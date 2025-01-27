NBA Power Rankings, Week 15: Bucks and Nuggets surge, Thunder maintain top spot
By Quinn Everts
It's January 24th. We've officially passed the midway point of the NBA season. Sample sizes are now large, statistics are to be trusted and teams have showed us who they are, and who they're not. With so much basketball still to play, NBA Power Rankings are subject to change (and I'm confident they will change) as we start to round the corner and head down the home stretch — but here's where we stand about four months into the season.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
I believe the Oklahoma City Thunder will win the NBA Finals. Am I brave for that proclimation? That's not for me to decide.
The only reason anyone is hesitant to predict this team to win it all is because we've never seen them do it... but the only reason we've never seen them do it is because this team has never existed before this year. A historically good Net Rating, an MVP frontrunner, a budding co-superstar, an endless bench of productive role players, a 37-8 record.
Adding Isaiah Hartenstein was a stroke of genius from the Thunder front office. Granted, it was the most obvious move of the offseason, but NBA front offices don't always make the obvious moves, so a tip of the cap to OKC on that one. With Hartenstein in the lineup, this team is 23-2.
2. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers had gotten too good in clutch time that the Basketball Gods had to intervene recently, in the form of Darius Garland missing two free-throws with seconds remaining that would have won the game for Cleveland against Houston and the team not being able to inbound the ball against Philadelphia on Friday as Franklin the Dog provided great pressure.
Instead of their typical late-game heroics, the Cavs dropped their seventh and eighth games of the season — but still have a 4.5-game stiffarm on the slumping (for their standards) Boston Celtics.
Cleveland's offense remains the best unit in the league, as has been the case all season long. Defensively, the Cavs have gotten a little lax (down to No. 17 in the past 15 games) but that's probably a product of a midseason lethargy than a real reason for concern. A slight roadblock doesn't knock them off the pedestal of best team in the East.
3. Houston Rockets
In January alone, Houston has beaten Dallas, Cleveland twice, Memphis twice, Los Angeles (Lakers) and Denver. This team is a certified championship contender — by me, I'm certifying them right now.
We know how good the defense is for Houston (it's been in the top five all season long) and suddenly the offense is ranked in the top ten, as Jalen Green is on his yearly blistering hot streak. I've stopped trying to understand Green and have moved to just appreciating how fun of a player he is when he's on a run like this.
4. Boston Celtics
As defending champions, the C's are under the biggest microscope this season. Usually, a 32-14 record and the No. 3 Net Rating in the NBA would constitute a great season, but the Celtics don't feel as dominant as last year... maybe that's because they were so thoroughly dominant last year that even normal domination is a step back.
Either way, Boston could very easily leap back up to No. 1 in a week or two, so please don't yell at me about this. Or do. I thrive off hate.
5. Memphis Grizzlies
If you haven't been watching the Grizzlies recently, you're not missing any good games — but that's because Memphis is blowing everybody out. Winners of six straight, the Griz are up to 31-15 on the season, and are great on both ends of the floor — No. 5 offensive rating, No. 6 defensive rating.
Quick, don't look at the stats and tell me who's leading Memphis in scoring.
Wrong — it's Jaren Jackson Jr! "Trip" is having a career year offensively and it's been massive for the Griz. He's averaging 22.9 points per game, pacing Grizzlies team that hasn't missed a beat after a historically injury-ridden year. You don't have to believe in this team... but you probably should.
6. New York Knicks
Are Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns the best guard/big combo in the NBA? I'm hard-pressed to think of a different duo I'd confidently put above them. Combined, they average 50.8 points per game, both are elite from 3-point range and both are fine with letting the other go off on a given night.
New York has some questions — namely, if its bench can be counted on every night — but the starting five of this team can go blow-for-blow with anyone.
7. Denver Nuggets
I saw a Nuggets fan smile the other day and thought I had entered a bizarro world — but it was real!
Russell Westbrook has been so much better than even the biggest proponents of that signing could have guessed. His connection with Nikola Jokic has been a joy and — who would have thought — a healthy Aaron Gordon fixes a lot of this team's problems.
8. Milwaukee Bucks
Every time the Bucks string together a few convincing wins, they like to follow it up with an egregious loss, so Monday's game against the Jazz feels ripe for stupidity.
Overall though, Milwaukee has rebounded nicely after a dismal start. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still challenging Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for top scorer in the league, and the team's defense has ratcheted up since the start of December.
The team is reportedly looking to deal Khris Middleton, so the roster might get a shakeup in coming weeks. Either way, the Bucks have gotten right and crack the top 10.
9. Indiana Pacers
Indiana responded to being blown out in Paris by San Antonio... by blowing out San Antonio in Paris. A 38-point smacking of the Spurs made for a nice end to the team's French vacation, and a Tyrese Haliburton scorcher (he scored 18 in the third quarter) is a hopeful sign that Indy's star is ready for a big second half.
10. Los Angeles Clippers
It's 2025, and James Harden is still cooking defenses. The Clippers guard scored 40 on Milwaukee on Saturday, just two days after posting a triple-double against the Wizards. Somehow, Harden has gone under the radar this season, but he might deserve some All-Star love.
With an already-elite defense and now Kawhi Leonard back in the fold, this team is not a pushover. Be wary of the Clippers and their giant Wall — which apparently works!