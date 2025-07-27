Fansided

NASCAR Xfinity Series Indianapolis results: Pennzoil 250 winner, order and points update

Connor Zilisch wins milestone race for JR Motorsports.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250

Following Connor Zilisch's rain-shortened win at Dover to pick up his third win in the last five races, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday for the running of the Pennzoil 250, which saw Zilisch hold off Sam Mayer to win his third consecutive race and the 100th for JR Motorsports.

How the Pennzoil 250 unfolded at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Mayer led the field to green for the 100-lap, 250-mile race at the Brickyard. Harrison Burton, who entered Saturday's race seven points below his cousin Jeb Burton for the final playoff spot, spun from 19th off of Turn 2 to bring out the first caution on Lap 3. Mayer remained in front and held off a charge from Justin Allgaier to win the opening stage.

Stage 2 went without a caution for incident, but featured a pair of close calls. Nick Sanchez, who started second, made significant contact with the Turn 2 wall after contact with Christian Eckes battling for 13th on the Lap 37 restart. A flat right front tire on Lap 40 brought him to pit road under green while Eckes was forced to pit road nine laps later for a cut right front tire. Allgaier edged ahead of Zilisch at the line to win a tightly-contested second stage.

The Lap 67 restart with 34 laps to go brought out the race's second caution for incident when Leland Honeyman got loose in Turn 2 and made contact with Carson Kvapil. After a pair of brief cautions for weather, two of the biggest moments of the race took place just a few laps apart. On the restart with 14 to go, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson got loose and slid up into Allgaier, who made heavy contact with outside wall and retired from the race after leading a race-high 36 laps. Brandon Jones also received major damage while the race remained green with Zilisch taking the top spot.

Moments later with 10 laps to go, Aric Almirola made contact with Austin Hill battling for fourth. As Hill corrected his car, he came down the track and hooked Almirola in the right rear before the JGR driver made head-on contact with the Turn 4 wall.

During the 12-minute red flag for weather that followed, NASCAR held Hill five laps for reckless driving. Almirola made it clear what his thoughts were in an interview with CW Sports shortly after being released from the infield medical center.

Connor Zilisch gets the hat trick in milestone win for JR Motorsports at Indianapolis: Finishing order, results and points update

Although Taylor Gray got around Zilisch on the restart with four laps to go, Zilisch took advantage of some drafting help from Mayer to get back around Gray with two to go. He held off Mayer by 0.339 seconds to get the 100th win for JR Motorsports and the organization's 12th of the season. It is his third straight win and fourth in the last six races, continuing a ridiculous pace in which he has finished no worse than fifth in the nine races since returning from a back injury he suffered at Talladega in April.

Behind Zilisch and Mayer were Gray, Larson, Ryan Sieg, William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, Daniel Dye, Jesse Love and Dean Thompson. Other notables include Jeb Burton (15th), Sheldon Creed (17th), Harrison Burton (18th), Kvapil (30th), Jones (32nd), Sanchez (33rd), Hill (34th), Almirola (35th), Allgaier (36th) and Katherine Legge (37th).

Pennzoil 250 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Connor Zilisch

55

2nd

Sam Mayer

50

3rd

Taylor Gray

42

4th

Kyle Larson

0

5th

Ryan Sieg

32

6th

William Sawalich

32

7th

Sammy Smith

30

8th

Daniel Dye

29

9th

Jesse Love

34

10th

Dean Thompson

27

11th

Matt DiBenedetto

26

12th

Jeremy Clements

25

13th

Christian Eckes

24

14th

Parker Retzlaff

23

15th

Jeb Burton

22

16th

Kyle Sieg

21

17th

Sheldon Creed

25

18th

Harrison Burton

19

19th

Josh Bilicki

18

20th

Brennan Poole

17

21st

Ryan Ellis

16

22nd

Josh Williams

15

23rd

Anthony Alfredo

14

24th

Mason Massey

13

25th

Garrett Smithley

12

26th

Leland Honeyman

11

27th

Blaine Perkins

10

28th

Joey Gase

9

29th

David Starr

8

30th

Carson Kvapil

11

31st

Dawson Cram

6

32nd

Brandon Jones

17

33rd

Nick Sanchez

4

34th

Austin Hill

3

35th

Aric Almirola

17

36th

Justin Allgaier

20

37th

Katherine Legge

0

38th

Logan Bearden

1

After a disappointing 36th-place finish after the contact from Larson, Allgaier's points lead is trimmed to just 21 points over Zilisch after the rookie's third straight win. Those two, along with Hill, Love, Jones, Smith and Sanchez are the seven full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard.

Mayer (+193), Kvapil (+78), Creed (+67) and Gray (+59) have created some separation from the cutline. Jeb Burton gains three points with a solid 15th-place finish and now leads cousin Harrison Burton by 10 points for the 12th and final playoff spot with five regular-season races left. Sieg is only 20 points out following his fifth-place run at the Brickyard.

What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The Xfinity Series shifts its focus to Iowa Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 2 for the running of the HyVee Perks 250 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Mayer is the defending race winner.

