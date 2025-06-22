NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono results: Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 winner and order

The NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Pocono Raceway on Saturday for the running of the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, which saw rookie Connor Zilisch prevail with co-owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. atop the pit box in his crew chief debut. Earnhardt Jr. was subbing for Zilisch's full-time crew chief, Mardy Lindley, who was suspended for two unsecured lug nuts following the Nashville race on May 31.
How the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 unfolded at Pocono Raceway
Cup Series regular Chase Elliott led the field to green for the 100-lap, 250-mile race at the Tricky Triangle. The racing was halted shortly afterward on Lap 3 when Daniel Dye lost control battling Sam Mayer for 15th and spun in Turn 3. A blown engine from Justin Bonsignore on the ensuing restart brought out the second caution. Brandon Jones came away with his first stage win since 2022 after Elliott pitted from the lead coming to two laps to go in the stage.
Jones quickly found trouble on Lap 33 when he spun under Carson Kvapil from 13th in Turn 2, collecting Austin Hill, William Sawalich and Dye. After another caution for Leland Honeyman's spin on Lap 41, Zilisch drove away to the Stage 2 win.
Earnhardt Jr. decided to leave Zilisch on track during the Stage 2 caution, ultimately bringing him down pit road under green coming to 32 laps to go. A caution for Garrett Smithley with 30 laps remaining forced Elliott and the rest of the frontrunners to pit road under caution and put Zilisch back in charge.
A couple more cautions in quick succession bunched the field back up for the race-altering restart with 13 to go. Justin Allgaier got loose entering Turn 1 and made slight contact with Elliott, leader of a race-high 38 laps, forcing both to go up the track and fall back.
Connor Zilisch picks up first oval win at Pocono: Full finishing order and points results
After Kyle Sieg brought out an Xfinity Series-record 10th caution at Pocono with 11 to go, it came down to a battle between Jesse Love and Zilisch for the win. Zilisch, who led 34 laps, ultimately had too much pace, getting around Love with four laps remaining and winning by 0.437 seconds. It is his third career win and second of the season, but his first on an oval layout. His Pocono victory also comes with Earnhardt Jr. atop the box, adding another accolade to his co-owner's Hall of Fame career.
Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Connor Zilisch
58
2nd
Jesse Love
42
3rd
Christian Eckes
46
4th
Chase Elliott
0
5th
Ryan Sieg
44
6th
Carson Kvapil
33
7th
Sam Mayer
30
8th
Sammy Smith
37
9th
Taylor Gray
37
10th
Justin Allgaier
31
11th
Jeb Burton
27
12th
Jeremy Clements
27
13th
Anthony Alfredo
24
14th
Harrison Burton
23
15th
Josh Williams
22
16th
Brennan Poole
21
17th
Dean Thompson
20
18th
Brandon Jones
29
19th
Matt DiBenedetto
18
20th
Mason Massey
17
21st
William Sawalich
20
22nd
Parker Retzlaff
15
23rd
Josh Bilicki
14
24th
Leland Honeyman
13
25th
Kyle Sieg
12
26th
Garrett Smithley
11
27th
Logan Bearden
10
28th
Nick Sanchez
26
29th
Blaine Perkins
8
30th
Patrick Emerling
0
31st
Daniel Dye
6
32nd
Ryan Ellis
5
33rd
Dawson Cram
4
34th
Carson Ware
3
35th
Austin Hill
3
36th
Sheldon Creed
4
37th
Kris Wright
1
38th
Justin Bonsignore
1
Despite settling for a 10th-place finish with one of the best cars in the field at Pocono, Allgaier extended his points lead (+82) over Hill, who finished 35th after getting caught up in the Lap 33 wreck. Those two, along with Zilisch, Sammy Smith, Love and Jones, are the six full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. Taylor Gray is currently 11 points to the good over Harrison Burton for the 12th and final playoff spot with 10 regular-season races remaining.
The Xfinity Series shifts its focus to EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) for the running of the Focused Health 250 on Friday, June 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Hill is the defending race winner and has won the last three races at his hometown track.