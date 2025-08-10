NASCAR Xfinity Series Watkins Glen results: Mission 200 at The Glen winner, order and points update

Following Sam Mayer's first win of the season at Iowa, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Watkins Glen International on Saturday for the running of the Mission 200 at The Glen, which saw rookie Connor Zilisch overcome an eventful final stage to go back-to-back at Watkins Glen after winning in his debut there one year ago.

How the Mission 200 at The Glen unfolded

Zilisch led the field to green for the 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course. It did not take long for the caution to fly four laps in after Josh Bilicki got stuck in the Turn 6 sand trap following contact from Ryan Sieg. Many of the frontrunners, including Zilisch, opted to pit before the stage break to inherit track position for the second stage. Justin Allgaier, who entered the race tied with Zilisch for the points lead, stayed on track to get the Stage 1 win.

Zilisch returned the favor with the Stage 2 win before the complexion of the race changed in an eventful final stage. Moments after Shane van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell and Jesse Love made scheduled green-flag stops with 31 laps to go, Sheldon Creed made heavy contact between turns 5 and 6 after Parker Retzlaff got into his left rear exiting Turn 5.

After multiple laps of close quarters racing, Zilisch and van Gisbergen got together entering Turn 7, which led to van Gisbergen making significant contact with the wall to bring out the caution with 18 to go.

Austin Hill, who was returning from his one-race suspension for what NASCAR viewed as an intentional spin of Aric Almirola at Indianapolis, was at the center of the biggest wreck in Xfinity Series history at Watkins Glen with nine laps remaining. Exiting Turn 5, Hill got into the left rear of McDowell as the two battled for second. McDowell's car experienced a vicious hit with the guardrail and collected several drivers behind him, including Love, Daniel Dye, William Sawalich, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Nick Sanchez and Taylor Gray.

That led to a 45-minute red flag while NASCAR made repairs to the guardrail and cleaned up the mess left behind from the massive wreck. After some additional caution laps were added and Sanchez crashed into the Turn 5 tire barrier with an apparent failure, it came down to a four-lap sprint to the finish.

Finishing order, results and points update after Connor Zilisch repeats at Watkins Glen

Despite losing the lead to Sammy Smith briefly on the restart, Zilisch made the winning move on the backstretch and pulled away to win by 2.3 seconds over Mayer. Zilisch led a race-high 60 laps to pick up his sixth win of the season and his 11th consecutive top-five finish.

The 19-year-old phenom's day took a turn for the worse in Victory Lane as he celebrated the win. Zilisch climbed from the cockpit and slipped on the door ledge of his No. 88 Chevrolet, falling awkwardly to the ground. The CW Sports provided this update before it wrapped up its race coverage.

NASCAR later confirmed that Zilisch was "awake and alert" and that he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.❤️ — Connor Zilisch (@ConnorZilisch) August 10, 2025

Behind Zilisch and Mayer in the top 10 were Smith, Hill, Carson Kvapil, Allgaier, Austin Green, Christian Eckes, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton. Notables outside the top 10 include Love (14th), Jeb Burton (16th), Dye (17th), Gray (18th), Sanchez (24th), McDowell (25th), Sawalich (26th), Ryan Sieg (28th), van Gisbergen (31st) and Creed (35th).

Mission 200 at The Glen finishing position Driver Points Winner Connor Zilisch 51 2nd Sam Mayer 43 3rd Sammy Smith 36 4th Austin Hill 40 5th Carson Kvapil 38 6th Justin Allgaier 44 7th Austin Green 31 8th Christian Eckes 29 9th Brandon Jones 28 10th Harrison Burton 32 11th Kaz Grala 0 12th Brennan Poole 25 13th Dean Thompson 28 14th Jesse Love 29 15th Jeremy Clements 22 16th Jeb Burton 21 17th Daniel Dye 20 18th Taylor Gray 28 19th Stefan Parsons 0 20th Austin J. Hill 17 21st Glen Reen 16 22nd Parker Retzlaff 18 23rd Blaine Perkins 14 24th Nick Sanchez 20 25th Michael McDowell 0 26th William Sawalich 11 27th Josh Bilicki 10 28th Ryan Sieg 11 29th Ryan Ellis 8 30th Kyle Sieg 7 31st Shane van Gisbergen 0 32nd Anthony Alfredo 5 33rd Matt DiBenedetto 5 34th Preston Pardus 3 35th Sheldon Creed 14 36th Riley Herbst 0 37th Thomas Annunziata 1 38th Garrett Smithley 1

Updated Xfinity Series playoff picture after Watkins Glen

A sixth win of the 2025 season and another stage win was enough to vault Zilisch to the outright points lead (+7) over Allgaier with three regular-season races left. Those two, along with Hill, Mayer, Love, Jones, Smith and Sanchez are the eight full-time drivers to visit Victory Lane this season.

Kvapil (+112), Creed (+77), Gray (+76) and Harrison Burton (+30) are the four drivers that are currently in on points. With finishes of 16th and 28th, respectively, Jeb Burton (-30) and Ryan Sieg (-38) find themselves at a larger deficit outside the playoff field.

What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The Xfinity Series heads into an off-week before returning to action at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Aug. 22 for the running of the Wawa 250 (7:30 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Ryan Truex is the defending race winner.