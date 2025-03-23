Fansided

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami?

What happened in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami?
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300
Following Justin Allgaier's win in Las Vegas, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made its sixth stop of the season in Saturday's running of the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It was the series' second consecutive race on a 1.5-mile track and marked the first of four Dash 4 Cash races.

Joe Gibbs Racing rookie Taylor Gray - one of four rookies in the top five to begin the race - led the field to the green. The first stage was slowed three times, with rookie Christian Eckes of Kaulig Racing being the first casualty as his Chevrolet began to smoke down the backstretch on Lap 17. After a couple solo spins from Kris Wright on Lap 30 and Justin Bonsignore on Lap 37, JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith took advantage of fresher tires and got around Kyle Sieg in Turn 4 to win Stage 1.

Stage 2 would go caution-free with Cup Series regular Kyle Larson winning the stage. Larson, who led a race-high 132 laps, appeared to be on his way to a comfortable win, which would have put him in position to win all three races at Miami this weekend. Instead, Gray spun down the frontstretch after making contact with the wall on Lap 193 of the 200-lap race. That set up an overtime finish with Larson, Austin Hill, Allgaier and Sam Mayer battling for the race win.

Who won the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami?

After Larson spun his tires and Mayer shoved him from behind, Hill and Allgaier surged in front. Allgaier would get clear of Hill prior to the white flag and hang on to win for the second week in a row, but the first time in his career in 17 starts at Homestead-Miami. Although Allgaier was penalized for driving through too many boxes on pit road after Stage 1's conclusion, he was able to rally for the win, which also clinched the No. 7 JR Motorsports driver the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus over Mayer (second), Hill (third) and Love (sixth). As the four highest-finishing full-time drivers, Allgaier, Mayer, Hill and Creed will go for the Dash 4 Cash bonus next Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

Hard Rock Bet 300 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Justin Allgaier

49

2nd

Sam Mayer

50

3rd

Austin Hill

42

4th

Kyle Larson

0

5th

Sheldon Creed

43

6th

Jesse Love

37

7th

Brandon Jones

31

8th

Nick Sanchez

34

9th

Daniel Dye

28

10th

Carson Kvapil

27

11th

Harrison Burton

26

12th

Connor Zilisch

31

13th

Dean Thompson

24

14th

Brennan Poole

23

15th

Jeb Burton

22

16th

Justin Bonsignore

21

17th

Parker Retzlaff

20

18th

Anthony Alfredo

19

19th

Josh Williams

18

20th

Ryan Ellis

17

21st

Sammy Smith

28

22nd

Ryan Sieg

23

23rd

Taylor Gray

14

24th

William Sawalich

13

25th

Blaine Perkins

12

26th

Jeremy Clements

11

27th

Kyle Sieg

19

28th

Brad Perez

9

29th

Joey Gase

8

30th

Myatt Snider

7

31st

Garrett Smithley

6

32nd

Kris Wright

5

33rd

Patrick Emerling

4

34th

Leland Honeyman

7

35th

Mason Maggio

2

36th

Matt DiBenedetto

1

37th

Corey Heim

0

38th

Christian Eckes

1

Allgaier holds a 29-point lead over Mayer as the series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the running of the US Marine Corps 250 on Saturday, March 29 (5 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Aric Almirola is the defending race winner.

