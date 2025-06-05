NBA Finals MVP: Full list of past winners, rules and voting criteria

Technically speaking, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will be jostling for their first title in franchise history. But who will guide them to the promised land?
Oklahoma City has one Larry O'Brien Trophy, though they climbed the NBA's highest mountaintop as the Seattle SuperSonics. Meanwhile, the Pacers have three championships to their name, but all of them came when they were in the American Basketball Association (ABA).
In other words, the modern versions of the Thunder and Pacers have a chance to etch their names in league history. To do so, they will need heroic performances from key contributors and reserves. This is where legends are made, and get the hardware to support their case, including the NBA Finals MVP.
What is the NBA Finals MVP award, and how is it selected?
Each year since the 1968-69 campaign, the NBA has acknowledged the best individual showing with the Finals MVP, also known as the Bill Russell Trophy. A selected panel of 11 media members votes on the award to decide the winner once a champion is crowned. Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown is the most recent to receive the prestigious accolade.
Who from the Pacers or Thunder will join Brown and Co. in arguably the Association's most exclusive group?
Previous NBA Finals MVP winners
Year
Player
Team
2024
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
2023
Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
2022
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
2020
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
2019
Kawhi Leonard
Toronto Raptors
2018
Kevin Durant
Golden State Warriors
2017
Kevin Durant
Golden State Warriors
2016
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
2015
Andre Iguodala
Golden State Warriors
2014
Kawhi Leonard
San Antonio Spurs
2013
LeBron James
Miami Heat
2012
LeBron James
Miami Heat
2011
Dirk Nowitzki
Dallas Mavericks
2010
Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles Lakers
2009
Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles Lakers
2008
Paul Pierce
Boston Celtics
2007
Tony Parker
San Antonio Spurs
2006
Dwayne Wade
Miami Heat
2005
Tim Duncan
San Antonio Spurs
2004
Chauncey Billups
Detroit Pistons
2003
Tim Duncan
San Antonio Spurs
2002
Shaquille O'Neal
Los Angeles Lakers
2001
Shaquille O'Neal
Los Angeles Lakers
2000
Shaquille O'Neal
Los Angeles Lakers
1999
Tim Duncan
San Antonio Spurs
1998
Michael Jordan
Chicago Bulls
1997
Michael Jordan
Chicago Bulls
1996
Michael Jordan
Chicago Bulls
1995
Hakeem Olajuwon
Houston Rockets
1994
Hakeem Olajuwon
Houston Rockets
1993
Michael Jordan
Chicago Bulls
1992
Michael Jordan
Chicago Bulls
1991
Michael Jordan
Chicago Bulls
1990
Isiah Thomas
Detroit Pistons
1989
Joe Dumars
Detroit Pistons
1988
James Worthy
Los Angeles Lakers
1987
Magic Johnson
Los Angeles Lakers
1986
Larry Bird
Boston Celtics
1985
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Los Angeles Lakers
1984
Larry Bird
Boston Celtics
1983
Moses Malone
Philadelphia 76ers
1982
Magic Johnson
Los Angeles Lakers
1981
Cedric Maxwell
Boston Celtics
1980
Magic Johnson
Los Angeles Lakers
1979
Dennis Johnson
Seattle SuperSonics
1978
Wes Unseld
Washington Bullets
1977
Bill Walton
Portland Trail Blazers
1976
Jo Jo White
Boston Celtics
1975
Rick Barry
Golden State Warriors
1974
John Havlicek
Boston Celtics
1973
Willis Reed
New York Knicks
1972
Wilt Chamberlain
Los Angeles Lakers
1971
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Milwaukee Bucks
1970
Willis Reed
New York Knicks
1969
Jerry West
Los Angeles Lakers
The late and great Jerry West, AKA "The Logo," won the NBA's first-ever Finals MVP. Paradoxically, his Los Angeles Lakers lost a hard-fought seven-game series to the Celtics, marking the lone instance we've seen this happen. While he was getting presented with the inaugural award, the opposing team was celebrating its second consecutive title.
Some may see a lot of duplicates; 12 players account for 33 Finals MVP awards. This dozen represents the only one to hoist the Bill Russell Trophy multiple times. Basketball royalty Michael Jordan did it sixfold with the Chicago Bulls. Yet, the list gets even shorter when you filter by those who have received the recognition with more than one franchise.
LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only three players to claim Finals MVP as a member of at least two clubs. James is the only one to do it with three organizations (the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers).
French point guard Tony Parker became the first European player to win Finals MVP when the San Antonio Spurs swept the James-led Cavaliers in 2007. Cleveland had no answer for him, specifically from the mid-range and paint areas, and he secured a third ring in five seasons.
2025 NBA Finals MVP betting odds
Gilgeous-Alexander comes in as the overwhelming favorite to win this year's Finals MVP at -550, according to ESPN Bet. For context, that's approximately an 84.6 percent implied win probability. But below are other notable odds from the field, for bettors looking for long-shot action.
- Tyrese Haliburton (+700)
- Pascal Siakam (+1800)
- Jalen Williams (+2500)
- Chet Holmgren (+6600)
- Alex Caruso (+20000)
- Myles Turner (+20000)