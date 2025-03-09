Fansided

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the GOVX 200 at Phoenix?

What happened in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix?
With three races in the books and three different winners so far, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made the trip to Avondale, Arizona, for the running of the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway. This marked the first race of the season at a conventional race track after a pair of drafting-style races and a road course to begin the 2025 campaign.

Cup series regular Alex Bowman led the field to the green in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 17 Chevrolet. Bowman went on to lead all 45 laps in the first stage of the race, which ran caution-free. The 45 laps led were more than Bowman has ever led in his Xfinity Series career.

Stage 2 was slowed multiple times, notably for a multicar crash involving Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill, Haas Factory Team's Sheldon Creed and Sam Hunt Racing's Dean Thompson. Hill's Chevrolet clipped the inside wall going into Turn 3 and came up the track into Creed, who was then hit by Thompson. The incident forced all three drivers to retire from the race before the midway point. 2024 champion Justin Allgaier appeared to have the race in hand for much of the race and the final stage until a late spin from Nick Leitz sent the race into overtime and set the stage for a hectic finish.

Who won the GOVX 200 at Phoenix?

In the fourth straight overtime finish for the Xfinity Series at the one-mile track, Bowman made a four-wide move to the lead coming to the white flag to get ahead of Allgaier, Aric Almirola and Brandon Jones. Almirola slid up the track in Turn 4 on the final lap and edged out Bowman in a drag race to the checkered flag to score the win as the two bounced off one another exiting the final turn. It was the second-closest finish in Xfinity Series history at Phoenix and the fourth time in the last six Xfinity Series races at the Arizona track that Allgaier had been passed for the win.

GOVX 200 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Aric Almirola

58

2nd

Alex Bowman

0

3rd

Brandon Jones

44

4th

Ryan Sieg

34

5th

Justin Allgaier

51

6th

Taylor Gray

34

7th

Sam Mayer

36

8th

Christian Eckes

29

9th

Jesse Love

34

10th

Nick Sanchez

31

11th

Parker Retzlaff

26

12th

Josh Williams

25

13th

William Sawalich

24

14th

Sammy Smith

34

15th

Jeb Burton

22

16th

Connor Zilisch

28

17th

Brennan Poole

20

18th

Kyle Sieg

19

19th

Daniel Dye

18

20th

Harrison Burton

17

21st

Jeremy Clements

16

22nd

Mason Massey

15

23rd

Josh Bilicki

14

24th

Blaine Perkins

13

25th

Kris Wright

12

26th

Carson Kvapil

13

27th

Matt DiBenedetto

10

28th

Joey Gase

9

29th

Garrett Smithley

8

30th

Nick Leitz

7

31st

Greg Van Alst

6

32nd

Anthony Alfredo

5

33rd

Ryan Ellis

4

34th

Thomas Annunziata

3

35th

Dawson Cram

2

36th

Sheldon Creed

7

37th

Austin Hill

1

38th

Dean Thompson

1

RCR's Jesse Love holds a two-point lead over Allgaier as the series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the running of The LiUNA! on Saturday, March 15 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Cup Series regular John Hunter Nemechek is the defending race winner.

