NBA insider pours gallons of cold water on Cooper Flagg’s Duke pipe dream

A conglomeration of Cowboys, Yankees, and Lakers fans (by which I mean Duke fans) got some very sad news from ESPN NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony yesterday:



Went on NBA Today talk about the chances Cooper Flagg comes back to Duke, and what NBA scouts want to see from him in the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/ostze5AxL0 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 4, 2025

Even if you only watch the video on mute, I do recommend it. Sure, Givony does have excellent insight into the constantly evolving draft world and he uses his voice to express those thoughts in the clip, but he also has a very pleasant head. I bet rubbing his hair would be like petting the back of a freshly groomed American Cocker Spaniel.

Assuming you did watch the video on mute, I can summarize for you.

It is not a foregone conclusion that Cooper Flagg leaves Duke after his freshman year to enter the NBA Draft. Joakim Noah, Al Horford, and Corey Brewer all turned down being top ten picks in the 2006 NBA Draft to go back to college and take a shot at a repeat NCAA National Championship.

They did! Big winners, all three of them. There were probably other people on the team too. Flagg, reportedly, really likes Duke. He could stay? Maybe? But, Givony says that he "highly doubts" Flagg will return to Duke for another season.

NBA Draft expert believes Cooper Flagg won't return to Duke

It is worth mentioning that Givony could not give another example over the last 20 years. And none of Noah, Brewer, or Horford were consensus first overall picks. And that it was a group decision. Cooper is me, myself, and I.

I have no reason not to trust that Flagg is truly enjoying and dedicating himself to his time at Duke. He’s also, as stated in the video, making millions of dollars within the new NIL rules.

However, staying in college costs him multiples of those millions in his first year and possibly $50 million+ down the line on his further contracts. Late stage capitalism sure is fun. The person who dies with the most money wins.

I can absolutely see someone somewhere down the line staying in college for longer than their financial peak would advise but expecting that out of someone of Flagg’s pedigree is probably not best for peace as a Duke fan. Maybe appreciate the recent Lakers run instead.