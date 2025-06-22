Fansided

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono results: Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 winner and order

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to Victory Lane at the Tricky Triangle.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250
The NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Pocono Raceway on Saturday for the running of the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, which saw rookie Connor Zilisch prevail with co-owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. atop the pit box in his crew chief debut. Earnhardt Jr. was subbing for Zilisch's full-time crew chief, Mardy Lindley, who was suspended for two unsecured lug nuts following the Nashville race on May 31.

How the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 unfolded at Pocono Raceway

Cup Series regular Chase Elliott led the field to green for the 100-lap, 250-mile race at the Tricky Triangle. The racing was halted shortly afterward on Lap 3 when Daniel Dye lost control battling Sam Mayer for 15th and spun in Turn 3. A blown engine from Justin Bonsignore on the ensuing restart brought out the second caution. Brandon Jones came away with his first stage win since 2022 after Elliott pitted from the lead coming to two laps to go in the stage.

Jones quickly found trouble on Lap 33 when he spun under Carson Kvapil from 13th in Turn 2, collecting Austin Hill, William Sawalich and Dye. After another caution for Leland Honeyman's spin on Lap 41, Zilisch drove away to the Stage 2 win.

Earnhardt Jr. decided to leave Zilisch on track during the Stage 2 caution, ultimately bringing him down pit road under green coming to 32 laps to go. A caution for Garrett Smithley with 30 laps remaining forced Elliott and the rest of the frontrunners to pit road under caution and put Zilisch back in charge.

A couple more cautions in quick succession bunched the field back up for the race-altering restart with 13 to go. Justin Allgaier got loose entering Turn 1 and made slight contact with Elliott, leader of a race-high 38 laps, forcing both to go up the track and fall back.

Connor Zilisch picks up first oval win at Pocono: Full finishing order and points results

After Kyle Sieg brought out an Xfinity Series-record 10th caution at Pocono with 11 to go, it came down to a battle between Jesse Love and Zilisch for the win. Zilisch, who led 34 laps, ultimately had too much pace, getting around Love with four laps remaining and winning by 0.437 seconds. It is his third career win and second of the season, but his first on an oval layout. His Pocono victory also comes with Earnhardt Jr. atop the box, adding another accolade to his co-owner's Hall of Fame career.

Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Connor Zilisch

58

2nd

Jesse Love

42

3rd

Christian Eckes

46

4th

Chase Elliott

0

5th

Ryan Sieg

44

6th

Carson Kvapil

33

7th

Sam Mayer

30

8th

Sammy Smith

37

9th

Taylor Gray

37

10th

Justin Allgaier

31

11th

Jeb Burton

27

12th

Jeremy Clements

27

13th

Anthony Alfredo

24

14th

Harrison Burton

23

15th

Josh Williams

22

16th

Brennan Poole

21

17th

Dean Thompson

20

18th

Brandon Jones

29

19th

Matt DiBenedetto

18

20th

Mason Massey

17

21st

William Sawalich

20

22nd

Parker Retzlaff

15

23rd

Josh Bilicki

14

24th

Leland Honeyman

13

25th

Kyle Sieg

12

26th

Garrett Smithley

11

27th

Logan Bearden

10

28th

Nick Sanchez

26

29th

Blaine Perkins

8

30th

Patrick Emerling

0

31st

Daniel Dye

6

32nd

Ryan Ellis

5

33rd

Dawson Cram

4

34th

Carson Ware

3

35th

Austin Hill

3

36th

Sheldon Creed

4

37th

Kris Wright

1

38th

Justin Bonsignore

1

Despite settling for a 10th-place finish with one of the best cars in the field at Pocono, Allgaier extended his points lead (+82) over Hill, who finished 35th after getting caught up in the Lap 33 wreck. Those two, along with Zilisch, Sammy Smith, Love and Jones, are the six full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. Taylor Gray is currently 11 points to the good over Harrison Burton for the 12th and final playoff spot with 10 regular-season races remaining.

The Xfinity Series shifts its focus to EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) for the running of the Focused Health 250 on Friday, June 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Hill is the defending race winner and has won the last three races at his hometown track.

