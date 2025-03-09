NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the GOVX 200 at Phoenix?

With three races in the books and three different winners so far, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made the trip to Avondale, Arizona, for the running of the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway. This marked the first race of the season at a conventional race track after a pair of drafting-style races and a road course to begin the 2025 campaign.
Cup series regular Alex Bowman led the field to the green in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 17 Chevrolet. Bowman went on to lead all 45 laps in the first stage of the race, which ran caution-free. The 45 laps led were more than Bowman has ever led in his Xfinity Series career.
Stage 2 was slowed multiple times, notably for a multicar crash involving Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill, Haas Factory Team's Sheldon Creed and Sam Hunt Racing's Dean Thompson. Hill's Chevrolet clipped the inside wall going into Turn 3 and came up the track into Creed, who was then hit by Thompson. The incident forced all three drivers to retire from the race before the midway point. 2024 champion Justin Allgaier appeared to have the race in hand for much of the race and the final stage until a late spin from Nick Leitz sent the race into overtime and set the stage for a hectic finish.
Who won the GOVX 200 at Phoenix?
In the fourth straight overtime finish for the Xfinity Series at the one-mile track, Bowman made a four-wide move to the lead coming to the white flag to get ahead of Allgaier, Aric Almirola and Brandon Jones. Almirola slid up the track in Turn 4 on the final lap and edged out Bowman in a drag race to the checkered flag to score the win as the two bounced off one another exiting the final turn. It was the second-closest finish in Xfinity Series history at Phoenix and the fourth time in the last six Xfinity Series races at the Arizona track that Allgaier had been passed for the win.
GOVX 200 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Aric Almirola
58
2nd
Alex Bowman
0
3rd
Brandon Jones
44
4th
Ryan Sieg
34
5th
Justin Allgaier
51
6th
Taylor Gray
34
7th
Sam Mayer
36
8th
Christian Eckes
29
9th
Jesse Love
34
10th
Nick Sanchez
31
11th
Parker Retzlaff
26
12th
Josh Williams
25
13th
William Sawalich
24
14th
Sammy Smith
34
15th
Jeb Burton
22
16th
Connor Zilisch
28
17th
Brennan Poole
20
18th
Kyle Sieg
19
19th
Daniel Dye
18
20th
Harrison Burton
17
21st
Jeremy Clements
16
22nd
Mason Massey
15
23rd
Josh Bilicki
14
24th
Blaine Perkins
13
25th
Kris Wright
12
26th
Carson Kvapil
13
27th
Matt DiBenedetto
10
28th
Joey Gase
9
29th
Garrett Smithley
8
30th
Nick Leitz
7
31st
Greg Van Alst
6
32nd
Anthony Alfredo
5
33rd
Ryan Ellis
4
34th
Thomas Annunziata
3
35th
Dawson Cram
2
36th
Sheldon Creed
7
37th
Austin Hill
1
38th
Dean Thompson
1
RCR's Jesse Love holds a two-point lead over Allgaier as the series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the running of The LiUNA! on Saturday, March 15 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Cup Series regular John Hunter Nemechek is the defending race winner.