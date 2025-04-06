NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington?

Fansided

Following Austin Hill's second win of the season at Martinsville in what turned out to be a wreck-filled race, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made its eighth stop of the season in Saturday's running of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. It served as the kickoff to NASCAR's Throwback Weekend as drivers and teams pay tribute to the sport's past with retro paint schemes.

Cup Series regular Christopher Bell led the field to the green and led 27 laps in the race. A caution for Kris Wright on Lap 23 mixed the strategy up as some drivers elected to pit for fresh tires at a track that is known for high tire wear. Harrison Burton, one of the drivers that pitted for fresh tires during the first caution, drove his way through the field and won Stage 1

After getting a good launch on the Lap 54 restart, Justin Allgaier dominated and won Stage 2 by a commanding 4.03 seconds over Christian Eckes. Despite an extended 35-second pit stop prior to Stage 2 to repair damage, as well as contact with Jeb Burton and Connor Zilisch on Lap 61, Chase Elliott rallied to the top 10 in the stage driving in his only scheduled Xfinity Series start of the season.

The final stage was halted three times for incidents, including the last caution of the day for Anthony Alfredo, Josh Williams, Leland Honeyman and Kyle Sieg on Lap 129. The final 12 laps of the 147-lap race went green, with Joe Gibbs Racing's Brandon Jones winning by 1.1 seconds over Elliott. The win snapped a 98-race winless streak for Jones, who had not won since April of 2022 at Martinsville. Jones led 24 laps while Allgaier led a race-high 56 laps. Jones becomes the fifth Xfinity Series regular to win a race this season in the Xfinity Series, joining Hill (two), Allgaier (two), Love (one) and Zilisch (one).

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Brandon Jones

52

2nd

Chase Elliott

0

3rd

Justin Allgaier

53

4th

Ross Chastain

0

5th

Carson Kvapil

37

6th

Connor Zilisch

31

7th

Christian Eckes

43

8th

Nick Sanchez

29

9th

Sammy Smith

28

10th

Sheldon Creed

29

11th

Jesse Love

28

12th

Ryan Sieg

25

13th

Harrison Burton

40

14th

Sam Mayer

23

15th

Jeb Burton

22

16th

Austin Hill

21

17th

Daniel Dye

20

18th

Dean Thompson

19

19th

Brennan Poole

26

20th

Parker Retzlaff

17

21st

Jeremy Clements

16

22nd

Ryan Ellis

15

23rd

Matt DiBenedetto

14

24th

Josh Bilicki

16

25th

Christopher Bell

0

26th

David Starr

11

27th

Nick Leitz

10

28th

Blaine Perkins

9

29th

Mason Massey

8

30th

Kyle Sieg

14

31st

Anthony Alfredo

12

32nd

Garrett Smithley

5

33rd

Taylor Gray

5

34th

Greg Van Alst

3

35th

William Sawalich

2

36th

Josh Williams

1

37th

Leland Honeyman

1

38th

Kris Wright

1

Allgaier extended his points lead to 71 points over Sam Mayer as the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the running of the SciAps 300 on Saturday, April 12 (5 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). That race will serve as the third of four Dash 4 Cash races with Hill, Creed, Allgaier and Brennan poole going for the $100,000 bonus as the highest finishing drivers from Martinsville. Current Cup Series driver Cole Custer won the only Xfinity Series race at Bristol last season in September, while Bell was the most recent spring race winner in 2019.

