NBA Finals MVP: Full list of past winners, rules and voting criteria

Technically speaking, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will be jostling for their first title in franchise history. But who will guide them to the promised land?

Oklahoma City has one Larry O'Brien Trophy, though they climbed the NBA's highest mountaintop as the Seattle SuperSonics. Meanwhile, the Pacers have three championships to their name, but all of them came when they were in the American Basketball Association (ABA).

In other words, the modern versions of the Thunder and Pacers have a chance to etch their names in league history. To do so, they will need heroic performances from key contributors and reserves. This is where legends are made, and get the hardware to support their case, including the NBA Finals MVP.

What is the NBA Finals MVP award, and how is it selected?

Each year since the 1968-69 campaign, the NBA has acknowledged the best individual showing with the Finals MVP, also known as the Bill Russell Trophy. A selected panel of 11 media members votes on the award to decide the winner once a champion is crowned. Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown is the most recent to receive the prestigious accolade.

Who from the Pacers or Thunder will join Brown and Co. in arguably the Association's most exclusive group?

Previous NBA Finals MVP winners

Year Player Team 2024 Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics 2023 Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets 2022 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 2020 LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2019 Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors 2018 Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors 2017 Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors 2016 LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2015 Andre Iguodala Golden State Warriors 2014 Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs 2013 LeBron James Miami Heat 2012 LeBron James Miami Heat 2011 Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks 2010 Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers 2009 Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers 2008 Paul Pierce Boston Celtics 2007 Tony Parker San Antonio Spurs 2006 Dwayne Wade Miami Heat 2005 Tim Duncan San Antonio Spurs 2004 Chauncey Billups Detroit Pistons 2003 Tim Duncan San Antonio Spurs 2002 Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers 2001 Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers 2000 Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers 1999 Tim Duncan San Antonio Spurs 1998 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1997 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1996 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1995 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets 1994 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets 1993 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1992 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1991 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1990 Isiah Thomas Detroit Pistons 1989 Joe Dumars Detroit Pistons 1988 James Worthy Los Angeles Lakers 1987 Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers 1986 Larry Bird Boston Celtics 1985 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers 1984 Larry Bird Boston Celtics 1983 Moses Malone Philadelphia 76ers 1982 Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers 1981 Cedric Maxwell Boston Celtics 1980 Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers 1979 Dennis Johnson Seattle SuperSonics 1978 Wes Unseld Washington Bullets 1977 Bill Walton Portland Trail Blazers 1976 Jo Jo White Boston Celtics 1975 Rick Barry Golden State Warriors 1974 John Havlicek Boston Celtics 1973 Willis Reed New York Knicks 1972 Wilt Chamberlain Los Angeles Lakers 1971 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Milwaukee Bucks 1970 Willis Reed New York Knicks 1969 Jerry West Los Angeles Lakers

The late and great Jerry West, AKA "The Logo," won the NBA's first-ever Finals MVP. Paradoxically, his Los Angeles Lakers lost a hard-fought seven-game series to the Celtics, marking the lone instance we've seen this happen. While he was getting presented with the inaugural award, the opposing team was celebrating its second consecutive title.

Some may see a lot of duplicates; 12 players account for 33 Finals MVP awards. This dozen represents the only one to hoist the Bill Russell Trophy multiple times. Basketball royalty Michael Jordan did it sixfold with the Chicago Bulls. Yet, the list gets even shorter when you filter by those who have received the recognition with more than one franchise.

LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only three players to claim Finals MVP as a member of at least two clubs. James is the only one to do it with three organizations (the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers).

French point guard Tony Parker became the first European player to win Finals MVP when the San Antonio Spurs swept the James-led Cavaliers in 2007. Cleveland had no answer for him, specifically from the mid-range and paint areas, and he secured a third ring in five seasons.

2025 NBA Finals MVP betting odds

Gilgeous-Alexander comes in as the overwhelming favorite to win this year's Finals MVP at -550, according to ESPN Bet. For context, that's approximately an 84.6 percent implied win probability. But below are other notable odds from the field, for bettors looking for long-shot action.