NBA Player Rankings: 5 rookies who could make the NBA99 by season's end

We knew the 2024 NBA Draft was weaker than your average rookie class, but we probably underestimated how rough it would be. It has not been a complete disaster — there will be plenty of good players from this draft — but we normally get a few rookies who break through out of the gate. That has not really been the case in 2024-25.

That leads us to FanSided's NBA99, a ranking of the league's best players. Last season, Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and Brandon Miller all would've been on the list by March. Wemby and Chet were probably top-50 players within a few weeks of their NBA debuts. There are no such cases with the 2024 crop.

Zero rookies presently occupy the NBA99. It has been an exercise in patience for fans, forced to embrace small victories and the long view, rather than basking in instant gratification. Sure, the Hawks would love to be talking about Zaccharie Risacher as a day-one star and difference-maker, but that was never going to be the case. Expectations should've been properly calibrated from the start.

This rookie class will go down as a uniquely unimpressive bunch, but that will be a disservice to the many good players ready to emerge in the years ahead. Don't be shocked if, within the next few months (and certainly ahead of next season), a few of these newcomers finally crack our NBA player rankings.

Here are five rookies with a chance to do just that.

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

The No. 1 overall pick has performed well below standard expectations for a top selection. He's averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds on .427/.333/.721 splits in a highly streamlined role for the Play-In bound Hawks.

Still, there are positive signs. Risacher isn't an advanced playmaker, but his basketball IQ has shined through elsewhere. He's ahead of the curve defensively and he almost never turns it over. He possesses great instincts for when to cut and relocate within the offense.

Meanwhile, his shooting has spiked considerably since an early-season cold spell. Risacher has his feet under him and he's starting to put together a more consistent impact. There is always value in a 6-foot-9 wing who bombs 3s, finishes around the basket, and defends across the positional spectrum. The De'Andre Hunter trade should put an even brighter spotlight on the Frenchman's production.

Risacher has mostly lived up to reasonable projections for this season and he's on track to fulfilling the promise of his pre-draft profile.

4. Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Castle has steadily emerged as the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year. Not many of his peers enjoy such a stable role, even if the Spurs have been reluctant to fully unleash the UConn product. Victor Wembanyama's season-ending deep vein thrombosis should gradually open the door for a late-season youth push in San Antonio. The tank is on, even if the players and coaches won't admit it right this second.

With Castle, there are still plenty of kinks to iron out. The 3-point shooting and general scoring efficiency isn't great. Credit to the Spurs for letting him press the issue and work through bouts of inconsistency, though; it will benefit him in the long run. San Antonio has also let Castle operate as a point guard on occasion, exploring the breadth of his playmaking skills. That is another thing we should see more of down the stretch.

There has never been much doubt about Castle's ability to influence winning. He's one of the very best defenders from this rookie class, with a strong, versatile frame that allows him to guard across matchups. He is also highly attuned to the small things — cuts, connective passes, timely relocations. The Spurs are trying to mold Castle for the future, but the current product is already quite effective.

3. Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

The production has been all over the place for No. 2 pick Sarr, but he's easily the most disruptive defender from this draft. He needs to bulk up and slow the game down a bit, but 1.6 blocks in 26.9 minutes is an impressive number.

Sarr flies around the interior like a wrecking ball, extracting maximum value from his 7-foot-4 wingspan and uncommon mobility. He can switch onto the perimeter, too, which is a valuable trait when thinking about Sarr's postseason utility in the distant future.

He's far less impactful on offense, but Washington has smartly let Sarr off the leash. He's free to grab and go in transition, slash from the perimeter, and test the efficacy of his post-up repertoire. Sarr will need to tighten the screws in due time, but bigs with his coordination and shooting touch aren't common. There's a lot to like, from his 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio to a healthy volume of 3s (4.8 per game).

The talent oozes off the screen. He's going to shoot up this board before long.

2. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Edey should probably get more love in the Rookie of the Year debate. Castle has a more substantial role in San Antonio, but Edey has been a paragon of efficiency and winning impact with his limited touches. Those expecting immediate dominance after his historic college career have been a bit disappointed, but Edey has also put to bed any doubts about his skill set's translation to the next level.

The man is 7-foot-4 and 305 pounds. Even in the NBA, that's a unique physical advantage. He can punish mismatches in the post and dominate the glass on both ends of the floor. Defensively, Edey effectively changes the geometry of the court. Some matchups test him a bit more than others, but Edey's instincts are razor-sharp and he's not the lumbering, completely immobile big his critics would have you believe.

Edey needs to cut down on turnovers and fouls (a bit ironic, considering his aversion to fouls at Purdue), but he's generally embracing a more refined NBA role. He can set thundering screens, finish efficiently on dump-offs and lobs at the rim, and even hit 34.9 percent of his 3s — an element of Edey's skill set that was not explored much in college.

He's probably closer to the NBA99 than a lot of folks realize. It's hard for rookies to render a positive impact on a contender, but Edey is doing just that.

1. Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers

McCain's season ended out of the blue with a meniscus surgery in December, but he was far and away the "best" rookie before his injury. Once we start looking ahead to next season for the NBA99, there's no way to keep McCain out of the conversation. He was, without a doubt, better than several guards at the back end of our list — Jordan Poole, Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, Jalen Green, etc. — when he was on the court.

We do take injuries into account, but there's no reason to expect McCain's ailment to present long-term complications (although in Philly, anything's possible). He's an incredibly polished offensive talent at 20 years old, with a knockdown jumper and a sneaky dribble-drive game. McCain is 6-foot-3 without elite hops or burst, but he does a great job of leveraging his strength on drives. His touch is also beyond compare. The floaters are gorgeous. Rarely are rookie guards so great at subtly manipulating the defense and carving out crafty below-the-rim finishes.

McCain knows the exact dimensions of his skill set and plays within himself beautifully. He's a better playmaker than folks expected out of the gate, comfortable facilitating out of pick-and-rolls or locating open shooters off a drive to the cup. He can scale up or down with ease, just as comfortable with his hands on the controls as he is bombing spot-up 3s and playing the role of a connector.

He will need to improve defensively in the years to come, but McCain's offense is leagues ahead of his peers at this stage. It's only a matter of time until he's on the list.