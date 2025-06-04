Full List of NBA Finals Champions

The 2025 NBA Finals are set, and it's a great matchup between two attempted first-timers. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers have zero NBA championships between them. There will be moans and groans about "small markets" and "no star-power," but those folks hate basketball. This is what it's all about.

Indiana has been in the NBA since the the 70s, going on 50 years without a ring (those three ABA championships belong to a different era). OKC is much newer, but Sam Presti's patient rebuild has led to what is the closest to a juggernaut we've seen since the Steph-led Warriors fell off. The Thunder still need to prove it on the Finals stage, of course, but this team is built to win games — a lot of 'em — for years to come.

As we all prepare for a thrilling clash of styles between All-NBA point guards and high-paced offenses, let's dive into the annals of NBA history for a bit of context. Here are all the champs (and who they beat) since the NBA was incepted in the 1940s.

Every NBA Finals champion in league history

Year Champion Runner-up 1947 Philadelphia Warriors Chicago Stags 1948 Baltimore Bullets Philadelphia Warriors 1949 Minneapolis Lakers Washington Capitols 1950 Minneapolis Lakers Syracuse Nationals 1951 Rochester Royals New York Knicks 1952 Minneapolis Lakers New York Knicks 1953 Minneapolis Lakers New York Knicks 1954 Minneapolis Lakers Syracuse Nationals 1955 Syracuse Nationals Ft. Wayne Pistons 1956 Philadelphia Warriors Ft. Wayne Pistons 1957 Boston Celtics St. Louis Hawks 1958 St. Louis Hawks Boston Celtics 1959 Boston Celtics Minneapolis Lakers 1960 Boston Celtics St. Louis Hawks 1961 Boston Celtics St. Louis Hawks 1962 Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers 1963 Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers 1964 Boston Celtics San Francisco Warriors 1965 Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers 1966 Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers 1967 Philadelphia 76ers San Francisco Warriors 1968 Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers 1969 Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers 1970 New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers 1971 Milwaukee Bucks Baltimore Bullets 1972 Los Angeles Lakers New York Knicks 1973 New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers 1974 Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks 1975 Golden State Warriors Washington Bullets 1976 Boston Celtics Phoenix Suns 1977 Portland Trail Blazers Philadelphia 76ers 1978 Washington Bullets Seattle SuperSonics 1979 Seattle SuperSonics Washington Bullets 1980 Los Angeles Lakers Philadelphia 76ers 1981 Boston Celtics Houston Rockets 1982 Los Angeles Lakers Philadelphia 76ers 1983 Philadelphia 76ers Los Angeles Lakers 1984 Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers 1985 Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics 1986 Boston Celtics Houston Rockets 1987 Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics 1988 Los Angeles Lakers Detroit Pistons 1989 Detroit Pistons Los Angeles Lakers 1990 Detroit Pistons Portland Trail Blazers 1991 Chicago Bulls Los Angeles Lakers 1992 Chicago Bulls Portland Trail Blazers 1993 Chicago Bulls Phoenix Suns 1994 Houston Rockets New York Knicks 1995 Houston Rockets Orlando Magic 1996 Chicago Bulls Seattle SuperSonics 1997 Chicago Bulls Utah Jazz 1998 Chicago Bulls Utah Jazz 1999 San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks 2000 Los Angeles Lakers Indiana Pacers 2001 Los Angeles Lakers Philadelphia 76ers 2002 Los Angeles Lakers New Jersey Nets 2003 San Antonio Spurs New Jersey Nets 2004 Detroit Pistons Los Angeles Lakers 2005 San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons 2006 Miami Heat Dallas Mavericks 2007 San Antonio Spurs Cleveland Cavaliers 2008 Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers 2009 Los Angeles Lakers Orlando Magic 2010 Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics 2011 Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat 2012 Miami Heat Oklahoma City Thunder 2013 Miami Heat San Antonio Spurs 2014 San Antonio Spurs Miami Heat 2015 Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors 2017 Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers 2018 Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers 2019 Toronto Raptors Golden State Warriors 2020 Los Angeles Lakers Miami Heat 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Phoenix Suns 2022 Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics 2023 Denver Nuggets Miami Heat 2024 Boston Celtics Dallas Mavericks

My main takeaway here is the degradation of NBA team names since 1947. Chicago Stags is 10,000X better than Chicago Bulls. Sorry. We just don't get teams in Rochester or Fort Wayne anymore either. It's a real shame. This is what corperate greed has taken from us. Just remember: the Knicks' first Finals appearance was a fat loss to the Rochester Royals.

Another big takeaway: not sure how Lakers fans can really sit here and talk like it's an even battle with the Celtics historically. I know the numbers even out in the end, but Boston spend the first couple decades of NBA basketball just mollywhopping L.A. in the Finals every year. Tough scene.

A new team will join the championship ranks this summer, as both Indiana and OKC are looking to add their first Larry O'Brein trophy. We are going to witness history either way, folks, so appreciate it while it's here.

Which NBA teams have the most NBA championships?

Rank Team Championships 1 Boston Celtics 18 2 Los Angeles Lakers 17 3 Golden State Warriors 7 4 Chicago Bulls 6 5 San Antonio Spurs 5

Boston took the crown last summer. It might be a while before the Lakers can punch back. Credit where it's due to San Antonio, though. Four of our largest media markets, franchises dominated by star-power and untold glitz... and the San Antonio Spurs. Those Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili teams were magical.