NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas

After Richard Childress Racing drivers Jesse Love and Austin Hill combined to sweep the poles, stages and race wins at Daytona and Atlanta, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made the trip to Austin, Texas, for the first road course of the season at Circuit of The Americas. Although the pack racing was left behind in Atlanta, there were unknowns surrounding the shortened track layout at COTA and how it would affect the action.

18-year-old phenom Connor Zilisch, who became the first non-RCR driver to win a pole this season, led the field to green. Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar, a week removed from being the center of attention after some questionable on-track moves at Atlanta, received contact from Jeb Burton and became the race's first retiree four laps into the event. Daytona 500 winner William Byron won the first stage under caution driving the Hendrick Motorsports' No. 17 entry.

Zilisch received a penalty for pitting on a closed pit road when the second caution came out, forcing the pole sitter to start Stage 2 at the rear of the field. Stage 2 was slowed only one time for caution and was later won by Harrison Burton. Justin Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, had to pit multiple times during the stage, once for a tire rub after making contact with Zilisch and later for a flat right rear tire after going off the racing surface in Turn 19.

Who won the Focused Health 250 at COTA?

After a fierce battle for the lead between Zilisch and fellow rookie of the year contender Carson Kvapil, Zilisch grabbed the lead with nine laps to go. Kvapil eventually had a right-front tire go down, dropping him to a 23rd-place finish. From there, Zilisch held off Byron to score his second career Xfinity Series win.

Full Focused Health 250 finishing order and points results

Focused Health 250 finishing position Driver Points Winner Connor Zilisch 40 2nd William Byron 0 3rd Sam Mayer 41 4th Austin Hill 38 5th Christian Eckes 36 6th Jesse Love 31 7th Taylor Gray 30 8th Ross Chastain 0 9th William Sawalich 28 10th Blaine Perkins 27 11th Sammy Smith 37 12th Sheldon Creed 25 13th Riley Herbst 0 14th Alex Labbe 28 15th Josh Williams 25 16th Ryan Ellis 21 17th Daniel Dye 29 18th Dean Thompson 19 19th Ryan Sieg 24 20th Brennan Poole 22 21st Anthony Alfredo 18 22nd Josh Bilicki 15 23rd Carson Kvapil 15 24th Nick Sanchez 13 25th Jeb Burton 19 26th Austin Green 11 27th Kyle Sieg 11 28th Jeremy Clements 9 29th Justin Allgaier 14 30th Brandon Jones 7 31st Corey Heim 0 32nd Matt DiBenedetto 5 33rd Kris Wright 4 34th Sage Karam 5 35th Harrison Burton 12 36th Preston Pardus 1 37th Baltazar Leguizamon 1 38th Carson Hocevar 0

Hill holds a 13-point lead over Love as the series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the running of the GOVX 200 on Saturday, March 8 (5 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio). Current Truck Series regular Chandler Smith is the defending race winner.