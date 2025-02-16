Who sang the National Anthem for the NBA All-Star Game?
By Lior Lampert
2025 NBA All-Star Weekend at the Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors, is in full swing. We got warmed up with events like the Castrol Rising Stars Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk competition. But now, it's time for the granddaddy of them all: The All-Star Game.
The Bay Area is flooded with celebrities and popular figures from the hardwood to the sidelines and stands for this year's All-Star Game. Fans tuning in are witnessing famous comedian/actor Kevin Hart appear as the first-ever on-court emcee of the affair -- to paint the scene. The league works diligently to make this an exciting occasion for people of all ages. Nonetheless, it's also a public platform, demonstrated by the performer of choice for the national anthem: Dennis R. Rodriguez.
Subscribe to the Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Who sang the National Anthem for the NBA All-Star Game?
Rodriguez, a Los Angeles firefighter and paramedic, sang the 'Star-Spangled Banner' for the 2025 NBA All-Star to commemorate those impacted by the recent California wildfires. The opportunity to showcase his talents to the world and pay tribute to a cause near and dear to many of our hearts was awesome. Seeing the league recognize current events and use its influence for good is remarkable and inspiring.
Per the South Bureau of the Los Angeles Fire Department's Instagram account, Rodriguez is a well-rounded artist. He started practicing music when he was nine and plays the saxophone, piano and guitar. And the talent was on full display in San Francisco, paying homage to his city and country with a beautiful show.
Meanwhile, Canadian Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara performed her native national anthem. She was named the Best New Artist at the 60th version of the music industry's most prestigious prize ceremony.
The Association's 74th rendition of the All-Star Game implements a new four-team, eight-player mini-tournament. It's a fun and unique twist to the glorified exhibition we've become accustomed to seeing over the years.