NBA Playoffs Panic Meter: Should LeBron and the Lakers already be worried?

Game 1 overreactions are my favorite. Remember when the 2011 Bulls knocked off the Heatles in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals? Taj Gibson violently crammed over Heat legend Dwyane Wade en route to a 103-82 Bulls win. The sky was falling for LeBron James and the Heat — until it wasn't. Miami ran off four straight dubs, completing the reverse gentleman sweep. 2011 was a different time in LeBron's career. He was a consensus top-two player on the planet, surrounded by other Hall of Famers in Wade and Chris Bosh.

These Los Angeles Lakers don't have that type of star power, but LeBron is arguably the second-best player on his team, and Austin Reaves is no afterthought. The Minnesota Timberwolves jumped ahead for the first blow of the series, but this is far from over. It's not panic time for LeBron and company.

Lakers fans shouldn't be completely panicked quite yet

They never said it would be easy. As the 3-seed and holding homecourt advantage, the Lakers were the favorites heading into the series with the Wolves. Favorites don't mean it would be a breeze. Minnesota has a budding superstar in Anthony Edwards and an invincible defensive infrastructure around him.

Jaden McDaniels is an all-world defender. His slight frame doesn't deter him from subtracting opposing stars on a given night. McDaniels uncharacteristically displayed what many thought he could become on offense out of Washington University in Game 1. McDaniels led the Wolves with 25 points, netting three 3-pointers.

LA can watch the Game 1 film and believe McDaniels had an out-of-body experience. McDaniels' offensive game has been a work in progress, and he's not a scrub by any means, but he outscored Ant in this one. It's unlikely that will happen again.

The Lakers' defense can live with the Wolves shooting 64 percent on catch-and-shoot jumpers for one game. McDaniels wasn't the only one pouring it in from deep. Minnesota made 18 catch-and-shoot 3s, which was a season-high, per Kirk Goldsberry.

Luka Dončić is the teammate in question who's arguably better than LeBron at this stage in LeBron's career. 37 points from Dončić is nothing new in the playoffs, and the Timberwolves know from first-hand experience how lethal the Slovenian assassin is. Minnesota as a whole will likely come crashing back to earth from behind the line, but Ant could very well turn it up a notch.

Los Angeles shouldn't hit the red panic button after dropping Game 1, but their hearts should be speeding up a bit. Minnesota dominating with Edwards only scoring 22 is a scary sight. It's even more terrifying when you realize he had nine assists, making easy work of the Lakers double teams.

Can Edwards keep it up for the entire series as a playmaker? Can LeBron reach that level we've seen from him throughout his historic career? Will Austin Reaves have one of those games that makes social media question if he could do more with a larger role elsewhere? These questions will be answered in Game 2. The Lakers should've always respected Minnesota, but they definitely will now. Tying up the series on their home floor is imperative in Game 2.

Lakers panic meter after Game 1: Low to medium