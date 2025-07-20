Fansided

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dover results: BetRivers 200 winner and order

Connor Zilisch makes history in rain-shortened win at the Monster Mile.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Following a thrilling back-and-forth battle between Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch at Sonoma Raceway, ultimately won by the rookie Zilisch, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday for the running of the BetRivers 200, which saw Zilisch go back-to-back with a rain-shortened win at the Monster Mile. He becomes the fastest in series history to reach five career wins, surpassing Kyle Busch according to The CW broadcast.

How the BetRivers 200 unfolded at Dover Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing rookie Taylor Gray led the field to green around the one-mile concrete track. The biggest highlight of a caution-free opening stage was Justin Allgaier's drive through the field. The JR Motorsports veteran had to start in the rear because of unapproved adjustments from damage sustained in practice. He worked his way up to seventh while Gray led every lap to win Stage 1.

Gray's fortunes took a turn for the worse during pit stops on Lap 50 when his crew had issues changing tires, dropping him from first to 15th in the running order. Stage 2 would also go caution-free with Zilisch holding off Aric Almirola to pick up the stage win.

Trouble struck for Cup Series regular Ross Chastain and EchoPark Speedway winner Nick Sanchez as the final stage got underway. Chastain made a second stop under caution on Lap 97 due to a lug nut issue from his stop two laps prior and eventually headed to the garage with a bad vibration. Sanchez pitted from 16th under green with a power steering issue and joined Chastain in the garage.

Connor Zilisch wins rain-shortened race at Dover: Full finishing order and results

The first caution outside of the scheduled stage breaks flew with 69 laps to go when light rain brought cars down pit road and the red flag was displayed. Despite persisting efforts from NASCAR to dry the track, the race was called after 134 of 200 laps with Zilisch declared the winner. He led a race-high 77 laps, picking up the Stage 2 win in the process to get his fourth win of the season and his first on a traditional oval.

The win is JR Motorsports' 99th career victory and its 12th in the season's 20 races. Almirola, Brandon Jones, Allgaier and Jesse Love rounded out the top five with Ryan Sieg, Gray, Sheldon Creed, William Sawalich and Christian Eckes completing the top 10. Jake Finch came home 17th in his Xfinity Series debut in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet while Lavar Scott was 28th in his first start. Ryan Truex finished 18th in his attempt at a three-peat at his home track.

BetRivers 200 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Connor Zilisch

57

2nd

Aric Almirola

53

3rd

Brandon Jones

51

4th

Justin Allgaier

44

5th

Jesse Love

38

6th

Ryan Sieg

37

7th

Taylor Gray

40

8th

Sheldon Creed

33

9th

William Sawalich

33

10th

Christian Eckes

27

11th

Harrison Burton

26

12th

Sam Mayer

25

13th

Austin Hill

25

14th

Matt DiBenedetto

23

15th

Carson Kvapil

22

16th

Dean Thompson

21

17th

Jake Finch

20

18th

Ryan Truex

19

19th

Parker Retzlaff

18

20th

Jeb Burton

17

21st

Daniel Dye

16

22nd

Rajah Caruth

0

23rd

Anthony Alfredo

14

24th

Sammy Smith

13

25th

Brennan Poole

12

26th

Jeremy Clements

11

27th

Josh Williams

10

28th

Lavar Scott

9

29th

Leland Honeyman

8

30th

Ryan Ellis

7

31st

Kaz Grala

0

32nd

Blaine Perkins

5

33rd

Nick Leitz

4

34th

Josh Bilicki

3

35th

Garrett Smithley

2

36th

Kyle Sieg

1

37th

Nick Sanchez

6

38th

Ross Chastain

0

With a solid fourth-place finish, Allgaier holds a 56-point lead over Zilisch, who moves up to second after his series-leading fourth win of the season. Austin Hill, Jones, Sammy Smith, Love and Sanchez join them as the seven full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. Jeb Burton is still in possession of the 12th and final playoff spot, but only by seven points over cousin Harrison Burton with six regular-season races left.

What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The Xfinity Series shifts its focus to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 26 for the running of the Pennzoil 250 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Cup Series rookie Riley Herbst is the defending race winner.

Home/NASCAR