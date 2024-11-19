Tyrese Maxey calls out Joel Embiid as 76ers season goes from bad to worse
The Sixers had a lot of hope with their newly formed big three, but it hasn’t lived up to its full potential whatsoever. They’re currently 2-11 on the season and last place in the Eastern Conference. With injuries piling on before the season started, Paul George, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have yet to play a game together.
Because of Embiid and George's absence, Maxey has been the No.1 option up to his recent strained right hamstring injury, which will be re-evaluated later this week. Though George and Embiid have played in a few games, the chemistry for this team has gone downhill with its recent performance.
Following the Sixers’ 106-89 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, where they picked up their fourth straight loss, Kyle Lowry called a team meeting according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Tyrese Maxey challenges Joel Embid to step up
The Sixers are headed nowhere good if they continue on this skid. Lowry felt that a heart-to-heart about the poor start was necessary, given the injuries and bad chemistry.
Known for carrying the leadership role in the locker room, Maxey made a point of calling out the star center about being “late for everything” and about how it disrupts the locker room, from players to the coaching staff. According to those around the team, Maxey and Embiid have a close friendship and a history of calling each other out.
Does this Sixers’ team meeting help the team push forward?
It’s been a challenging start to the 2024-25 season. This poor performance has positioned the Sixers as one of the teams with the worst records in the NBA. The pairing of Embiid, George and Maxey was supposed to challenge the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference, but has that ship sailed?
Despite the setbacks, the team could see drastic improvement once everyone is healthy. Maxey has shown considerable growth by taking more responsibility in scoring and playmaking. Jared McCain is making a claim for Rookie of the Year. McCain has averaged 26.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting in his last four games–giving the Sixers another offensive option.
George’s last few games have been a little rocky, but over time he will find a flow. Having Embiid back in full health will also give the Sixers the much-needed push. When healthy, Embiid can be walking double-double. While a deep playoff run doesn't look promising, having the urgency to build team chemistry may be the right step.