NBA Rumors: Warriors-LeBron buzz, Jimmy Butler uncertainty, NBA's biggest sellers
- The Wizards, Jazz and Nets are reportedly open for business
- Jimmy Butler talks about his long-term standing with the Miami Heat
- Golden State has its eyes on LeBron James (again)
By Lior Lampert
Roughly a quarter of the way through the 2024-25 NBA campaign, we've reached the lull point. While the Emirates NBA Cup has injected some extra oomph into this part of the schedule, it doesn't fully scratch that itch. But thankfully, the rumor mill is beginning to churn as we get closer to the Feb. 6 trade deadline, yielding plenty of topics of discussion.
We have it all: From teams expressing a willingness to sell off parts, chatter about high-profile players potentially on the move and an agent-insider feud. Lucky for you, this is a one-stop shop for the latest news and intel around the league.
The Wizards, Jazz and Nets are open for business
Not only are the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets open for business, but they're "willing to make a deal right now" ($).
The Stein Line's Jake Fischer names the Wizards, Jazz and Nets as teams who "have been established leaguewide as clear-cut sellers." It's hardly surprising that any of the trio of rebuilding franchises mentioned, though this effectively confirms they're prepared to shake things up. Each boasts an intriguing mix of veterans, expiring contracts and misfit young pieces that could be useful elsewhere, netting reasonable return packages simultaneously.
Dennis Schroder, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Thomas have been mentioned as bargaining chips for the Nets. Meanwhile, Jonas Valanciunas, Malcolm Brogdon and (to a lesser degree) Kyle Kuzma are names worth watching in Washington. Moreover, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler are assets Utah has and can continue to explore shopping.
None have legitimate aspirations of contending this season (despite Brooklyn's plucky start), so parting ways with players makes sense for the Wizards, Jazz and Nets.
Jimmy Butler throws a curveball as future with Heat remains in flux
Jimmy Butler's agent and ESPN's Shams Charania have exchanged blows publicly regarding the six-time All-Star's murky future in South Beach. But amid the drama, the Miami Heat wing reminded us about the human element of the nature of the Association that often gets overlooked.
"Who knows," Butler told reporters concerning his pending status with the Heat (h/t HoopsHype).
Nonetheless, regardless of what happens, Butler is focused on things beyond the financial aspect of his prospective change of scenery.
"My kids matter, my happiness matters, my well-being matters and my family matters," Butler stated.
Butler's representative, Bernie Lee, has adamantly refuted reporting from Charania identifying the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns as possible suitors. Conversely, the insider has since tripled down on his stance (on national television).
The truth will come to light in time. For whatever it's worth, Butler seemingly would sign a contract extension and stay with the Heat if it were up to him. Yet, Heat president Pat Riley hasn't been eager to prolong this marriage for quite a while, which complicates matters.
LeBron James-Warrior trade buzz resurfaces
After catching everyone off guard by making a shocking deadline run at LeBron James last season, the Warriors' interest in the 22-year vet has re-emerged.
Speaking on Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said James (in addition to Jimmy Butler) is on Golden State's "list." The Warriors have been actively scouring the market for a second star and long had eyes for the Los Angeles Lakers franchise centerpiece. Could a blockbuster swap finally materialize?
Windhorst mentions how the Warriors "have dreamed of pairing LeBron [James] with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green." Furthermore, the 20-time All-Star notably won a gold medal this past summer playing alongside the legendary sharpshooter and under Golden State head coach Steve Kerr.
James is currently away from the Lakers for excused personal reasons and ruled out for the team's Dec. 12 clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves. But that hasn't kept the Warriors from monitoring his availability. Still, the NBA's all-time leading scorer has a no-trade clause in his contract, so nothing gets done without him signing off on it.