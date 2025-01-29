NBA Awards Rankings: Can anyone challenge Victor Wembanyama for DPOY?
By Lior Lampert
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama securing Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) honors almost felt predetermined. The 7-foot-3 French phenom was expected to be an immediate elite contributor on that end of the floor as a rookie and was. He led the league in total blocks and swats per game last season, so there was immense hype surrounding Year 2.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis recently spoke about the topic, telling ESPN's Shams Charania that "the narrative is being pushed" for Wembanyama:
To Davis' point, Wembanyama is an overwhelming betting favorite to earn DPOY recognition this year, but should he be? Is the 2023 No. 1 overall pick as far ahead of his peers as the oddsmakers suggest? Or has the agenda gone overboard? Can any player do anything to alter the discourse? If so, who?
With the All-Star Weekend, now feels like an opportune time to see where Wembanyama and his challengers fall in the DPOY rankings.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
NBA Awards Rankings: 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year
At 21 years old, Evan Mobley finished third in the 2022-23 DPOY race, tallying eight first-place votes. Injuries prevented him from reaching the 65-game award criteria last season, but he's back with a vengeance for the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers.
Mobley's defensive versatility is uncanny. His size, strength, and length enable him to guard the 1-5 positions. He's been a vital piece of Cleveland's stop unit alongside frontcourt mate Jarrett Allen.
Averaging 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game, the basic numbers don't tell the full story of Mobley's impact. Nonetheless, his 107.1 defensive rating (DRtg), 1.8 defensive win shares (1.9) and 1.2 Defensive Box Plus-Minus speak (DBPM) for themselves.
Jaren Jackson Jr. happened to be the one to deprive Mobley of the DPOY crown in 2022-23. And notably, the Memphis Grizzles standout has the same DRtg from that season (106.6).
Jackson's block rate (5.1) and per-game (1.6) output are nearly halved compared to when he won the award, though his presence is still felt. He's the defensive anchor of a Grizzlies squad with the league's seventh-best DRtg (110.5).
JJJ's 2.2 DWS rank in the upper echelon of the Association, accompanied by a 1.0 DBPM. Like Mobley, he has the physical skill set and instincts to be deployed like a chess piece and defend anyone.
Wembanyama is an impenetrable force in the paint. He sits atop the league in total swats (150) per game this season (3.9). Yet, his ability to erase shots near the basket doesn't tell the full story.
The 21-year-old is third in DBPM (3.2), with the next player on this list being one of the two ahead of him. His 2.5 DWS are sixth and he has a 108.9 DRtg, plus Wembanyama chips in 1.1 nightly swipes in addition to otherworldly rim protection. However, he's the anchor of a below-average Spurs defense, which dampens the consensus DPOY crowning.
San Antonio is 18th in DRtg (114.2). Offense has been the more functional aspect of their game, at least in terms of the advanced stats. As great of an individual defender as Wembanyama is, he's somehow not elevating everyone around him. At some point, your team's success (or lack thereof) must factor into the voting process.
While Wembanyama will probably win this award for the first of many times this season, there's a legitimate argument in favor of someone else.
In addition to being the best scorer in basketball, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a top-notch defender. In this case, he's the cream of the crop.
Gilgeous-Alexander can often be overlooked on a collective Oklahoma City Thunder defensive buzzsaw that boasts a handful of superb ball-stoppers and interior presences. Yet, he leads the league in DWS (3.3) and interestingly trails only fellow MVP contender Nikola Jokic in DBPM (3.3).
Moreover, SGA's 2.1 steals per game are second behind Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks, highlighting his activity. He's constantly clogging up passing lanes, using his hands and near seven-foot wingspan without fouling.
SGA is one of five active NBA players averaging three stocks (steals plus blocks) per contest. He keeps good company alongside Wemby, Daniels, AD and JJJ. His DRtg (102.6) is the highest of any mentioned DPOY candidates on a team that paces the league in that department by a wide margin.
In a sport filled with and headlined by supremely talented perimeter scorers, SGA deserves recognition for his efforts.
Stats courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball-Reference.com.