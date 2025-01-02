NBA Draft: Ranking the 5 best ACC players expected to declare for the draft
With conference play for college basketball underway many people are starting to think about the 2025 NBA Draft. The ACC is loaded with draft prospects including projected top pick, Cooper Flagg out of Duke. But again, he's far from alone in one of the most prestigious conferences in the sport.
Let's dive into Flagg and some of the best ACC draft prospects.
Honorable mentions: Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest), Jamir Watkins (Florida State), Tyrese Proctor (Duke), Donnie Freeman (Syracuse), Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina)
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
5. Drake Powell: North Carolina
Season Averages: 6.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 0.6 spg, 51.3 FG%, and 39.3 3P%
Drake Powell is a lengthy 6-foot-6 wing with a knack for defense. Powell is a versatile and disruptive wing defender, giving him a bankable skill for the NBA and allowing him to fit in with most lineups. While Powell's overall offensive game is still a work in progress, his 39 percent 3-point shooting is an encouraging sign that he can at the very least be an impactful 3-and-D wing.
Scouts hope that Powell's offense can catch up to his defense and that the 19-year-old freshman can ultimately become a two-way star. Nevertheless, Powell's defense and NBA-ready build gives him a relatively high floor. Currently, Powell projects as a mid to late first-round pick who could be perfect for either a rebuilding or contending team.
4. Kon Knueppel: Duke
Season Averages: 12.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 43 FG%, 33.8 3P%, and 95.8 FT %
Kon Knueppel is a crafty 6-foot-7 wing who is capable of playing both on and off the ball. He is a fluid shot creator and elite off-ball threat. Knueppel has an ideal combination of scoring and playmaking for his size. This skill set makes Knueppelan an ideal fit in any offense.
While Knueppel's shooting is one of his main selling points it's also a concern. Knueppel started the season shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc in his first five games, however, in December he shot just 30 percent, bringing his season average down to 33 percent. Regardless, the freshman wing is seen as a late lottery or mid-first-round pick given his basketball IQ and all-around offensive game. Ultimately, for Knueppel to improve his draft stock, he must get his shot back on track.
3. Ian Jackson: North Carolina
Season Averages: 13.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 49.6 FG%, 41.5 3P%
Ian Jackson has been a bright spot in UNC's lackluster 8-6 start to the season. I'm higher on Jackson than the current consensus as most people would rank Knueppel higher above Jackson. Admittedly it's close, however, Jackson's athletic gifts and elite shot creation give him the edge.
Jackson is undoubtedly one of the most gifted shot-creators and scorers in this draft class. The 6-foot-4 guard is an elite three-level scorer with above-average athleticism. This skill set will translate to the next level and give Jackson true star upside especially considering he is a freshman.
In his last seven games, Jackson has averaged 18.1 points, which includes four games where he's notched over 20 points. Moreover, he is averaging 24.3 points in the last three games. Jackson's scoring efficiency also stands out. On the season, he is shooting 41.5 percent on 4.1 3-pointers per game with an impressive true shooting percentage of 61.
It's fair to point at Jackson's lack of playmaking and overall decision-making as weaknesses. Nevertheless, especially regarding his playmaking it's worth noting UNC has a guard-heavy roster, RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau dominate the playmaking responsibilities meaning Jackson hasn't been given a chance to showcase this side of his game. Jackson will never be an elite playmaker but it's possible he will showcase this skill more at the next level even if he slots into a sparkplug role off the bench.
Overall, Jackson's scoring ability is undeniable and he is trending up on draft boards, don't be surprised if Jackson becomes a lottery pick. C
2. Khaman Maluach: Duke
Season averages: 7.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.1 bpg and 78 FG%
In a draft class without a ton of big men, Khaman Maluach has a strong case as the best center. The 7-foot-2 big offers elite protection and rebounding defensively along with solid finishing and lob-catching abilities on offense.
While his counting stats don't jump off the page, this archetype has proven to be a successful one in the NBA. Furthermore, at 18 Maluach has a ton of upside. Maluach has an ideal combination of upside and NBA-ready skills. Considering this along with the lack of big men in this draft class, Maluach is a surefire lottery pick and could even sneak into the top five.
1. Cooper Flagg: Duke
Season averages: 16.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 43 FG%, 27.1 3P%, and 76.1 FT%
Cooper Flagg has long been considered the consensus No. 1 pick. While Dylan Harper has emerged as a clear challenger, there's no doubt that Flagg is the ACC's best draft prospect. Flagg is one of the more gifted defensive prospects in recent years. He has incredible versatility and instincts. At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan, Flagg has an ideal build for the NBA. This combination of an on-ball stopper who can guard multiple positions and someone who wreaks havoc off-ball makes Flagg one of the more intriguing defensive prospects in recent memory.
Some will point to Flagg's subpar efficiency, particularly his 27.1 3-point percentage as a weakness. Nonetheless, his upside is clear, Flagg's 16.9 points per game are impressive, especially for someone who just turned 18. Additionally, Flagg's 3.7 assists highlight his all-around impact on offense. Ultimately, all signs point to Flagg being an elite all-around wing and one of the NBA's best two-way stars.