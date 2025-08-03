NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa results: HyVee Perks 250 winner, order and points update

Following Connor Zilisch's third straight win in the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Iowa Speedway on Saturday for the running of the HyVee Perks 250, which saw Sam Mayer pull away from Jesse Love to win his first race of the season under caution.

How the HyVee Perks 250 unfolded at Iowa Speedway

Jesse Love led the field to green for the 250-lap race at the Midwest short track. It did not take long for the race's first caution when Ryan Sieg got loose on Lap 2 and made contact with Austin Dillon, who was subbing for the suspended Austin Hill following Hill's retaliation against Aric Almirola at the Brickyard.

The yellow flag is out early in Stage 1 after Ryan Sieg makes contact with Austin Dillon. pic.twitter.com/9LhMS9BeRG — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) August 2, 2025

Zilisch picked up where he left off with a dominant Stage 1 win. He quickly lost the track position, though, after his team failed to get his left front wheel tight during the stage break. The only caution of the second stage came out on Lap 90 after Ryan Ellis and Anthony Alfredo got together in Turn 4. Cup Series regular Ross Chastain went on to win Stage 2.

As Zilisch rallied toward the front, multiple cautions slowed the action in the final stage. Dean Thompson did a half-spin from 21st after contact from Corey Day with 113 laps to go. After a lengthy green-flag run, Daniel Dye lost a right front tire while running 12th with 49 to go. Moments after the ensuing restart, Zilisch lost control battling underneath Chastain and Justin Allgaier, which ultimately caused Allgaier to spin exiting Turn 2 with 37 to go.

A closer look at the contact between Zilisch, Chastain and Allgaier to bring out another yellow flag. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vuwOghxZIJ — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) August 2, 2025

Another caution for Brandon Jones, who spun in oil from Matt DiBenedetto's Chevrolet with 28 laps remaining, set the stage for the final restart with 17 to go.

Sam Mayer claims elusive 2025 win at Iowa: Finishing order, results and points update

Mayer pulled away in the final 17 laps and won the race under caution after Garrett Smithley spun on the final lap. Mayer led 28 laps on his way to earning his first win of the season, second consecutive at Iowa and the first for Haas Factory Team. The win also snapped Zilisch's three-race winning streak.

Behind Mayer were Love, Chastain, Zilisch, Harrison Burton, Carson Hocevar, Sheldon Creed, Sieg, Carson Kvapil and Christian Eckes. Hocevar's sixth-place finish came in the No. 11 car for Kaulig Racing after Josh Williams was let go earlier in the week. Notable finishers outside the top 10 include Dillon (14th), Sammy Smith (15th), Allgaier (16th), Taylor Gray (17th), Nick Sanchez (19th), Jones (23rd), Day (24th) and Jeb Burton (29th). Dillon rallied to 14th after the early spin while Burton struggled in 29th and lost ground in the playoff race.

HyVee Perks 250 finishing position Driver Points Winner Sam Mayer 54 2nd Jesse Love 48 3rd Ross Chastain 0 4th Connor Zilisch 43 5th Harrison Burton 37 6th Carson Hocevar 0 7th Sheldon Creed 35 8th Ryan Sieg 30 9th Carson Kvapil 35 10th Christian Eckes 27 11th William Sawalich 38 12th Justin Bonsignore 25 13th Parker Retzlaff 24 14th Austin Dillon 0 15th Sammy Smith 22 16th Justin Allgaier 22 17th Taylor Gray 28 18th Kyle Sieg 19 19th Nick Sanchez 18 20th Brennan Poole 17 21st Josh Bilicki 16 22nd Jeremy Clements 15 23rd Brandon Jones 23 24th Corey Day 13 25th Ryan Ellis 12 26th Anthony Alfredo 11 27th Joey Gase 10 28th Blaine Perkins 9 29th Jeb Burton 8 30th Patrick Emerling 0 31st Dean Thompson 6 32nd Thomas Annunziata 5 33rd Garrett Smithley 4 34th Tyler Tomassi 3 35th Matt DiBenedetto 2 36th Daniel Dye 4 37th Mason Massey 1 38th Dawson Cram 1

Updated Xfinity Series playoff picture after Iowa

After another top-five finish, Zilisch is now tied atop the standings with Allgaier with four regular season races left. Those two, along with Hill, Mayer, Love, Jones, Smith and Sanchez are the eight full-time drivers to visit Victory Lane this season.

Kvapil (+93), Creed (+82), Gray (+67) and Burton (+17) find themselves currently in the playoff field on points. Sieg (-17) and Jeb Burton (-19) are the first two drivers outside the playoff field.

What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The Xfinity Series shifts its focus to Watkins Glen International on Saturday, Aug. 9 for the running of the Misson 200 at the Glen (3 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Zilisch is the defending race winner.