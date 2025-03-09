NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the GOVX 200 at Phoenix?

With three races in the books and three different winners so far, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made the trip to Avondale, Arizona, for the running of the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway. This marked the first race of the season at a conventional race track after a pair of drafting-style races and a road course to begin the 2025 campaign.

Cup series regular Alex Bowman led the field to the green in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 17 Chevrolet. Bowman went on to lead all 45 laps in the first stage of the race, which ran caution-free. The 45 laps led were more than Bowman has ever led in his Xfinity Series career.

Stage 2 was slowed multiple times, notably for a multicar crash involving Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill, Haas Factory Team's Sheldon Creed and Sam Hunt Racing's Dean Thompson. Hill's Chevrolet clipped the inside wall going into Turn 3 and came up the track into Creed, who was then hit by Thompson. The incident forced all three drivers to retire from the race before the midway point. 2024 champion Justin Allgaier appeared to have the race in hand for much of the race and the final stage until a late spin from Nick Leitz sent the race into overtime and set the stage for a hectic finish.

Who won the GOVX 200 at Phoenix?

In the fourth straight overtime finish for the Xfinity Series at the one-mile track, Bowman made a four-wide move to the lead coming to the white flag to get ahead of Allgaier, Aric Almirola and Brandon Jones. Almirola slid up the track in Turn 4 on the final lap and edged out Bowman in a drag race to the checkered flag to score the win as the two bounced off one another exiting the final turn. It was the second-closest finish in Xfinity Series history at Phoenix and the fourth time in the last six Xfinity Series races at the Arizona track that Allgaier had been passed for the win.

GOVX 200 finishing position Driver Points Winner Aric Almirola 58 2nd Alex Bowman 0 3rd Brandon Jones 44 4th Ryan Sieg 34 5th Justin Allgaier 51 6th Taylor Gray 34 7th Sam Mayer 36 8th Christian Eckes 29 9th Jesse Love 34 10th Nick Sanchez 31 11th Parker Retzlaff 26 12th Josh Williams 25 13th William Sawalich 24 14th Sammy Smith 34 15th Jeb Burton 22 16th Connor Zilisch 28 17th Brennan Poole 20 18th Kyle Sieg 19 19th Daniel Dye 18 20th Harrison Burton 17 21st Jeremy Clements 16 22nd Mason Massey 15 23rd Josh Bilicki 14 24th Blaine Perkins 13 25th Kris Wright 12 26th Carson Kvapil 13 27th Matt DiBenedetto 10 28th Joey Gase 9 29th Garrett Smithley 8 30th Nick Leitz 7 31st Greg Van Alst 6 32nd Anthony Alfredo 5 33rd Ryan Ellis 4 34th Thomas Annunziata 3 35th Dawson Cram 2 36th Sheldon Creed 7 37th Austin Hill 1 38th Dean Thompson 1

RCR's Jesse Love holds a two-point lead over Allgaier as the series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the running of The LiUNA! on Saturday, March 15 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Cup Series regular John Hunter Nemechek is the defending race winner.