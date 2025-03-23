NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami?

Following Justin Allgaier's win in Las Vegas, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made its sixth stop of the season in Saturday's running of the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It was the series' second consecutive race on a 1.5-mile track and marked the first of four Dash 4 Cash races.

Joe Gibbs Racing rookie Taylor Gray - one of four rookies in the top five to begin the race - led the field to the green. The first stage was slowed three times, with rookie Christian Eckes of Kaulig Racing being the first casualty as his Chevrolet began to smoke down the backstretch on Lap 17. After a couple solo spins from Kris Wright on Lap 30 and Justin Bonsignore on Lap 37, JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith took advantage of fresher tires and got around Kyle Sieg in Turn 4 to win Stage 1.

Stage 2 would go caution-free with Cup Series regular Kyle Larson winning the stage. Larson, who led a race-high 132 laps, appeared to be on his way to a comfortable win, which would have put him in position to win all three races at Miami this weekend. Instead, Gray spun down the frontstretch after making contact with the wall on Lap 193 of the 200-lap race. That set up an overtime finish with Larson, Austin Hill, Allgaier and Sam Mayer battling for the race win.

Who won the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami?

After Larson spun his tires and Mayer shoved him from behind, Hill and Allgaier surged in front. Allgaier would get clear of Hill prior to the white flag and hang on to win for the second week in a row, but the first time in his career in 17 starts at Homestead-Miami. Although Allgaier was penalized for driving through too many boxes on pit road after Stage 1's conclusion, he was able to rally for the win, which also clinched the No. 7 JR Motorsports driver the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus over Mayer (second), Hill (third) and Love (sixth). As the four highest-finishing full-time drivers, Allgaier, Mayer, Hill and Creed will go for the Dash 4 Cash bonus next Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

Hard Rock Bet 300 finishing position Driver Points Winner Justin Allgaier 49 2nd Sam Mayer 50 3rd Austin Hill 42 4th Kyle Larson 0 5th Sheldon Creed 43 6th Jesse Love 37 7th Brandon Jones 31 8th Nick Sanchez 34 9th Daniel Dye 28 10th Carson Kvapil 27 11th Harrison Burton 26 12th Connor Zilisch 31 13th Dean Thompson 24 14th Brennan Poole 23 15th Jeb Burton 22 16th Justin Bonsignore 21 17th Parker Retzlaff 20 18th Anthony Alfredo 19 19th Josh Williams 18 20th Ryan Ellis 17 21st Sammy Smith 28 22nd Ryan Sieg 23 23rd Taylor Gray 14 24th William Sawalich 13 25th Blaine Perkins 12 26th Jeremy Clements 11 27th Kyle Sieg 19 28th Brad Perez 9 29th Joey Gase 8 30th Myatt Snider 7 31st Garrett Smithley 6 32nd Kris Wright 5 33rd Patrick Emerling 4 34th Leland Honeyman 7 35th Mason Maggio 2 36th Matt DiBenedetto 1 37th Corey Heim 0 38th Christian Eckes 1

Allgaier holds a 29-point lead over Mayer as the series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the running of the US Marine Corps 250 on Saturday, March 29 (5 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Aric Almirola is the defending race winner.