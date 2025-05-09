NBA analyst identifies primary offseason target for the Clippers

I have friends who are Clippers fans. I’m often concerned for them. I don’t feel much better now.

Clippers insider, Law Murray went on a podcast with Yossi Gozlan to talk about potential targets. Here is the relevant clip:

To quote Mr. Murray, “I would consider Brogdon a primary target for the Clippers.”

You can listen/watch the whole episode here, and read a more thorough breakdown here.

I’m giving you all these options to hear these words because coming from me alone they’d be of very little value. This would not be who I’d pick; this is not who I would hope to acquire after this postseason. But, apparently, this is someone who the Clippers have targeted and may well try to target again.

Malcolm Brogdon: Basketball Player, Attitudinalist, Clipper???

If it weren’t for the injuries, it’d be completely different. Malcolm Brogdon, when playing, is a very fun player to watch. He’s a former Rookie of the Year and former Sixth Man of the Year. He joined the 50-40-90 club in 2019. And he’s got some size for a point guard. He’s got stuff to him.

Unfortunately, he’s just always hurt. That’s why I’m left with these vague awards and outliers from healthy seasons. Obviously, when his body cooperates, he can impact the game greatly. Unfortunately, the Clippers don’t need injury concerns. They already have Kawhi. All of their goals end with “...if Kawhi is healthy.” Making that “If Kawhi and Brogdon are healthy…” would be tough to swallow.

To be clear, I’m not saying don’t go get him. If you get one of his good years, then it could be the pickup of the offseason. Just maybe don’t expect too much. He’s already 32. He just played a season with the Wizards. He might be beyond saving.

It’s weird. People say that the more you cover sports, the less you feel attached to a team. I am finding the exact opposite. I am becoming more attached to my own team, and, irritatingly, extremely attached to other teams. A lot of them. An amount that it almost makes it almost impossible for me to be happy at the end of the playoffs because I just watched a bunch of my favorite teams lose on the way to get there.

But nah. Seeing guys win the Finals rules. I can’t wait for that moment this year. Maybe Brogdon will lead the Clippers there in 2026.

Come on, let us dream.