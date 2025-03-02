NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas

After Richard Childress Racing drivers Jesse Love and Austin Hill combined to sweep the poles, stages and race wins at Daytona and Atlanta, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made the trip to Austin, Texas, for the first road course of the season at Circuit of The Americas. Although the pack racing was left behind in Atlanta, there were unknowns surrounding the shortened track layout at COTA and how it would affect the action.
18-year-old phenom Connor Zilisch, who became the first non-RCR driver to win a pole this season, led the field to green. Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar, a week removed from being the center of attention after some questionable on-track moves at Atlanta, received contact from Jeb Burton and became the race's first retiree four laps into the event. Daytona 500 winner William Byron won the first stage under caution driving the Hendrick Motorsports' No. 17 entry.
Zilisch received a penalty for pitting on a closed pit road when the second caution came out, forcing the pole sitter to start Stage 2 at the rear of the field. Stage 2 was slowed only one time for caution and was later won by Harrison Burton. Justin Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, had to pit multiple times during the stage, once for a tire rub after making contact with Zilisch and later for a flat right rear tire after going off the racing surface in Turn 19.
Who won the Focused Health 250 at COTA?
After a fierce battle for the lead between Zilisch and fellow rookie of the year contender Carson Kvapil, Zilisch grabbed the lead with nine laps to go. Kvapil eventually had a right-front tire go down, dropping him to a 23rd-place finish. From there, Zilisch held off Byron to score his second career Xfinity Series win.
Full Focused Health 250 finishing order and points results
Focused Health 250 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Connor Zilisch
40
2nd
William Byron
0
3rd
Sam Mayer
41
4th
Austin Hill
38
5th
Christian Eckes
36
6th
Jesse Love
31
7th
Taylor Gray
30
8th
Ross Chastain
0
9th
William Sawalich
28
10th
Blaine Perkins
27
11th
Sammy Smith
37
12th
Sheldon Creed
25
13th
Riley Herbst
0
14th
Alex Labbe
28
15th
Josh Williams
25
16th
Ryan Ellis
21
17th
Daniel Dye
29
18th
Dean Thompson
19
19th
Ryan Sieg
24
20th
Brennan Poole
22
21st
Anthony Alfredo
18
22nd
Josh Bilicki
15
23rd
Carson Kvapil
15
24th
Nick Sanchez
13
25th
Jeb Burton
19
26th
Austin Green
11
27th
Kyle Sieg
11
28th
Jeremy Clements
9
29th
Justin Allgaier
14
30th
Brandon Jones
7
31st
Corey Heim
0
32nd
Matt DiBenedetto
5
33rd
Kris Wright
4
34th
Sage Karam
5
35th
Harrison Burton
12
36th
Preston Pardus
1
37th
Baltazar Leguizamon
1
38th
Carson Hocevar
0
Hill holds a 13-point lead over Love as the series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the running of the GOVX 200 on Saturday, March 8 (5 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio). Current Truck Series regular Chandler Smith is the defending race winner.