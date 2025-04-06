NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington?

Following Austin Hill's second win of the season at Martinsville in what turned out to be a wreck-filled race, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made its eighth stop of the season in Saturday's running of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. It served as the kickoff to NASCAR's Throwback Weekend as drivers and teams pay tribute to the sport's past with retro paint schemes.

Cup Series regular Christopher Bell led the field to the green and led 27 laps in the race. A caution for Kris Wright on Lap 23 mixed the strategy up as some drivers elected to pit for fresh tires at a track that is known for high tire wear. Harrison Burton, one of the drivers that pitted for fresh tires during the first caution, drove his way through the field and won Stage 1

After getting a good launch on the Lap 54 restart, Justin Allgaier dominated and won Stage 2 by a commanding 4.03 seconds over Christian Eckes. Despite an extended 35-second pit stop prior to Stage 2 to repair damage, as well as contact with Jeb Burton and Connor Zilisch on Lap 61, Chase Elliott rallied to the top 10 in the stage driving in his only scheduled Xfinity Series start of the season.

Who won the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington?

The final stage was halted three times for incidents, including the last caution of the day for Anthony Alfredo, Josh Williams, Leland Honeyman and Kyle Sieg on Lap 129. The final 12 laps of the 147-lap race went green, with Joe Gibbs Racing's Brandon Jones winning by 1.1 seconds over Elliott. The win snapped a 98-race winless streak for Jones, who had not won since April of 2022 at Martinsville. Jones led 24 laps while Allgaier led a race-high 56 laps. Jones becomes the fifth Xfinity Series regular to win a race this season in the Xfinity Series, joining Hill (two), Allgaier (two), Love (one) and Zilisch (one).

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 finishing position Driver Points Winner Brandon Jones 52 2nd Chase Elliott 0 3rd Justin Allgaier 53 4th Ross Chastain 0 5th Carson Kvapil 37 6th Connor Zilisch 31 7th Christian Eckes 43 8th Nick Sanchez 29 9th Sammy Smith 28 10th Sheldon Creed 29 11th Jesse Love 28 12th Ryan Sieg 25 13th Harrison Burton 40 14th Sam Mayer 23 15th Jeb Burton 22 16th Austin Hill 21 17th Daniel Dye 20 18th Dean Thompson 19 19th Brennan Poole 26 20th Parker Retzlaff 17 21st Jeremy Clements 16 22nd Ryan Ellis 15 23rd Matt DiBenedetto 14 24th Josh Bilicki 16 25th Christopher Bell 0 26th David Starr 11 27th Nick Leitz 10 28th Blaine Perkins 9 29th Mason Massey 8 30th Kyle Sieg 14 31st Anthony Alfredo 12 32nd Garrett Smithley 5 33rd Taylor Gray 5 34th Greg Van Alst 3 35th William Sawalich 2 36th Josh Williams 1 37th Leland Honeyman 1 38th Kris Wright 1

Allgaier extended his points lead to 71 points over Sam Mayer as the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the running of the SciAps 300 on Saturday, April 12 (5 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). That race will serve as the third of four Dash 4 Cash races with Hill, Creed, Allgaier and Brennan poole going for the $100,000 bonus as the highest finishing drivers from Martinsville. Current Cup Series driver Cole Custer won the only Xfinity Series race at Bristol last season in September, while Bell was the most recent spring race winner in 2019.