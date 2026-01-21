As the WNBA CBA negotiations continue to drag on and all signs pointing toward a lockout, Natasha Cloud told the Be Great Academy podcast Friday that she believes Unrivaled could serve as the perfect contingency plan until a new agreement is reached.

Cloud’s claim was grounded in speculation rather than certainty: “I feel like I can’t say that there is or there isn’t [a plan] cause I’m not 100% sure, but I know Unrivaled is prepared in so many different instances and the biggest one being that we own the space that we play in.”

She continued, “So if we wanted to stay here as the players of Unrivaled with equity in this league and with space, financial money, all that stuff, we could stay here, train, play, put on another season if need be.”

Unrivaled could be ready to compete with the WNBA

What Cloud hints at, however, is how Unrivaled gives players newfound leverage in CBA negotiations. Already, Unrivaled’s equity model — offering players salaries comparable to the WNBA and stake in the league — strengthens the players’ call for a larger portion of WNBA revenue share. In the event of a lockout, an extended or additional Unrivaled season would allow players to continue competing, earning an income, and engaging with fans. In this case, a work stoppage would primarily disrupt the WNBA, not the players. For WNBA players who aren't part of the 48-player Unrivaled, the WNBPA's new player hubs offer a pathway to at least staying sharp and in game shape.

If Unrivaled were to capitalize further, expanding to 5-on-5 play and securing additional star power like Caitlin Clark or A’ja Wilson, it has the potential to challenge the WNBA’s status as the most well-known and reputable professional women’s basketball league in the world.

Whether Unrivaled would extend or add a season, and at what scale, remains speculative. Such a move will depend heavily on timing, logistics, and player buy-in. As Cloud pointed out, access to facilities is the only sure thing. Now in its second season, Unrivaled’s viewership trails that of its inaugural season, leading to critique about whether such a quick expansion would truly be possible without risking the long-term health of the league.

Nevertheless, Unrivaled has already done what no other league has: given players a viable alternative and forced WNBA ownership to come face to face to the possibility that a work stoppage would put the league at a disadvantage, rather than its players.