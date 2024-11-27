NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid bad look, Bulls trade candidate, Kings reinforcements
The procession of time is relentless, as is the NBA season. There's so much happening each night that it can be difficult to keep track of it all. This has been a profoundly entertaining season out of the gate, with surprises aplenty throughout the league. Some of us — cough, Philadelphia 76ers fans — are perpetually in the hurt locker, but there has been lots to enjoy for the NBA fandom at large.
As the games proceed, so do front offices' machinations. The NBA trade deadline is a few short months away in February. We're already starting to see a line form between the pretenders and contenders. Time is a precious commodity in the NBA and teams don't want to waste it if something isn't working, or if something could be better.
Here are the latest NBA rumors to get you through this fine hump day.
NBA Rumors: Jae Crowder nearing free agent deal with Kings
The Sacramento Kings are "close" to a deal with free agent wing Jae Crowder, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Sacramento is below .500 and in dire need of frontcourt depth. A 13-year NBA vet, Crowder brings plenty of experience to the locker room. He spent last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, appearing in 50 games (25 starts) and averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 23.1 minutes.
Don't expect much from the 34-year-old and he's unlikely to disappoint. Crowder's efficiency dipped last season, but he's still an effective spot-up shooter who can thrive in a streamlined role. His intensity on the defensive end never wavers, which is where the Kings need the most help. Crowder is not an elite playmaker on that end of the floor these days, but he can hound the opposition's best player and string together a couple stops.
Sacramento is a victim of the West's utter excess of talent. That team is better than its 8-10 record suggests. Crowder won't cause a sudden spike in success, but he plugs a hole and brings a necessary grit to the Kings second unit, which can't hurt.
NBA Rumors: Bulls expected to engage in Patrick Williams trade talks
The Chicago Bulls are going to sell, sell, sell at the trade deadline. We know Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are prime trade candidates, but inquiries won't stop there. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Patrick Williams is another name to watch.
"I’m just throwing the Patrick Williams one out there," Fischer said on a livestream (h/t Bleacher Nation). "I’ve absolutely heard that Chicago is going to be open-minded to moving a player such as Patrick Williams."
Williams, 23, is in the first season of a five-year, $90 million contract for Chicago. The Bulls are already starting to regret that commitment, it would seem. The production hasn't been great out of the gate for Williams, who has been struggling to match expectations his entire career. He's averaging 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on .376/.394/.840 splits in 28.9 minutes.
Teams will take interest in Williams' youth and archetype — that of a muscular 6-foot-7 wing who can bomb 3s, create a little bit facing up, and defend multiple positions. That said, the finishing inside the arc is worrisome, not to mention the general lack of progress through five NBA seasons.
In reality, the Bulls are a rebuilding team with zero untouchables. Anybody can be had for the right price, and Williams might find a more suitable home elsewhere in the NBA.
NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid's professionalism has been a concern all along
The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-13, owners of the second-worst record in the NBA. Not much has gone right, and it starts with Joel Embiid. The former MVP has only appeared in four games (all losses), battling an exceedingly vague and troubling knee ailment. Philadelphia is naturally being cautious with its All-Star big man, but at a certain point, that caution all but negates the Sixers' chances of a deep postseason run. You need to build rhythm and continuity during the regular season.
Embiid's issues range well beyond the injury, though, which has been the unfortunate bit. In a team meeting a couple weeks ago, Tyrese Maxey called out Embiid on his constant tardiness for team activities. Embiid seemed to reject the notion of it being a serious issue, but ESPN's Shams Charania called it the "elephant in the room."
It would seem that concerns about Embiid's leadership and professionalism have been ongoing for a while. Sam Amick of The Athletic added fuel to the fire with his fresh perspective on the ordeal, saying Embiid's behavior has been "consistently questioned" around the league and in the 76ers organization.
This stuff is easily pushed under the rug when Embiid is leading the NBA in scoring and vying for the MVP award. It's a bit harder to overlook when Philadelphia is the worst team in basketball and Embiid's availability is a constant talking point. How serious is he about winning? Can the Sixers ever get enough from Embiid to reach the mountaintop? These will be constant talking points until Embiid puts up or shuts up.
Philadelphia is running out of time to salvage this season. Let's see if Embiid has what it takes.