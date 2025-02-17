NBA fans reject new All-Star Game format and want more basketball: Best memes, tweets
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game has officially concluded, with Shaq’s OGs securing a 41-25 victory over Chuck’s Global Stars. While Adam Silver hoped to rekindle the excitement of past All-Star Games, this year’s event was yet another underwhelming display that left fans and analysts unimpressed.
But don’t just take my word for it — here’s what those around the league had to say about the confusing and uninspired format.
LeBron Sparks Controversy Before Tip-Off
Even before the game began, LeBron James made headlines by pulling out of the All-Star Game just hours before tip-off. His last-minute withdrawal sparked backlash, as many felt he should have spoken up sooner to allow the league time to find a replacement. While James cited injury concerns, his absence added to the already lackluster atmosphere surrounding the event.
Kevin Hart’s Over-the-Top Commentary
For many viewers, Kevin Hart’s in-game commentary was one of the night’s biggest distractions. Whether it was his constant loudspeaker antics or awkward interactions before tip-off, the comedian’s presence felt forced. Even those watching at home could sense the players’ lukewarm reactions, making for an uncomfortable viewing experience.
Music, Commercial Breaks, and Pacing Issues
In an attempt to innovate, the NBA introduced live music between games to allow players from the first semi-final to rest before the championship matchup. However, the execution felt disjointed.
One of the more puzzling decisions was the lengthy tribute to TNT’s Inside the NBA crew (Shaq, Kenny, Chuck, and Ernie). While the segment was well-intended, it stretched out the broadcast at a time when the focus should have been on the game itself.
MrBeast’s $100K Challenge — A Hit or Miss?
Perhaps the most head-scratching moment of the night came when YouTube personality MrBeast challenged a random fan from the crowd to a shootout against Damian Lillard for a chance to win $100,000. The segment dragged on for nearly six minutes, making it difficult for fans to stay engaged.
Some saw the moment as a fun, lighthearted addition to the night, while others felt it took away from the actual basketball. The timing was especially rough for Lillard, who had already struggled the night before, failing to three-peat in the 3-Point Contest.
The most glaring issue remained the complete lack of defensive intensity from both teams. While Candace Parker’s squad of rookies and sophomores aimed to prove they could compete with the league’s stars, the format change ultimately failed to bring any real improvement.
If this year’s game proved anything, it’s that simply changing the format isn’t enough — the NBA needs to find a way to bring back the competitive fire that once defined All-Star Weekend.