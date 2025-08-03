Fansided

NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa results: HyVee Perks 250 winner, order and points update

Sam Mayer finally breaks through for his first win of season.
By Colby Colwell
NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Following Connor Zilisch's third straight win in the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Iowa Speedway on Saturday for the running of the HyVee Perks 250, which saw Sam Mayer pull away from Jesse Love to win his first race of the season under caution.

How the HyVee Perks 250 unfolded at Iowa Speedway

Jesse Love led the field to green for the 250-lap race at the Midwest short track. It did not take long for the race's first caution when Ryan Sieg got loose on Lap 2 and made contact with Austin Dillon, who was subbing for the suspended Austin Hill following Hill's retaliation against Aric Almirola at the Brickyard.

Zilisch picked up where he left off with a dominant Stage 1 win. He quickly lost the track position, though, after his team failed to get his left front wheel tight during the stage break. The only caution of the second stage came out on Lap 90 after Ryan Ellis and Anthony Alfredo got together in Turn 4. Cup Series regular Ross Chastain went on to win Stage 2.

As Zilisch rallied toward the front, multiple cautions slowed the action in the final stage. Dean Thompson did a half-spin from 21st after contact from Corey Day with 113 laps to go. After a lengthy green-flag run, Daniel Dye lost a right front tire while running 12th with 49 to go. Moments after the ensuing restart, Zilisch lost control battling underneath Chastain and Justin Allgaier, which ultimately caused Allgaier to spin exiting Turn 2 with 37 to go.

Another caution for Brandon Jones, who spun in oil from Matt DiBenedetto's Chevrolet with 28 laps remaining, set the stage for the final restart with 17 to go.

Sam Mayer claims elusive 2025 win at Iowa: Finishing order, results and points update

Mayer pulled away in the final 17 laps and won the race under caution after Garrett Smithley spun on the final lap. Mayer led 28 laps on his way to earning his first win of the season, second consecutive at Iowa and the first for Haas Factory Team. The win also snapped Zilisch's three-race winning streak.

Behind Mayer were Love, Chastain, Zilisch, Harrison Burton, Carson Hocevar, Sheldon Creed, Sieg, Carson Kvapil and Christian Eckes. Hocevar's sixth-place finish came in the No. 11 car for Kaulig Racing after Josh Williams was let go earlier in the week. Notable finishers outside the top 10 include Dillon (14th), Sammy Smith (15th), Allgaier (16th), Taylor Gray (17th), Nick Sanchez (19th), Jones (23rd), Day (24th) and Jeb Burton (29th). Dillon rallied to 14th after the early spin while Burton struggled in 29th and lost ground in the playoff race.

HyVee Perks 250 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Sam Mayer

54

2nd

Jesse Love

48

3rd

Ross Chastain

0

4th

Connor Zilisch

43

5th

Harrison Burton

37

6th

Carson Hocevar

0

7th

Sheldon Creed

35

8th

Ryan Sieg

30

9th

Carson Kvapil

35

10th

Christian Eckes

27

11th

William Sawalich

38

12th

Justin Bonsignore

25

13th

Parker Retzlaff

24

14th

Austin Dillon

0

15th

Sammy Smith

22

16th

Justin Allgaier

22

17th

Taylor Gray

28

18th

Kyle Sieg

19

19th

Nick Sanchez

18

20th

Brennan Poole

17

21st

Josh Bilicki

16

22nd

Jeremy Clements

15

23rd

Brandon Jones

23

24th

Corey Day

13

25th

Ryan Ellis

12

26th

Anthony Alfredo

11

27th

Joey Gase

10

28th

Blaine Perkins

9

29th

Jeb Burton

8

30th

Patrick Emerling

0

31st

Dean Thompson

6

32nd

Thomas Annunziata

5

33rd

Garrett Smithley

4

34th

Tyler Tomassi

3

35th

Matt DiBenedetto

2

36th

Daniel Dye

4

37th

Mason Massey

1

38th

Dawson Cram

1

Updated Xfinity Series playoff picture after Iowa

After another top-five finish, Zilisch is now tied atop the standings with Allgaier with four regular season races left. Those two, along with Hill, Mayer, Love, Jones, Smith and Sanchez are the eight full-time drivers to visit Victory Lane this season.

Kvapil (+93), Creed (+82), Gray (+67) and Burton (+17) find themselves currently in the playoff field on points. Sieg (-17) and Jeb Burton (-19) are the first two drivers outside the playoff field.

What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The Xfinity Series shifts its focus to Watkins Glen International on Saturday, Aug. 9 for the running of the Misson 200 at the Glen (3 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Zilisch is the defending race winner.

