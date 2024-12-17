NBA Cup Final preview: Bucks vs. Thunder with major talents on the line
The stage is set for Tuesday night's NBA Cup final, with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The high-energy finale features two very exciting teams helmed by some serious talent.
Leading the Bucks is two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been a phenomenon thanks to his incredible blend of fearlessness, speed and skill. Antetokounmpo dominated all season.
Then there’s Damian Lillard, who has been an absolute standout throughout the NBA Cup. Time and time again, he’s come up with the goods via clutch shooting and scoring opportunities.
They’ll be up against Oklahoma City Thunder’s point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another MVP candidate. SGA’s combination of smooth scoring ability with stellar defense has established him as one of the NBA’s elite talents this season. Thunder’s energetic and athletic roster—flanked by SGA and emerging stars such as Chet Holmgren—should make for a highly competitive final game.
“It just comes down to one game and that’s it,” Lillard said earlier, according to the NBA. “I don’t think nobody, at least with us, is looking at it like, ‘Oh, we old and all that and they young.’”
SGA is prepared for the fight: “To be completely honest with you, I don’t differentiate games on who I play against,” he said. “If we play the worst team in the league, the best team in the league, I’m trying to take their head off.”
How the NBA Cup has evolved in its second season
As the NBA Cup culminates up its second year, the league has developed into a smoother ride this go around. As a midseason tournament, the league perhaps showed some growing pains last year, and there are signs that the increased investment will increased the event’s success. Games have been more intense and the stakes have been higher.
Scheduling the semifinal showdowns on Saturday was a smart scheduling choice. While it may not be the NBA Playoffs, the semifinal knockouts certainly proved exciting, fresh and fun.
How to watch the NBA Cup Final
The NBA Cup final between the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder will be broadcast live at 8:00 p.m. ET via ESPN and NBA League Pass.