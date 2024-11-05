The entire NBA owes LaMelo Ball an apology after scorching start from Hornets star
Through the first seven games, Ball has been performing notably well. He’s averaging 28.6 points, four assists, five rebounds and one-and-half steals over 34 minutes per game. The starting point guard currently sits seventh in the league in scoring while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.
Ball has shown an ability to score efficiently, specifically from beyond the arc. Despite the Hornets' recent struggles to capture a win, Ball has showcased his scoring capability. His contributions to the Hornets' offensive plan have been vital, particularly in games where he has been the team's top scorer.
Without a doubt, his offensive game has improved since his first year when the Hornets selected him third overall in the 2020 NBA draft. In 2021, Ball became just the third Hornet ever to win the NBA Rookie of the Year title. The following year, he continued his impressive career by being selected to the NBA All-Star team.
From his legendary days at Chino Hills and his short stint in Lithuania, Ball's talent has never been in question. But inconsistency, shaky decision-making and health concerns definitely gave his reputation a hit.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Where does LaMelo Ball go from here?
Though Ball has yet to give the Hornets a full season, his numbers have progressed each year. The Hornets have made it clear that Ball has the green light and will be their No.1 option throughout the season. The Hornets are 2-5 as of right now, which isn't awful but is deficient when contrasted with Ball's impressive start. In order for the Hornets to take the next step, Ball will need to put in the same effort on defense, similar to the heat he’s bringing offensively.
This season, Ball has fouled out three times, including in the Hornets' two losses to Boston in a row. Ball's defensive rating this year is 120, which is a career low. He's also posting a career-high 7.1 personal fouls per 100 possessions, and his 30 personal fouls rank first in the NBA. If the Hornets want to become a reliable team, they need to keep an eye on things and make changes quickly.
A successful season for Ball is to remain healthy and embrace his leadership role with the Hornets.