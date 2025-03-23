NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami?

Following Justin Allgaier's win in Las Vegas, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made its sixth stop of the season in Saturday's running of the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It was the series' second consecutive race on a 1.5-mile track and marked the first of four Dash 4 Cash races.
Joe Gibbs Racing rookie Taylor Gray - one of four rookies in the top five to begin the race - led the field to the green. The first stage was slowed three times, with rookie Christian Eckes of Kaulig Racing being the first casualty as his Chevrolet began to smoke down the backstretch on Lap 17. After a couple solo spins from Kris Wright on Lap 30 and Justin Bonsignore on Lap 37, JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith took advantage of fresher tires and got around Kyle Sieg in Turn 4 to win Stage 1.
Stage 2 would go caution-free with Cup Series regular Kyle Larson winning the stage. Larson, who led a race-high 132 laps, appeared to be on his way to a comfortable win, which would have put him in position to win all three races at Miami this weekend. Instead, Gray spun down the frontstretch after making contact with the wall on Lap 193 of the 200-lap race. That set up an overtime finish with Larson, Austin Hill, Allgaier and Sam Mayer battling for the race win.
Who won the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami?
After Larson spun his tires and Mayer shoved him from behind, Hill and Allgaier surged in front. Allgaier would get clear of Hill prior to the white flag and hang on to win for the second week in a row, but the first time in his career in 17 starts at Homestead-Miami. Although Allgaier was penalized for driving through too many boxes on pit road after Stage 1's conclusion, he was able to rally for the win, which also clinched the No. 7 JR Motorsports driver the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus over Mayer (second), Hill (third) and Love (sixth). As the four highest-finishing full-time drivers, Allgaier, Mayer, Hill and Creed will go for the Dash 4 Cash bonus next Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.
Hard Rock Bet 300 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Justin Allgaier
49
2nd
Sam Mayer
50
3rd
Austin Hill
42
4th
Kyle Larson
0
5th
Sheldon Creed
43
6th
Jesse Love
37
7th
Brandon Jones
31
8th
Nick Sanchez
34
9th
Daniel Dye
28
10th
Carson Kvapil
27
11th
Harrison Burton
26
12th
Connor Zilisch
31
13th
Dean Thompson
24
14th
Brennan Poole
23
15th
Jeb Burton
22
16th
Justin Bonsignore
21
17th
Parker Retzlaff
20
18th
Anthony Alfredo
19
19th
Josh Williams
18
20th
Ryan Ellis
17
21st
Sammy Smith
28
22nd
Ryan Sieg
23
23rd
Taylor Gray
14
24th
William Sawalich
13
25th
Blaine Perkins
12
26th
Jeremy Clements
11
27th
Kyle Sieg
19
28th
Brad Perez
9
29th
Joey Gase
8
30th
Myatt Snider
7
31st
Garrett Smithley
6
32nd
Kris Wright
5
33rd
Patrick Emerling
4
34th
Leland Honeyman
7
35th
Mason Maggio
2
36th
Matt DiBenedetto
1
37th
Corey Heim
0
38th
Christian Eckes
1
Allgaier holds a 29-point lead over Mayer as the series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the running of the US Marine Corps 250 on Saturday, March 29 (5 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Aric Almirola is the defending race winner.