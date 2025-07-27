NASCAR Xfinity Series Indianapolis results: Pennzoil 250 winner, order and points update

Following Connor Zilisch's rain-shortened win at Dover to pick up his third win in the last five races, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday for the running of the Pennzoil 250, which saw Zilisch hold off Sam Mayer to win his third consecutive race and the 100th for JR Motorsports.

Seals the hat trick with a kiss on the bricks! 🧱🧱@ConnorZilisch wins at @IMS. pic.twitter.com/TEXPp5vIZD — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 26, 2025

Jr. Nation, let's hear you!



Congratulations @JRMotorsports on earning 100 Xfinity Series victories. pic.twitter.com/WkrBEwsgxG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 26, 2025

How the Pennzoil 250 unfolded at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Mayer led the field to green for the 100-lap, 250-mile race at the Brickyard. Harrison Burton, who entered Saturday's race seven points below his cousin Jeb Burton for the final playoff spot, spun from 19th off of Turn 2 to bring out the first caution on Lap 3. Mayer remained in front and held off a charge from Justin Allgaier to win the opening stage.

Stage 2 went without a caution for incident, but featured a pair of close calls. Nick Sanchez, who started second, made significant contact with the Turn 2 wall after contact with Christian Eckes battling for 13th on the Lap 37 restart. A flat right front tire on Lap 40 brought him to pit road under green while Eckes was forced to pit road nine laps later for a cut right front tire. Allgaier edged ahead of Zilisch at the line to win a tightly-contested second stage.

The Lap 67 restart with 34 laps to go brought out the race's second caution for incident when Leland Honeyman got loose in Turn 2 and made contact with Carson Kvapil. After a pair of brief cautions for weather, two of the biggest moments of the race took place just a few laps apart. On the restart with 14 to go, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson got loose and slid up into Allgaier, who made heavy contact with outside wall and retired from the race after leading a race-high 36 laps. Brandon Jones also received major damage while the race remained green with Zilisch taking the top spot.

.@ConnorZilisch takes advantage of Justin Allgaier and Kyle Larson making contact on the restart to take the lead! pic.twitter.com/rvRt0ekPpL — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 26, 2025

Moments later with 10 laps to go, Aric Almirola made contact with Austin Hill battling for fourth. As Hill corrected his car, he came down the track and hooked Almirola in the right rear before the JGR driver made head-on contact with the Turn 4 wall.

The yellow flag is out at @IMS following this incident involving multiple cars.@Aric_Almirola exited the No. 19 under his own power. pic.twitter.com/tOaYGsLFJw — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 26, 2025

During the 12-minute red flag for weather that followed, NASCAR held Hill five laps for reckless driving. Almirola made it clear what his thoughts were in an interview with CW Sports shortly after being released from the infield medical center.

Connor Zilisch gets the hat trick in milestone win for JR Motorsports at Indianapolis: Finishing order, results and points update

Although Taylor Gray got around Zilisch on the restart with four laps to go, Zilisch took advantage of some drafting help from Mayer to get back around Gray with two to go. He held off Mayer by 0.339 seconds to get the 100th win for JR Motorsports and the organization's 12th of the season. It is his third straight win and fourth in the last six races, continuing a ridiculous pace in which he has finished no worse than fifth in the nine races since returning from a back injury he suffered at Talladega in April.

Behind Zilisch and Mayer were Gray, Larson, Ryan Sieg, William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, Daniel Dye, Jesse Love and Dean Thompson. Other notables include Jeb Burton (15th), Sheldon Creed (17th), Harrison Burton (18th), Kvapil (30th), Jones (32nd), Sanchez (33rd), Hill (34th), Almirola (35th), Allgaier (36th) and Katherine Legge (37th).

Pennzoil 250 finishing position Driver Points Winner Connor Zilisch 55 2nd Sam Mayer 50 3rd Taylor Gray 42 4th Kyle Larson 0 5th Ryan Sieg 32 6th William Sawalich 32 7th Sammy Smith 30 8th Daniel Dye 29 9th Jesse Love 34 10th Dean Thompson 27 11th Matt DiBenedetto 26 12th Jeremy Clements 25 13th Christian Eckes 24 14th Parker Retzlaff 23 15th Jeb Burton 22 16th Kyle Sieg 21 17th Sheldon Creed 25 18th Harrison Burton 19 19th Josh Bilicki 18 20th Brennan Poole 17 21st Ryan Ellis 16 22nd Josh Williams 15 23rd Anthony Alfredo 14 24th Mason Massey 13 25th Garrett Smithley 12 26th Leland Honeyman 11 27th Blaine Perkins 10 28th Joey Gase 9 29th David Starr 8 30th Carson Kvapil 11 31st Dawson Cram 6 32nd Brandon Jones 17 33rd Nick Sanchez 4 34th Austin Hill 3 35th Aric Almirola 17 36th Justin Allgaier 20 37th Katherine Legge 0 38th Logan Bearden 1

After a disappointing 36th-place finish after the contact from Larson, Allgaier's points lead is trimmed to just 21 points over Zilisch after the rookie's third straight win. Those two, along with Hill, Love, Jones, Smith and Sanchez are the seven full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard.

Mayer (+193), Kvapil (+78), Creed (+67) and Gray (+59) have created some separation from the cutline. Jeb Burton gains three points with a solid 15th-place finish and now leads cousin Harrison Burton by 10 points for the 12th and final playoff spot with five regular-season races left. Sieg is only 20 points out following his fifth-place run at the Brickyard.

What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The Xfinity Series shifts its focus to Iowa Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 2 for the running of the HyVee Perks 250 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Mayer is the defending race winner.