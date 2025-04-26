Playoff Risers: Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson are living up to billing

These NBA Playoffs have been nothing short of exciting and we’re just in the first round. Sure, the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder series is a snooze, but the rest of the Eastern and Western Conference playoff series have been grilling to say the least. With the fun matchups come the star players.

Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson have risen as two stars throughout the first round of the playoffs. Mitchell has practically carried the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 2-0 lead over the Miami Heat, though that wasn’t going to be a tough test. Brunson has been the focal point of the New York Knicks in keeping the Detroit Pistons at bay.

What both players have done has been one of the many reasons these NBA playoffs have been exhilarating. They’re both exciting players to watch. They’re both the reason why their respective teams are winning. And they could be the reason why they meet in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson carrying their respective teams in the NBA Playoffs make for exciting postseason

Let’s start with Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. They finally made the jump to being the top team in the Eastern Conference and look every bit like a team ready to win a championship, sans LeBron James.

Mitchell scored 30 points in Wednesday’s Game 2 in Cleveland, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to get to 2-0 in the series over the Miami Heat. He’s averaging 30 points in the two games. What Mitchell has been doing is exactly why the Cavs are as good as they are.

The same can be said about Brunson.

When Karl-Anthony Towns went quiet in Game 2 in New York and the Detroit Pistons were able to steal one on the road, it was Jalen Brunson’s 37 points that carried the Knicks in the loss. He’s averaging just under 34 points per game this postseason.

Brunson won the Clutch Player of the Year award for a reason. In big games, he steps up. As good as Towns is and how big of a pickup that was, the Knicks are Brunson’s team. The way he’s playing through the postseason is why the Knicks could be a dangerous team in the NBA playoffs.