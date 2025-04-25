Ja Morant's injury should make the Grizzlies offseason plans obvious

The Memphis Grizzlies are at a crossroads. They have to make some big moves this offseason and it’s going to make things very uncomfortable. The core of Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Ja Morant was supposed to be the next generation that produced for the Grizzlies in the post-Grit and Grind era.

While Morant, Bane and Jackson Jr. have turned things around in Memphis, leading the Grizzlies to two No. 2 seeds in the Western conference since 2022, they have just one playoff series win. Even worse, injuries have plagued the potential of this core.

Morant’s latest injury in Game 3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder series is simply part of the postseason pattern. He hasn’t had a full and healthy playoff run since the Grizzlies turned things around. But he’s not the problem. Morant is the player to build around, not jettison when things aren’t clicking.

The same can’t be said about Jackson Jr. and Bane though. This playoff run and frankly this season highlighted a bigger problem with the Grizzlies. Their roster isn’t contention ready and Zach Kleiman will have to decide if it's time to blow the whole thing up.

Ja Morant isn’t the problem, but Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are as Memphis Grizzlies face grim future

This season and postseason for the Grizzlies showcased their biggest flaw. Morant is the star, but he hasn't quite taken that step like Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Morant should be looked at as a No. 2 option rather than the star of the team. He’s good, don’t get me wrong. But he won’t be the reason the Grizzlies will go on a deep playoff run.

Memphis has to decide what to do with Jackson Jr. and Bane. It’s clear both should be on the trade block. The return the Grizzlies could get for two young role players could actually turn the Grizzlies to a contender, almost overnight.

Bane has elevated his play when Morant isn’t around, but he’s still a second option at best. Jackson Jr.’s inconsistency on offense and the fact that he gets himself into foul trouble on defense is slowing down the progress of this Grizzlies team.

Thursday night’s blown 26-point, halftime lead is evidence Bane and Jackson Jr. will never be enough to keep the Grizzlies afloat when Morant inevitably gets hurt. That’s why Kleiman has to start thinking about what to do with them.

If the Los Angeles Lakers were able to rob the Dallas Mavericks of one of the best young stars in the NBA, the Grizzlies can certainly get a great return on Bane and Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies can’t afford to waste another season hoping the trio put it together.

It couldn’t be more obvious this core isn’t good enough. They made Taylor Jenkins the scapegoat when this season went awry – specifically the team's inability to compete against the good teams. But he wasn’t the real problem.

Kleiman should see what the real problem is now and it's his job is to fix it. This offseason could be the most important of his time in Memphis.