NBA Cup ticket prices: Prices dropping after Knicks and Warriors are eliminated
The NBA Cup semifinals are set to tip off in just two days in Las Vegas, with the Milwaukee Bucks squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks in the East bracket and the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Houston Rockets in the West. While excitement builds around the tournament’s inaugural championship title, the league faces an unexpected issue—surprisingly low ticket prices.
Journalist Arash Markazi recently reported that tickets for the Bucks-Hawks game are available for as little as $29, while Thunder-Rockets tickets start at $39. Even more surprising, entry to the championship game can be purchased for just $79.
These numbers stand out, especially for an event positioned as one of the NBA’s most anticipated innovations, held in Las Vegas—a city with no professional basketball team and the home for the NBA Summer League.
The low ticket prices are a reflection of the absence of high-profile, big-market teams like the Golden State Warriors or New York Knicks in the final stages of the tournament. These franchises boast globally recognized superstars capable of drawing massive crowds with loyal fanbases. Fans had likely envisioned watching players like Steph Curry, Jalen Brunson, or Luka Doncic vying for the NBA Cup, but this year’s bracket offers a different lineup.
Although both the Bucks and Thunder boast stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—who is currently a top-five MVP candidate—their matchups lack the high-glamour appeal of larger-market names. Similarly, the Rockets and Hawks, led by players such as Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, and Trae Young, don’t offer the same star-studded allure to casual fans, despite their on-court competitiveness.
The NBA needs to sell fans on small-market stars
The tournament’s current dynamic highlights an ongoing challenge for the NBA: balancing the excitement of competitive parity with the draw of marquee names. While die-hard basketball fans appreciate the team-oriented play of a franchise like Oklahoma City, casual viewers may be more enticed by the spectacle of star players delivering jaw-dropping performances. Last year’s postseason, featuring legends like LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and Jayson Tatum, showcased the league’s brightest stars battling it out, which might explain the disparity in interest this year.
This situation also underscores the need for the NBA to address fan accessibility to its top-tier talent, particularly in markets without a team. The decision to host the tournament in Las Vegas—long considered a frontrunner for league expansion—was strategic, giving fans a chance to watch professional basketball in person. However, the lukewarm ticket prices could be a reflection of limited local allegiance or a desire for more star power.
Rather than taking this as a criticism of the teams or players involved, this could serve as a rallying cry for Commissioner Adam Silver to prioritize expanding the league to untapped markets like Las Vegas. Fans’ desire for proximity to stars proves that demand for basketball is still thriving, but ensuring that demand translates into sold-out arenas may depend on bringing teams and star players closer to underserved fans.
The NBA Cup remains an exciting new tradition, but as the tournament grows, so must its ability to engage audiences across all demographics. For now, fans will watch closely as four competitive teams fight for the second ever in-season tournament title, regardless of the names on the back of their jerseys.