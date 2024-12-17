NBA Cup prize money: How much will Bucks and Thunder players earn from the Final?
By Lior Lampert
We have officially reached the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Championship. And if the two teams featured in the win-or-go-home in-season tournament title game are any indication, it should be a doozy of a battle.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks will battle at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a chance to hoist the NBA Cup trophy. Two of the best players in basketball, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo, will go toe-to-toe for the crown -- and the loot it comes with.
As fans of the Association probably already know, there's a nice payday for advancing past group stage play and into the knockout rounds. However, the escalators get more lucrative as you get deeper into the tournament, with the NBA Cup winner earning life-changing money.
With that in mind, how much cash are the Bucks and Thunder competing for? And what does the runner-up get?
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
NBA Cup prize money: How much will Bucks and Thunder players earn from the Finals?
Knockout Round Stage
Payout (Per Player)
Quarterfinals
$51,497
Semifinals
$102,994
Championship loser
$205,988
Championship winner
$514,971
As you can see, the difference between first and second place is more than double. Suddenly, the stakes are even greater, with a $514,971 prize on the line. Nonetheless, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee have already secured a pretty penny for reaching the final (roughly $150,000).
For superstars like Gilgeous-Alexander and Antetokounmpo, that's essentially chump change, considering it equates to approximately one percent of their average annual salaries. Yet, it equals or exceeds the contractual value of the 15th men on the Bucks and Thunder's respective rosters and players on two-way deals. So, while it won't impact everyone the same, there's the incentive to help your teammates get a significant raise.
With more than half a million dollars up for grabs, expect the Bucks and Thunder to leave everything out on the floor. Both clubs are also red-hot entering the contest, only adding to the intrigue. Milwaukee has won 10 of its past 12, while Oklahoma City has gone 9-1 over their past 10 games.