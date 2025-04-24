NBA refs let Draymond Green get away with his usual antics

And it’s less the fact that he does jerk stuff. For whatever reason, he does so much jerk stuff that people let him get away with jerk stuff. Probably because what’s whistle-worthy jerk stuff for other people is just like 20 percent of Draymond’s maximum jerk level. Him doing regular jerk stuff is an improvement for him.

On one hand, I get that. You don’t want to give one of the league’s high-level and most recognizable players repeated technicals so he can’t stay in the game. Like it or not, there are some people who tune in to watch Draymond. People who love defense, probably Michigan State fans, and, of course, Golden State fans. It’s a weird coalition, but they do exist. Draymond is an important person to them.

So, basically, the line that Draymond has to cross to get technicals is a little further on than the line most people have to cross.

It’s not fair, frankly. I find it quite annoying, to be honest. The dude literally punched his teammate in the face. What are we doing here?

Anyway, here’s Draymond Green doing more of the stuff he does

TNT highlighting Draymond Green being a jackass. pic.twitter.com/8VCeS23PQe — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) April 24, 2025

My apologies for the poor video quality.

But yeah, this is just what he does. Some stuff gets called, some stuff doesn’t. It’s just the Draymond tax on the quality of a game.

He’s not the only person who does this stuff, though. He’s just the most notorious. If offensive players can grift for fouls a little bit, defensive players can try to bend the rules back in their favor. You play to the whistle you get, I suppose.

It’s just … it’s so annoying. Please call stuff.

If you’re reading this piece, please tweet this at the NBA referees Twitter account: “Ref Draymond more good. Fair is important. YOU! Please. Thank you, [xxx]”

In the “[xxx]” you put your full name and address. Attach a selfie so they know you’re a real person. I think if we can get ten people to do this, they will change their hearts and minds about how they call Draymond. I’m 90 percent sure about this.