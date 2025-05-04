NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas?

Following Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill's dramatic win at Talladega, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made the trip to Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday for the running of the Andy's Frozen Custard 300, which saw Kyle Larson win his second race of the season in the series. Larson was subbing in the JR Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet for rookie Connor Zilisch, who missed Saturday's race due to a lower back injury he suffered on the final lap of the Talladega race.
After practice and qualifying were rained out on Friday, the lineup was set by NASCAR's metric, which takes into account each driver's finishing position from the previous race (70 percent) and the team's position in owner's points (30%). That put Hill on the pole for the 200-lap, 300-mile race in the Lone Star State.
It took some time for the race to get going with multiple early cautions. Separate spins from Ryan Ellis and Josh Bilicki on the first lap brought out the first stoppage of the day. The race would feature two more cautions in the opening 20 laps before Justin Allgaier would claim the Stage 1 win, becoming the third driver in series history (Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick) to lead 500 laps at the track in his career.
Stage 2 was clean and green until Kris Wright spun down the backstretch from 27th, giving the stage win to Hill under caution. It did not take long for an incident once the final stage began on Lap 98, with an 11-car crash just past the start-finish line, collecting notables Riley Herbst, Corey Day, Sam Mayer, Taylor Gray and Josh Williams. Moments later on Lap 104, Haas Factory Team's Sheldon Creed suffered his third DNF in the last four races after spinning into the inside wall on the backstretch while battling for third.
The longest green-flag run of the race took place from Lap 113 until a caution on Lap 156 for Allgaier, who made contact with the much slower No. 5 of Wright. The defending series champion led a race-high 99 laps, but left with nothing to show for it. Three more cautions late would set up a double-overtime finish, which marked the first overtime finish for the Xfinity Series at Texas since 2021.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Larson charges late to win
With some great restarts in the closing laps, Larson made a late surge to win his second Xfinity Series race of the season on Saturday. With a margin of victory of 1.265 seconds over Gray, who achieved a career-best finish of second, Larson led 32 laps and capitalized in his fill-in role for the injured Zilisch. It is Larson's second series win at the 1.5-mile track and the 17th of his career.
Full Andy's Frozen Custard 300 finishing order and points results
Andy's Frozen Custard 300 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Kyle Larson
0
2nd
Taylor Gray
36
3rd
Riley Herbst
0
4th
Austin Hill
50
5th
Sam Mayer
44
6th
Harrison Burton
31
7th
Jesse Love
34
8th
Ryan Sieg
33
9th
Brandon Jones
33
10th
Jeb Burton
29
11th
Daniel Dye
26
12th
Anthony Alfredo
26
13th
William Sawalich
24
14th
Parker Retzlaff
23
15th
Matt DiBenedetto
22
16th
Corey Day
24
17th
Brennan Poole
20
18th
Sammy Smith
19
19th
Carson Kvapil
18
20th
Nick Sanchez
32
21st
Mason Massey
16
22nd
Kyle Sieg
15
23rd
Ryan Ellis
14
24th
Blaine Perkins
13
25th
Joey Gase
12
26th
Mason Maggio
11
27th
Dean Thompson
10
28th
Josh Bilicki
9
29th
Nick Leitz
8
30th
Garrett Smithley
7
31st
Jeremy Clements
6
32nd
Katherine Legge
0
33rd
Kris Wright
5
34th
Leland Honeyman
3
35th
Justin Allgaier
21
36th
Sheldon Creed
14
37th
Josh Williams
1
38th
Christian Eckes
1
Despite a frustating end to his day on Saturday, Allgaier remains the points leader (+51) over Hill. Hill, Allgaier, Zilisch, Jesse Love, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones remain the only full-time drivers in the series to visit victory lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. After a two-week break, the Xfinity Series will return to action at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the running of the BetMGM 300 on Saturday, May 24 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Full-time Cup Series driver Chase Elliott is the defending race winner.