NBA Mock Draft: Spurs' draft plans shift dramatically after De'Aaron Fox trade
By Ian Levy
The San Antonio Spurs came into this season with a huge need at point guard and settled on Chris Paul as a veteran place-holder, who could help mold this young squad and let them challenge for the playoffs. Paul has given them everything they could have asked for but it seemed likely the Spurs would still look for a long-term point guard solution in the 2025 NBA Draft.
That is, of course, until they traded for De'Aaron Fox at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Now they have their point guard of the future, a perfect complement for Victor Wembanyama, and can let Stephon Castle and Jeremy Sochan slide into roles as complementary ball-handlers and creators instead of pushing them to masquerade as full-time points. All that will inevitably change their strategy in the 2025 draft where they're likely to have two lottery picks — their own and that of the Atlanta Hawks.
In his latest NBA Mock Draft, FanSided draft expert Chris Kline had them looking at two very different players — Duke forward Kon Knueppel at No. 10 and Maryland big man Derik Queen at No. 11.
Suddenly, the Spurs are drafting for depth
Knueppel popped right off the bat for Duke this season, stealing some shine from Cooper Flagg with his shooting and savvy complementary playmaking. Here's what Kline had to say about Knueppel and his fit in San Antonio:
Kon Knueppel just feels like a hand-in-glove fit for this Spurs system. He's a knockdown shooter with skill and creativity as a secondary ball-handler. He's comfortable attacking closeouts or running the occasional pick-and-roll. Knueppel won't generate his own offense much, but his strength, craft, and passing acumen are awfully appealing at 6-foot-7. He offers a high floor for a team looking to contend next season.
Knueppel, a freshman, is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for Duke, shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Queen would be another pick for depth with his fit next to Wembanyama, and ability to offer some complementary skills, the most important factors. Here's what Kline had to see about Queen and a potential partnership with Wembanyama.
He has earned consideration in this range, and the Spurs could envision him as an optimal skill match for Wemby in the frontcourt. Wembanyama is attempting almost nine 3s per game while still cleaning up on lobs and offensive rebounds. Queen hasn't quite extended his shooting range out to the 3-point line yet, but he's getting there. In the meantime, his face-up driving and playmaking at 6-foot-10, 246 pounds is bound to capture NBA imaginations.
Queen, another freshman, is averaging 15.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 54.5 percent from the field.
Going forward, the Spurs have Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Wembanyama, Castle and Sochan — all 25 or younger — under contract. Add Fox to that core on an extension and this pair of first-round picks and you have a potentially devastating core developing together over the next few years.
If you're not already, hop on the Spurs bandwagon before it's too late.