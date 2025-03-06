NBA Player Rankings: Every Houston Rockets player ranked, too high, too low and just right on the NBA99

Since FanSided released its NBA99 rankings, of course, we have to examine where each of the five Houston Rockets players slotted and whether it was too high, too low or just right. Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green and Tari Eason all made the list so let’s take a look and break down their rankings and see if we got it right.

Alperen Şengün No. 33 (No. 10 Big)

Initially, it would seem like there’s an argument to make for Alperen Şengün moving up a few slots into the top 30 on this list. But once we look at some of the players ahead of him, like Jimmy Butler and the impact he’s had on the Golden State Warriors (9-1 with Butler in the lineup) since joining the team, it’s hard to argue with that. But Şengün coming in as the highest-ranked Rocket is no coincidence.

Şengün is averaging a double-double this season (19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds per game) and also made his first All-Star game appearance in that wacky tournament format. He’s emerged as the centerpiece of this young Rockets core and brings a level of maturity and consistency you don’t always see in 22-year-olds. As Şengün goes, so will this team on his back into the postseason.

Amen Thompson No. 35 (No. 8 Wing)

At just 22 years old in his second year as a pro, Amen Thompson has been the biggest bright spot for the Rockets this season with his level of growth. He’s become a pretty regular starter since mid-December and has not looked back. You can see the potential just coming out of Thompson’s pours as he’s taken on part of the scoring load. Thompson has scored double digits in six of his last 10 games and he’s shooting 37.5 percent from behind the arc.

Being ranked so high in just his second season is an amazing feat for Thompson. Ranking as the eighth-best wing in a league with so many good wing players is a testament to his work ethic and willingness to play his role within Ime Udoka’s system at both ends of the court. Thompson has shown the potential to be a star in this league sooner rather than later. If that happens and the Rockets can keep this core group together, we could be looking at a championship contender in H-Town very soon.

Fred VanVleet No. 63 (No. 20 Guard)

At first glance, it may seem like Fred VanVleet is ranked a little too high, but then you scroll down two spots to a player like Paul George at No. 65, and it makes sense. VanVleet’s game doesn’t wow you, and it never really has, but he brings calm and consistency. Those are key attributes for a squad with so many young players.

VanVleet brings championship experience from his early days in Toronto as part of that 2019 title team that beat the Golden State Warriors. Injuries have sidelined him lately, but when VanVleet is on the court, he sets the table for the young stars around him. Having VanVleet back and healthy for the playoffs will be crucial to the Rockets’ success.

Jalen Green No. 80 (No. 25 Guard)

Looking at this list, it feels like Jalen Green may have been slighted a bit. While there is no shame in being ranked one of the top 80 players in the NBA, Green should probably be placed a little higher on this list. Somewhere around 75 might be more suitable. It’s one thing to be the best player on a team going nowhere fast (i.e. New Orleans or Portland), but it’s another to be one of the top two options on a team fighting for playoff position.

For most of the first half of the season, Houston was locked into that second-place slot in the Western Conference before some recent slippage and a run-in with the injury bug. Green has had a lot to do with this team’s success this season, and even now, they are only three games back of the No. 2 spot in the west. Green has been the most durable Rockets starter, as he’s played in all 62 games thus far. They’ll need him to keep pace down the stretch, along with getting other key components back on the court.

Tari Eason No. 84 (No. 18 Forward)

In his third year in the Association, Tari Eason has shown that he is a good rotational player and that he’s earned his spot in this ranking. The mid-80s feel like a good spot for the soon-to-be 24-year-old forward who has carved out a nice spot for himself coming off Ime Udoka’s bench. He’s not considered a great 3-point shooter, but he makes enough (36.1 percent) of them to keep defenses honest.

He’s already a good defender on a team where nothing less is accepted by his coach. You’d love to see him grab a couple more rebounds per game (averaging 6.4 this season), but he’s got time to grow into that. Considering his experience and only playing 24 minutes per game, No. 84 feels like a good rating for Eason.