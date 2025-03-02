Fansided

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas

What happened in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of The Americas?
Colby Colwell
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

After Richard Childress Racing drivers Jesse Love and Austin Hill combined to sweep the poles, stages and race wins at Daytona and Atlanta, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made the trip to Austin, Texas, for the first road course of the season at Circuit of The Americas. Although the pack racing was left behind in Atlanta, there were unknowns surrounding the shortened track layout at COTA and how it would affect the action.

18-year-old phenom Connor Zilisch, who became the first non-RCR driver to win a pole this season, led the field to green. Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar, a week removed from being the center of attention after some questionable on-track moves at Atlanta, received contact from Jeb Burton and became the race's first retiree four laps into the event. Daytona 500 winner William Byron won the first stage under caution driving the Hendrick Motorsports' No. 17 entry.

Zilisch received a penalty for pitting on a closed pit road when the second caution came out, forcing the pole sitter to start Stage 2 at the rear of the field. Stage 2 was slowed only one time for caution and was later won by Harrison Burton. Justin Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, had to pit multiple times during the stage, once for a tire rub after making contact with Zilisch and later for a flat right rear tire after going off the racing surface in Turn 19.

Who won the Focused Health 250 at COTA?

After a fierce battle for the lead between Zilisch and fellow rookie of the year contender Carson Kvapil, Zilisch grabbed the lead with nine laps to go. Kvapil eventually had a right-front tire go down, dropping him to a 23rd-place finish. From there, Zilisch held off Byron to score his second career Xfinity Series win.

Full Focused Health 250 finishing order and points results

Focused Health 250 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Connor Zilisch

40

2nd

William Byron

0

3rd

Sam Mayer

41

4th

Austin Hill

38

5th

Christian Eckes

36

6th

Jesse Love

31

7th

Taylor Gray

30

8th

Ross Chastain

0

9th

William Sawalich

28

10th

Blaine Perkins

27

11th

Sammy Smith

37

12th

Sheldon Creed

25

13th

Riley Herbst

0

14th

Alex Labbe

28

15th

Josh Williams

25

16th

Ryan Ellis

21

17th

Daniel Dye

29

18th

Dean Thompson

19

19th

Ryan Sieg

24

20th

Brennan Poole

22

21st

Anthony Alfredo

18

22nd

Josh Bilicki

15

23rd

Carson Kvapil

15

24th

Nick Sanchez

13

25th

Jeb Burton

19

26th

Austin Green

11

27th

Kyle Sieg

11

28th

Jeremy Clements

9

29th

Justin Allgaier

14

30th

Brandon Jones

7

31st

Corey Heim

0

32nd

Matt DiBenedetto

5

33rd

Kris Wright

4

34th

Sage Karam

5

35th

Harrison Burton

12

36th

Preston Pardus

1

37th

Baltazar Leguizamon

1

38th

Carson Hocevar

0

Hill holds a 13-point lead over Love as the series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the running of the GOVX 200 on Saturday, March 8 (5 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio). Current Truck Series regular Chandler Smith is the defending race winner.

