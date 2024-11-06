Ja Morant pulled out two moves in the same game that no one else in the NBA would even dream of
It’s so fun having Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant back healthy and active this season. For the better part of the last season-and-a-half, we were deprived of Morant’s acrobatic finishes. Tuesday night, he reminded us all exactly what we missed in his absence.
Only Morant would be bold enough to try a 360 layup during a game. He’s also the only one crazy enough to try it twice. He's also savvy enough to make both of them, making it look easy in the process.
These are the moments that made us like Morant so much. These are the plays that we forgot he’s capable of. Those jaw-dropping plays are why we all thought he was the new face of the NBA.
His off the court issues swayed him away from that narrative. But nonetheless, he’s back to remind us all, truly how talented he is in this league.
Ja Morant’s latest highlight plays setting the tone for his 2024-25 season
What’s made Morant one of the most exciting young players in the NBA is the fact that he’s a walking highlight reel. From his flashing passes, to his posterizing dunks and everything in between, Morant is truly one of a kind.
His 360 layup is the latest of his highlight plays this season. A few days ago, he did the unthinkable once again, tossing an alley-oop to Santi Aldama while sitting on the ground.
Again, these are things only Morant would dare to attempt.
It also sets the tone for what we can expect from Morant this season. We were neglected of all these antics after he was suspended to start the 2023-24 season and then injured his shoulder nine games after his return.
These are the plays basketball fans look forward to. And now that Morant is healthy, the Grizzlies are fun to watch again. Now that Morant is healthy again, it means our social media feeds will be filled with his highlight plays once again.
It’s everything we need to be hyped about this NBA season. With Morant back the Grizzlies are fun to watch again. And last night was the latest reminder of why they were one of the most exciting young teams to watch in the NBA.