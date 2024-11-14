NBA’s latest Rookie Ladder headlined by Memphis Grizzlies player not named Zach Edey
The Memphis Grizzlies front office had a lot to prove this past offseason. An injury-riddled 2023-24 diminished any preseason expectations, and raised questions as to what the Grizzlies were going to do to bolster their depth heading into a new year. The easiest – and cheapest – way to do that was to nail the draft. And to Memphis' credit, they seem to have done just that a month into the season.
The NBA announced that Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells is up to No. 1 in the Kia Rookie Ladder this week. He jumps his teammate Zach Edey, who was No. 1 last week and has slid down to No. 2. And with Wells and Edey's rise in the rankings this season, it seems the Grizzlies have found the reinforcements they’ve desperately needed.
Wells claimed the No. 1 spot this week after averaging just under 16 points per game. Since he’s been in the starting lineup for the last couple of weeks, he’s looked like the biggest steal of the draft. Even more so than Edey, who’s been just as critical in the Grizzlies' fast start to the season.
The Memphis Grizzlies found the help they needed amidst more injury woes this season
While the injury report isn’t nearly as deep now as it was for most of last season, the Grizzlies young guns have been welcomed additions this season as they’ve filled in well in the rotation.
Injuries and the absence of Ja Morant have been the two things holding the Grizzlies back. But after seeing what the team looks like at full strength, and what their latest draft class ais doing as well, things may be on the upswing for a team looking to contend in the Western Conference again.
What’s remarkable about what Wells is doing this year is that he was selected in the second round. Along with Edey, he’s been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season among rookies.
And it’s exactly what the Grizzlies front office needed. They’ve been successful in the past at turning draft picks into both role players and franchise cornerstones. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were home runs in the lottery, and Desmond Bane became one of the steals of his draft class. For all his faults, Dillon Brooks was a crucial piece of a young and ascending team for several years.
But David Roddy and Jake LaRavia didn’t quite reach the expectations their predecessors had, and Memphis felt that gap last season when injuries tested its depth. But amid a lost season, Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson II emerged, showing that front office draft magic once again. And now Wells and Edey are doing the same; you have to give Zach Kleiman credit for not only being urgent in finding draft steals, but also relying on his scouting expertise to get the job done.
Don’t crown the Grizzlies kings of the West just yet, as the season’s still young. But Wells and Edey are showing the potential to help this team when they need it and be great bench options if need be too.