Natasha Cloud is still unsigned and these teams need to take advantage

WNBA content is swirling as the first week of training camp wraps up. But one big question is still in the back of fans' minds: Where is Natasha Cloud and why hasn't a team picked her up yet?

The 10-year veteran entered this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and to be quite frank, she might be the best one still available. Cloud finished last season averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game with the New York Liberty. She also has a solid list of accolades, including three WNBA All-Defensive Team nods, a WNBA Championship and she was the league leader in assists during the 2022 season. Not to mention, she had a great offseason playing at Unrivaled, averaging 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

It's not entirely clear why she hasn't signed a dotted line yet, but it's definitely confusing. There's been plenty of speculation, some involving maybe her advocacy playing a role. But this past weekend, Cloud herself shared some thoughts on the situation.

She stated, "I’ve given my heart to every team and community I’ve been part of, never fully knowing if the impact I hoped for was truly felt. In this moment, though, receiving so much love, support, and advocacy means everything. It’s a powerful reminder that the impact I’ve wanted to make beyond the court is real—and aligned with what I believe God has called me to do through this game." She added, "I’m okay. Just taking things in; even if they weren’t what I expected, & trusting I’ll be alright."

And if you follow Cloud on other social platforms, you know she's still in the gym. She's been spending time training at her alma mater, St. John's University, working and awaiting whatever is next. We're unsure what conversations or offers have been made at this time, but I'd feel confident saying there's still a chance we see her on the court this WNBA season, as there are plenty of teams that she'd be an asset to. Here are the top three.

Washington Mystics

It's no secret that the Washington Mystics roster is incredibly young and inexperienced. The most-seasoned player they have is Michaela Onyenwere, who is entering only her sixth year in the league. While the young guards they have are promising, like Georgia Amoore, Sonia Citron and Cotie McMahon, Cloud is an incredibly two-way player; she could bring this team to another level. She'd fit perfectly in with an energetic and eager team.

Cloud could offer an experienced veteran mindset that a lot of these young players could benefit from. We saw it at Unrivaled this offseason, when Cloud teamed up with Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen. They not only played well together, but their chemistry seemed to stem from Cloud being a strong veteran presence. Plus, Cloud spent the first 8 years of her career with the Mystics—it's a system she's not only familiar with, but a fanbase that embraced her.

Portland Fire

With the strategy the Fire have exhibited through free agency and the draft, it's apparent they don't necessarily have a 'win-now' mindset. Instead, they are leaning into development and building a team that will win down the road. Carla Leite is seemingly their starting point guard. She's a great player who can play all over the court. The overall style Cloud plays with would be a great addition. She can really guard any position and plays on both sides of the ball with great energy.

Portland also has the cap space to sign a player of Cloud's caliber. Their locker room is another that lacks a true veteran voice. In a team's inaugural season, it wouldn't hurt to have a player on the roster who has been on a championship-winning team before.

Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm has entered a rebuilding period. They have good pieces, like Dominique Malonga and Ezi Magbegor, and have added promising talent through the draft, like Flau'Jae Johnson and Awa Fam. But it's apparent that it will take some time for this team to develop. So, again, signing a veteran like Natasha Cloud to a team that might be trying to create a new culture wouldn't be a bad idea.

The Storm signed Natisha Hiedeman during free agency and she will likely be their starting point guard. Jade Melbourne also joined Seattle during the offseason. In my opinion, Cloud does not fit in horribly with these types of players—she also would bring her own flair defensively. Even if she were coming off the bench, it would add much more depth at the guard position for this Seattle squad. She's a reliable scorer who can conduct the floor and get her teammates open shots.

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