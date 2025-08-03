NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa results: HyVee Perks 250 winner, order and points update

Following Connor Zilisch's third straight win in the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Iowa Speedway on Saturday for the running of the HyVee Perks 250, which saw Sam Mayer pull away from Jesse Love to win his first race of the season under caution.
How the HyVee Perks 250 unfolded at Iowa Speedway
Jesse Love led the field to green for the 250-lap race at the Midwest short track. It did not take long for the race's first caution when Ryan Sieg got loose on Lap 2 and made contact with Austin Dillon, who was subbing for the suspended Austin Hill following Hill's retaliation against Aric Almirola at the Brickyard.
Zilisch picked up where he left off with a dominant Stage 1 win. He quickly lost the track position, though, after his team failed to get his left front wheel tight during the stage break. The only caution of the second stage came out on Lap 90 after Ryan Ellis and Anthony Alfredo got together in Turn 4. Cup Series regular Ross Chastain went on to win Stage 2.
As Zilisch rallied toward the front, multiple cautions slowed the action in the final stage. Dean Thompson did a half-spin from 21st after contact from Corey Day with 113 laps to go. After a lengthy green-flag run, Daniel Dye lost a right front tire while running 12th with 49 to go. Moments after the ensuing restart, Zilisch lost control battling underneath Chastain and Justin Allgaier, which ultimately caused Allgaier to spin exiting Turn 2 with 37 to go.
Another caution for Brandon Jones, who spun in oil from Matt DiBenedetto's Chevrolet with 28 laps remaining, set the stage for the final restart with 17 to go.
Sam Mayer claims elusive 2025 win at Iowa: Finishing order, results and points update
Mayer pulled away in the final 17 laps and won the race under caution after Garrett Smithley spun on the final lap. Mayer led 28 laps on his way to earning his first win of the season, second consecutive at Iowa and the first for Haas Factory Team. The win also snapped Zilisch's three-race winning streak.
Behind Mayer were Love, Chastain, Zilisch, Harrison Burton, Carson Hocevar, Sheldon Creed, Sieg, Carson Kvapil and Christian Eckes. Hocevar's sixth-place finish came in the No. 11 car for Kaulig Racing after Josh Williams was let go earlier in the week. Notable finishers outside the top 10 include Dillon (14th), Sammy Smith (15th), Allgaier (16th), Taylor Gray (17th), Nick Sanchez (19th), Jones (23rd), Day (24th) and Jeb Burton (29th). Dillon rallied to 14th after the early spin while Burton struggled in 29th and lost ground in the playoff race.
HyVee Perks 250 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Sam Mayer
54
2nd
Jesse Love
48
3rd
Ross Chastain
0
4th
Connor Zilisch
43
5th
Harrison Burton
37
6th
Carson Hocevar
0
7th
Sheldon Creed
35
8th
Ryan Sieg
30
9th
Carson Kvapil
35
10th
Christian Eckes
27
11th
William Sawalich
38
12th
Justin Bonsignore
25
13th
Parker Retzlaff
24
14th
Austin Dillon
0
15th
Sammy Smith
22
16th
Justin Allgaier
22
17th
Taylor Gray
28
18th
Kyle Sieg
19
19th
Nick Sanchez
18
20th
Brennan Poole
17
21st
Josh Bilicki
16
22nd
Jeremy Clements
15
23rd
Brandon Jones
23
24th
Corey Day
13
25th
Ryan Ellis
12
26th
Anthony Alfredo
11
27th
Joey Gase
10
28th
Blaine Perkins
9
29th
Jeb Burton
8
30th
Patrick Emerling
0
31st
Dean Thompson
6
32nd
Thomas Annunziata
5
33rd
Garrett Smithley
4
34th
Tyler Tomassi
3
35th
Matt DiBenedetto
2
36th
Daniel Dye
4
37th
Mason Massey
1
38th
Dawson Cram
1
Updated Xfinity Series playoff picture after Iowa
After another top-five finish, Zilisch is now tied atop the standings with Allgaier with four regular season races left. Those two, along with Hill, Mayer, Love, Jones, Smith and Sanchez are the eight full-time drivers to visit Victory Lane this season.
Kvapil (+93), Creed (+82), Gray (+67) and Burton (+17) find themselves currently in the playoff field on points. Sieg (-17) and Jeb Burton (-19) are the first two drivers outside the playoff field.
What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?
The Xfinity Series shifts its focus to Watkins Glen International on Saturday, Aug. 9 for the running of the Misson 200 at the Glen (3 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Zilisch is the defending race winner.