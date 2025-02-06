NBA contract grade: Lonzo Ball signs two-year extension with Chicago Bulls
While the NBA world processes a series of monumental trades — Luka Doncic to LA, De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio, Jimmy Butler to Golden State — we have another consequential, if slightly less buzzy bit of breaking news.
The Chicago Bulls and Lonzo Ball have agreed to terms on a two-year, $20 million extension, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Ball has been a common presence in fake trades of late. He was also a popular hypothetical buyout candidate. Instead, he's locked into a contract with Chicago through the 2026-27 season in what qualifies as a huge personal victory for the former No. 2 overall pick.
After missing two full seasons to an unprecedented knee injury, Ball has made a strong impression in his return to action. His numbers aren't quite where they were pre-injury, but Ball is as mentally sharp as ever. His ability to process the floor, connect dots as a passer, and put teammates in a position to succeed is seldom rivaled.
Averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on .362/.340/.857 splits in 21.6 minutes, Ball recently emerged as a regular starter for Chicago. He's also putting up 2.0 stocks per game despite limited minutes, proving his worth as a rangy, anticipatory perimeter defender.
Bulls sign Lonzo Ball to two-year, $20 million contract extension
Chicago fielded several trade offers for Ball in recent days, per ESPN, but the two sides opted to move forward together. The Bulls are taking a new direction after dumping Zach LaVine's contract to Sacramento, but Ball is a useful player to keep around. He will continually elevate teammates, whether that means accentuating veteran stars or setting the table for rookies in a rebuild.
Ball has never been much of a 2-point scorer, but his volume inside the arc has cratered this season. He's attempting almost five times as many 3s (5.4) as 2s (1.1) per game, which is a wild split, even for the most committed of long-range marksmen. It has not been a completely smooth reacclimation process for Ball, but considering the hell he went through to reach this point, even replacement-level production is a serious accomplishment.
As he continues to get his feet under him, one has to imagine some of Ball's metrics and shooting splits will improve. He still offers all the trademark perks that made him so valuable before the knee injury. Ball's brain is one of the very best in the sport. He can make every pass in the book, and he doesn't need to dominate touches or wear out the hardwood with his dribble in order to grease the wheels on an offense.
A 6-foot-6 guard who can confidently bomb spot-up 3s, consistently make the right read, and generate havoc as a defender is always going to have a spot in this league. If Ball's scoring profile balances out as the season (and the rest of his contract) progresses, Chicago might just have a steal on its hands.
Another perk of this commitment: at 27 years old, Ball's trade value won't decrease for a while. Chicago can still move him in the offseason or at the next trade deadline if there's a demand for his services.