Nationals-Mets start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Nationals Park on April 26

The Washington Nationals won their biggest game of the season thus far, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. They led the game 3-0 in the eighth inning, but a four-run eighth aided by a controversial Dylan Crews defensive decision gave the red-hot New York Mets the lead.

It felt as if the Mets, MLB's best team record-wise and on a seven-game winning streak at the time, were on their way to another win, but the Nationals showed a lot of fight. Dylan Crews tripled and scored to lead off the ninth, and C.J. Abrams, somehow, scored from first base on a James Wood single to win Washington the game. This game showcased all of the outstanding young talent this Nationals team has, position player-wise.

JAMES WOOD WALKS IT OFF FOR THE NATS pic.twitter.com/w5UnKSt3Bp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 26, 2025

The Nationals are hoping to maintain their momentum at home, but the start to Saturday's affair against the Mets has been delayed to rain, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports.

Start of Nats-Mets will be delayed. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 26, 2025

Update: First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET with no hint of rain for the rest of the evening.

Nationals vs. Mets rain delay: What's Saturday's forecast in Washington?

While nobody wants to see the start of any game get delayed, fortunately, according to the forecast on Weather.com, the delay figures to be short. While thunderstorms are in the area right now, rain is expected to subside by 4:15 p.m. ET. From then on, it's expected to be cloudy, and there might even be some sun that peeks through by 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conditions are less than ideal right now, obviously, but they should get more favorable as the evening progresses, and the odds of this game being played are extremely high.

What time do the Nationals and Mets play today?

As mentioned above, the game will not take place as scheduled. Initially, first pitch was set for 4:05 p.m. ET, but it will be later than that.

Today's game will be delayed. Rain is wrapping up in DC, so it will be a short delay. #LGM https://t.co/7njpQJPjDO pic.twitter.com/vGNyeAT52I — Mets Weather (@WxMets) April 26, 2025

With that being said, the rain does appear to be letting up. Assuming it stops around when the weather.com forecast says it will, there's a good chance that this delay will be on the shorter end.

Once the game finally does proceed, it should be a fun one. Clay Holmes hopes to keep the good times rolling as a starter for the Mets against a Nationals lineup full of young talent. On the other side is Brad Lord, a rookie right-hander, who will try and navigate a loaded Mets lineup headlined, of course, by the former National, Juan Soto.