (17th), Gray (18th), Sanchez (24th), McDowell (25th), Sawalich (26th), Ryan Sieg (28th), van Gisbergen (31st) and Creed (35th).

Mission 200 at The Glen finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Connor Zilisch

51

2nd

Sam Mayer

43

3rd

Sammy Smith

36

4th

Austin Hill

40

5th

Carson Kvapil

38

6th

Justin Allgaier

44

7th

Austin Green

31

8th

Christian Eckes

29

9th

Brandon Jones

28

10th

Harrison Burton

32

11th

Kaz Grala

0

12th

Brennan Poole

25

13th

Dean Thompson

28

14th

Jesse Love

29

15th

Jeremy Clements

22

16th

Jeb Burton

21

17th

Daniel Dye

20

18th

Taylor Gray

28

19th

Stefan Parsons

0

20th

Austin J. Hill

17

21st

Glen Reen

16

22nd

Parker Retzlaff

18

23rd

Blaine Perkins

14

24th

Nick Sanchez

20

25th

Michael McDowell

0

26th

William Sawalich

11

27th

Josh Bilicki

10

28th

Ryan Sieg

11

29th

Ryan Ellis

8

30th

Kyle Sieg

7

31st

Shane van Gisbergen

0

32nd

Anthony Alfredo

5

33rd

Matt DiBenedetto

5

34th

Preston Pardus

3

35th

Sheldon Creed

14

36th

Riley Herbst

0

37th

Thomas Annunziata

1

38th

Garrett Smithley

1

Updated Xfinity Series playoff picture after Watkins Glen

A sixth win of the 2025 season and another stage win was enough to vault Zilisch to the outright points lead (+7) over Allgaier with three regular-season races left. Those two, along with Hill, Mayer, Love, Jones, Smith and Sanchez are the eight full-time drivers to visit Victory Lane this season.

Kvapil (+112), Creed (+77), Gray (+76) and Harrison Burton (+30) are the four drivers that are currently in on points. With finishes of 16th and 28th, respectively, Jeb Burton (-30) and Ryan Sieg (-38) find themselves at a larger deficit outside the playoff field.

What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The Xfinity Series heads into an off-week before returning to action at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Aug. 22 for the running of the Wawa 250 (7:30 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Ryan Truex is the defending race winner.

