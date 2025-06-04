Full List of NBA Finals Champions

The 2025 NBA Finals are set, and it's a great matchup between two attempted first-timers. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers have zero NBA championships between them. There will be moans and groans about "small markets" and "no star-power," but those folks hate basketball. This is what it's all about.
Indiana has been in the NBA since the the 70s, going on 50 years without a ring (those three ABA championships belong to a different era). OKC is much newer, but Sam Presti's patient rebuild has led to what is the closest to a juggernaut we've seen since the Steph-led Warriors fell off. The Thunder still need to prove it on the Finals stage, of course, but this team is built to win games — a lot of 'em — for years to come.
As we all prepare for a thrilling clash of styles between All-NBA point guards and high-paced offenses, let's dive into the annals of NBA history for a bit of context. Here are all the champs (and who they beat) since the NBA was incepted in the 1940s.
Every NBA Finals champion in league history
Year
Champion
Runner-up
1947
Philadelphia Warriors
Chicago Stags
1948
Baltimore Bullets
Philadelphia Warriors
1949
Minneapolis Lakers
Washington Capitols
1950
Minneapolis Lakers
Syracuse Nationals
1951
Rochester Royals
New York Knicks
1952
Minneapolis Lakers
New York Knicks
1953
Minneapolis Lakers
New York Knicks
1954
Minneapolis Lakers
Syracuse Nationals
1955
Syracuse Nationals
Ft. Wayne Pistons
1956
Philadelphia Warriors
Ft. Wayne Pistons
1957
Boston Celtics
St. Louis Hawks
1958
St. Louis Hawks
Boston Celtics
1959
Boston Celtics
Minneapolis Lakers
1960
Boston Celtics
St. Louis Hawks
1961
Boston Celtics
St. Louis Hawks
1962
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
1963
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
1964
Boston Celtics
San Francisco Warriors
1965
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
1966
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
1967
Philadelphia 76ers
San Francisco Warriors
1968
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
1969
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
1970
New York Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers
1971
Milwaukee Bucks
Baltimore Bullets
1972
Los Angeles Lakers
New York Knicks
1973
New York Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers
1974
Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks
1975
Golden State Warriors
Washington Bullets
1976
Boston Celtics
Phoenix Suns
1977
Portland Trail Blazers
Philadelphia 76ers
1978
Washington Bullets
Seattle SuperSonics
1979
Seattle SuperSonics
Washington Bullets
1980
Los Angeles Lakers
Philadelphia 76ers
1981
Boston Celtics
Houston Rockets
1982
Los Angeles Lakers
Philadelphia 76ers
1983
Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers
1984
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
1985
Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics
1986
Boston Celtics
Houston Rockets
1987
Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics
1988
Los Angeles Lakers
Detroit Pistons
1989
Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers
1990
Detroit Pistons
Portland Trail Blazers
1991
Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Lakers
1992
Chicago Bulls
Portland Trail Blazers
1993
Chicago Bulls
Phoenix Suns
1994
Houston Rockets
New York Knicks
1995
Houston Rockets
Orlando Magic
1996
Chicago Bulls
Seattle SuperSonics
1997
Chicago Bulls
Utah Jazz
1998
Chicago Bulls
Utah Jazz
1999
San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks
2000
Los Angeles Lakers
Indiana Pacers
2001
Los Angeles Lakers
Philadelphia 76ers
2002
Los Angeles Lakers
New Jersey Nets
2003
San Antonio Spurs
New Jersey Nets
2004
Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers
2005
San Antonio Spurs
Detroit Pistons
2006
Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks
2007
San Antonio Spurs
Cleveland Cavaliers
2008
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
2009
Los Angeles Lakers
Orlando Magic
2010
Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics
2011
Dallas Mavericks
Miami Heat
2012
Miami Heat
Oklahoma City Thunder
2013
Miami Heat
San Antonio Spurs
2014
San Antonio Spurs
Miami Heat
2015
Golden State Warriors
Cleveland Cavaliers
2016
Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors
2017
Golden State Warriors
Cleveland Cavaliers
2018
Golden State Warriors
Cleveland Cavaliers
2019
Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors
2020
Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat
2021
Milwaukee Bucks
Phoenix Suns
2022
Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
2023
Denver Nuggets
Miami Heat
2024
Boston Celtics
Dallas Mavericks
My main takeaway here is the degradation of NBA team names since 1947. Chicago Stags is 10,000X better than Chicago Bulls. Sorry. We just don't get teams in Rochester or Fort Wayne anymore either. It's a real shame. This is what corperate greed has taken from us. Just remember: the Knicks' first Finals appearance was a fat loss to the Rochester Royals.
Another big takeaway: not sure how Lakers fans can really sit here and talk like it's an even battle with the Celtics historically. I know the numbers even out in the end, but Boston spend the first couple decades of NBA basketball just mollywhopping L.A. in the Finals every year. Tough scene.
A new team will join the championship ranks this summer, as both Indiana and OKC are looking to add their first Larry O'Brein trophy. We are going to witness history either way, folks, so appreciate it while it's here.
Which NBA teams have the most NBA championships?
Rank
Team
Championships
1
Boston Celtics
18
2
Los Angeles Lakers
17
3
Golden State Warriors
7
4
Chicago Bulls
6
5
San Antonio Spurs
5
Boston took the crown last summer. It might be a while before the Lakers can punch back. Credit where it's due to San Antonio, though. Four of our largest media markets, franchises dominated by star-power and untold glitz... and the San Antonio Spurs. Those Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili teams were magical.