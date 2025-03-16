NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won The LiUNA! at Las Vegas?

With four races in the books and four different winners, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, for the running of The LiUNA!. This was the first race of the season on a 1.5-mile track and gave drivers their first high-speed test on a traditional track this season. It also served as a Dash 4 Cash qualifying race, with the top four highest finishing full-time drivers earning the right to battle for the $100,000 bonus next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Dash 4 Cash, which started in 2009, is a program that financially rewards Xfinity Series regulars for performing well. The race in Miami will be the first of four Dash 4 Cash races.

JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith led the field to the green. The race's first caution occurred down the backstretch on the opening lap when Joe Gibbs Racing rookie William Sawalich got into the Turn 2 wall. Defending champion Justin Allgaier would go on to win the stage - his fourth career stage win at Las Vegas.

After experiencing breathing issues in the first stage, Kaulig Racing's Josh Williams was replaced by Cup Series regular Ty Dillon for the remainder of the race, beginning in Stage 2. The stage would go caution-free with JGR's Aric Almirola winning Stage 2. Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill lost track position after pitting under green with loose lug nuts on his left rear tire. That would set the stage for the final 102-lap green flag run to the finish, which was completed without a stoppage.

Who won The LiUNA! at Las Vegas?

After pitting under green and battling Almirola off pit road for the race lead, Allgaier - leader of a race-high 102 laps - would hold off a late charge from the veteran to get his first win of the season, his 26th career win and the 90th for JR Motorsports. Per the CW broadcast, it is the ninth consecutive season with a win for Allgaier, which ties him with two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin for the longest streak all-time in the Xfinity Series. Smith and teammate Connor Zilisch - both of whom ran in the top five for most of the day - were busted for speeding on their green flag stop midway through the final stage and were unable to fully recover. As the four highest-finishing Xfinity Series regulars, Allgaier, Jesse Love, Hill and Sam Mayer qualify for next week's Dash 4 Cash opener.

The LiUNA! finishing position Driver Points Winner Justin Allgaier 59 2nd Aric Almirola 54 3rd Jesse Love 38 4th Austin Hill 37 5th Sam Mayer 40 6th Brandon Jones 34 7th Ryan Sieg 31 8th Harrison Burton 29 9th Connor Zilisch 44 10th Sheldon Creed 29 11th Kyle Sieg 26 12th Daniel Dye 25 13th Christian Eckes 24 14th Sammy Smith 35 15th Dean Thompson 22 16th Matt DiBenedetto 21 17th Carson Kvapil 33 18th Anthony Alfredo 19 19th Taylor Gray 28 20th Nick Sanchez 17 21st Parker Retzlaff 16 22nd Brennan Poole 15 23rd Jeb Burton 14 24th Jeremy Clements 13 25th Kris Wright 12 26th Blaine Perkins 11 27th Garrett Smithley 10 28th Patrick Emerling 9 29th Josh Williams 8 30th Leland Honeyman 7 31st Josh Bilicki 6 32nd Dawson Cram 5 33rd Joey Gase 4 34th Ryan Ellis 3 35th Greg Van Alst 2 36th Austin Green 1 37th Mason Massey 1 38th William Sawalich 1

Allgaier holds a 19-point lead over Love as the series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the running of the Hard Rock Bet 300 on Saturday, March 22 (4 p.m. ET, the CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Hill is the defending race winner.