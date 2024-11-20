NBA standings by defensive rating: Draymond Green and the Warriors are still elite at getting stops
By Quinn Everts
You might think no one plays defense in the NBA anymore — but you'd think wrong. This year specifically, we've seen some incredible defensive efforts across the league. If the season ended today, four teams in the NBA would have a better defensive rating than last year's top-ranked defense, the Boston Celtics.
Of course, we're just about a month into the season so those numbers could regress as the season meanders on, but for right now, these are the league's best defensive units.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
A team full of dawgs. Oklahoma City is young and energetic and they show that on every defensive possession. But energy alone isn't enough for a team to be elite defensively, and OKC's defensive rating of 102.9 is just as much thanks to incredible focus, communication and teamwork as it is raw energy.
The infusion of Alex Caruso's on-ball prowess has turned an already-great OKC defense into a nearly impenetrable wall of bodies — Caruso's offense has deteriorated significantly but that's a conversation for a different time.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his renaissance as a top-flight defensive guard while Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams are pests as well.
Even without a center, OKC's defense is far above average. No Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein will likely cause the Thunder's block numbers (6.9 per game) to drop a bit, but other than injuries at center, OKC doesn't have a gaping hole defensively which opponents can attack.
2. Orlando Magic
Holding a team under 100 points in the modern NBA is an accomplishment. Holding six teams in a row under 100 points in the modern NBA is worthy of a banner, to be honest. Or a Twitter graphic. That's like the modern banner, anyway.
Orlando was stout defensively last year and then added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason, a veteran presence who can slot into seemingly any lineup and make a positive difference. Even though Caldwell-Pope hasn't found his shot yet (shooting 24.2 percent from 3-point) he's such a smart basketball player that he's still providing helpful minutes for Jamahl Mosley's team, which is No. 2 with a defensive rating of 103.9.
The biggest factor in Orlando's defensive dominance has been its rebounding; the Magic are No. 1 in defensive rebounding rate, which makes it nearly impossible for opponents to score on second chances. It's also nearly impossible for Magic opponents to score on first chances near the hoop, as the team is No. 1 in opponent points in the paint as well. That's even more impressive because Orlando doesn't have a real rim-protecting center. It's a team effort all around for these Magic.
3. Houston Rockets
Is the Rockets defense for real this time? Last year, this team looked like a defensive juggernaut after a few weeks but really faded as the year progressed. This year, the duo of Tari Eason and Amen Thompson look hellbent on keeping this Rockets team near the top of the league in all defensive categories, including a 105.2 defensive rating.
If you haven't gotten a chance to watch Eason and Thompson wreck opposing offensive sets, you're doing yourself a disservice. They make defending look as exciting as it possibly can.
4. Golden State Warriors
We talk a lot about not taking players for granted as they age out of the NBA, and Draymond Green is one of those players who we shouldn't take for granted. Even if you're a Draymond hater, don't take that for granted.
At 34 years old, Green is still a candidate for DPOY and he's still the catalyst for Golden State's defense, which ranks near the top of the league in a ton of categories, including No. 4 with a 107.3 defensive rating.
The Warriors are No. 5 in the NBA in pace, but are No. 2 in opposing fastbreak points. A lot of teams that like to play fast also become victims of getting sped up and sacrificing lots of fastbreak points, but that's not the case with Golden State.
5. Memphis Grizzlies
Surprise! The Grizzlies are back to being elite defensively, posting a 108.6 defensive rating through a month.
After a few weird, injury-riddled years, the Griz have gotten (mostly) healthy and are back to being a great defensive team, anchored by Jaren Jackson Jr on the back line. Although Jackson's block numbers are down a little bit, he's still massively impactful on a Grizzlies team trying to regain their place among the NBA's elite.