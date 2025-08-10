NASCAR Xfinity Series Watkins Glen results: Mission 200 at The Glen winner, order and points update

Following Sam Mayer's first win of the season at Iowa, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Watkins Glen International on Saturday for the running of the Mission 200 at The Glen, which saw rookie Connor Zilisch overcome an eventful final stage to go back-to-back at Watkins Glen after winning in his debut there one year ago.
How the Mission 200 at The Glen unfolded
Zilisch led the field to green for the 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course. It did not take long for the caution to fly four laps in after Josh Bilicki got stuck in the Turn 6 sand trap following contact from Ryan Sieg. Many of the frontrunners, including Zilisch, opted to pit before the stage break to inherit track position for the second stage. Justin Allgaier, who entered the race tied with Zilisch for the points lead, stayed on track to get the Stage 1 win.
Zilisch returned the favor with the Stage 2 win before the complexion of the race changed in an eventful final stage. Moments after Shane van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell and Jesse Love made scheduled green-flag stops with 31 laps to go, Sheldon Creed made heavy contact between turns 5 and 6 after Parker Retzlaff got into his left rear exiting Turn 5.
After multiple laps of close quarters racing, Zilisch and van Gisbergen got together entering Turn 7, which led to van Gisbergen making significant contact with the wall to bring out the caution with 18 to go.
Austin Hill, who was returning from his one-race suspension for what NASCAR viewed as an intentional spin of Aric Almirola at Indianapolis, was at the center of the biggest wreck in Xfinity Series history at Watkins Glen with nine laps remaining. Exiting Turn 5, Hill got into the left rear of McDowell as the two battled for second. McDowell's car experienced a vicious hit with the guardrail and collected several drivers behind him, including Love, Daniel Dye, William Sawalich, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Nick Sanchez and Taylor Gray.
That led to a 45-minute red flag while NASCAR made repairs to the guardrail and cleaned up the mess left behind from the massive wreck. After some additional caution laps were added and Sanchez crashed into the Turn 5 tire barrier with an apparent failure, it came down to a four-lap sprint to the finish.
Finishing order, results and points update after Connor Zilisch repeats at Watkins Glen
Despite losing the lead to Sammy Smith briefly on the restart, Zilisch made the winning move on the backstretch and pulled away to win by 2.3 seconds over Mayer. Zilisch led a race-high 60 laps to pick up his sixth win of the season and his 11th consecutive top-five finish.
The 19-year-old phenom's day took a turn for the worse in Victory Lane as he celebrated the win. Zilisch climbed from the cockpit and slipped on the door ledge of his No. 88 Chevrolet, falling awkwardly to the ground. The CW Sports provided this update before it wrapped up its race coverage.
NASCAR later confirmed that Zilisch was "awake and alert" and that he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Behind Zilisch and Mayer in the top 10 were Smith, Hill, Carson Kvapil, Allgaier, Austin Green, Christian Eckes, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton. Notables outside the top 10 include Love (14th), Jeb Burton (16th), Dye (17th), Gray (18th), Sanchez (24th), McDowell (25th), Sawalich (26th), Ryan Sieg (28th), van Gisbergen (31st) and Creed (35th).
Mission 200 at The Glen finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Connor Zilisch
51
2nd
Sam Mayer
43
3rd
Sammy Smith
36
4th
Austin Hill
40
5th
Carson Kvapil
38
6th
Justin Allgaier
44
7th
Austin Green
31
8th
Christian Eckes
29
9th
Brandon Jones
28
10th
Harrison Burton
32
11th
Kaz Grala
0
12th
Brennan Poole
25
13th
Dean Thompson
28
14th
Jesse Love
29
15th
Jeremy Clements
22
16th
Jeb Burton
21
17th
Daniel Dye
20
18th
Taylor Gray
28
19th
Stefan Parsons
0
20th
Austin J. Hill
17
21st
Glen Reen
16
22nd
Parker Retzlaff
18
23rd
Blaine Perkins
14
24th
Nick Sanchez
20
25th
Michael McDowell
0
26th
William Sawalich
11
27th
Josh Bilicki
10
28th
Ryan Sieg
11
29th
Ryan Ellis
8
30th
Kyle Sieg
7
31st
Shane van Gisbergen
0
32nd
Anthony Alfredo
5
33rd
Matt DiBenedetto
5
34th
Preston Pardus
3
35th
Sheldon Creed
14
36th
Riley Herbst
0
37th
Thomas Annunziata
1
38th
Garrett Smithley
1
Updated Xfinity Series playoff picture after Watkins Glen
A sixth win of the 2025 season and another stage win was enough to vault Zilisch to the outright points lead (+7) over Allgaier with three regular-season races left. Those two, along with Hill, Mayer, Love, Jones, Smith and Sanchez are the eight full-time drivers to visit Victory Lane this season.
Kvapil (+112), Creed (+77), Gray (+76) and Harrison Burton (+30) are the four drivers that are currently in on points. With finishes of 16th and 28th, respectively, Jeb Burton (-30) and Ryan Sieg (-38) find themselves at a larger deficit outside the playoff field.
What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?
The Xfinity Series heads into an off-week before returning to action at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Aug. 22 for the running of the Wawa 250 (7:30 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Ryan Truex is the defending race winner.