NASCAR Xfinity Series Dover results: BetRivers 200 winner and order

Following a thrilling back-and-forth battle between Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch at Sonoma Raceway, ultimately won by the rookie Zilisch, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday for the running of the BetRivers 200, which saw Zilisch go back-to-back with a rain-shortened win at the Monster Mile. He becomes the fastest in series history to reach five career wins, surpassing Kyle Busch according to The CW broadcast.

NEWS: Today’s race has been called due to weather. @ConnorZilisch is the winner at the @MonsterMile. pic.twitter.com/zXdOStXmwr — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 19, 2025

How the BetRivers 200 unfolded at Dover Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing rookie Taylor Gray led the field to green around the one-mile concrete track. The biggest highlight of a caution-free opening stage was Justin Allgaier's drive through the field. The JR Motorsports veteran had to start in the rear because of unapproved adjustments from damage sustained in practice. He worked his way up to seventh while Gray led every lap to win Stage 1.

Gray's fortunes took a turn for the worse during pit stops on Lap 50 when his crew had issues changing tires, dropping him from first to 15th in the running order. Stage 2 would also go caution-free with Zilisch holding off Aric Almirola to pick up the stage win.

Trouble struck for Cup Series regular Ross Chastain and EchoPark Speedway winner Nick Sanchez as the final stage got underway. Chastain made a second stop under caution on Lap 97 due to a lug nut issue from his stop two laps prior and eventually headed to the garage with a bad vibration. Sanchez pitted from 16th under green with a power steering issue and joined Chastain in the garage.

Connor Zilisch wins rain-shortened race at Dover: Full finishing order and results

The first caution outside of the scheduled stage breaks flew with 69 laps to go when light rain brought cars down pit road and the red flag was displayed. Despite persisting efforts from NASCAR to dry the track, the race was called after 134 of 200 laps with Zilisch declared the winner. He led a race-high 77 laps, picking up the Stage 2 win in the process to get his fourth win of the season and his first on a traditional oval.

The win is JR Motorsports' 99th career victory and its 12th in the season's 20 races. Almirola, Brandon Jones, Allgaier and Jesse Love rounded out the top five with Ryan Sieg, Gray, Sheldon Creed, William Sawalich and Christian Eckes completing the top 10. Jake Finch came home 17th in his Xfinity Series debut in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet while Lavar Scott was 28th in his first start. Ryan Truex finished 18th in his attempt at a three-peat at his home track.

BetRivers 200 finishing position Driver Points Winner Connor Zilisch 57 2nd Aric Almirola 53 3rd Brandon Jones 51 4th Justin Allgaier 44 5th Jesse Love 38 6th Ryan Sieg 37 7th Taylor Gray 40 8th Sheldon Creed 33 9th William Sawalich 33 10th Christian Eckes 27 11th Harrison Burton 26 12th Sam Mayer 25 13th Austin Hill 25 14th Matt DiBenedetto 23 15th Carson Kvapil 22 16th Dean Thompson 21 17th Jake Finch 20 18th Ryan Truex 19 19th Parker Retzlaff 18 20th Jeb Burton 17 21st Daniel Dye 16 22nd Rajah Caruth 0 23rd Anthony Alfredo 14 24th Sammy Smith 13 25th Brennan Poole 12 26th Jeremy Clements 11 27th Josh Williams 10 28th Lavar Scott 9 29th Leland Honeyman 8 30th Ryan Ellis 7 31st Kaz Grala 0 32nd Blaine Perkins 5 33rd Nick Leitz 4 34th Josh Bilicki 3 35th Garrett Smithley 2 36th Kyle Sieg 1 37th Nick Sanchez 6 38th Ross Chastain 0

With a solid fourth-place finish, Allgaier holds a 56-point lead over Zilisch, who moves up to second after his series-leading fourth win of the season. Austin Hill, Jones, Sammy Smith, Love and Sanchez join them as the seven full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. Jeb Burton is still in possession of the 12th and final playoff spot, but only by seven points over cousin Harrison Burton with six regular-season races left.

What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The Xfinity Series shifts its focus to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 26 for the running of the Pennzoil 250 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Cup Series rookie Riley Herbst is the defending race winner.