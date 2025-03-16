NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won The LiUNA! at Las Vegas?

With four races in the books and four different winners, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, for the running of The LiUNA!. This was the first race of the season on a 1.5-mile track and gave drivers their first high-speed test on a traditional track this season. It also served as a Dash 4 Cash qualifying race, with the top four highest finishing full-time drivers earning the right to battle for the $100,000 bonus next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Dash 4 Cash, which started in 2009, is a program that financially rewards Xfinity Series regulars for performing well. The race in Miami will be the first of four Dash 4 Cash races.
JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith led the field to the green. The race's first caution occurred down the backstretch on the opening lap when Joe Gibbs Racing rookie William Sawalich got into the Turn 2 wall. Defending champion Justin Allgaier would go on to win the stage - his fourth career stage win at Las Vegas.
After experiencing breathing issues in the first stage, Kaulig Racing's Josh Williams was replaced by Cup Series regular Ty Dillon for the remainder of the race, beginning in Stage 2. The stage would go caution-free with JGR's Aric Almirola winning Stage 2. Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill lost track position after pitting under green with loose lug nuts on his left rear tire. That would set the stage for the final 102-lap green flag run to the finish, which was completed without a stoppage.
Who won The LiUNA! at Las Vegas?
After pitting under green and battling Almirola off pit road for the race lead, Allgaier - leader of a race-high 102 laps - would hold off a late charge from the veteran to get his first win of the season, his 26th career win and the 90th for JR Motorsports. Per the CW broadcast, it is the ninth consecutive season with a win for Allgaier, which ties him with two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin for the longest streak all-time in the Xfinity Series. Smith and teammate Connor Zilisch - both of whom ran in the top five for most of the day - were busted for speeding on their green flag stop midway through the final stage and were unable to fully recover. As the four highest-finishing Xfinity Series regulars, Allgaier, Jesse Love, Hill and Sam Mayer qualify for next week's Dash 4 Cash opener.
The LiUNA! finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Justin Allgaier
59
2nd
Aric Almirola
54
3rd
Jesse Love
38
4th
Austin Hill
37
5th
Sam Mayer
40
6th
Brandon Jones
34
7th
Ryan Sieg
31
8th
Harrison Burton
29
9th
Connor Zilisch
44
10th
Sheldon Creed
29
11th
Kyle Sieg
26
12th
Daniel Dye
25
13th
Christian Eckes
24
14th
Sammy Smith
35
15th
Dean Thompson
22
16th
Matt DiBenedetto
21
17th
Carson Kvapil
33
18th
Anthony Alfredo
19
19th
Taylor Gray
28
20th
Nick Sanchez
17
21st
Parker Retzlaff
16
22nd
Brennan Poole
15
23rd
Jeb Burton
14
24th
Jeremy Clements
13
25th
Kris Wright
12
26th
Blaine Perkins
11
27th
Garrett Smithley
10
28th
Patrick Emerling
9
29th
Josh Williams
8
30th
Leland Honeyman
7
31st
Josh Bilicki
6
32nd
Dawson Cram
5
33rd
Joey Gase
4
34th
Ryan Ellis
3
35th
Greg Van Alst
2
36th
Austin Green
1
37th
Mason Massey
1
38th
William Sawalich
1
Allgaier holds a 19-point lead over Love as the series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the running of the Hard Rock Bet 300 on Saturday, March 22 (4 p.m. ET, the CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Hill is the defending race winner.