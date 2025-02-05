NBA trade grades: Kings stick it to Lakers with bargain trade for backup center
The Sacramento Kings made the shocking decision to part ways with De'Aaron Fox over the weekend, ending their partnership with the All-Star point guard before he officially asked for a trade.
With Fox in San Antonio, the Kings are now retooling around Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan. The cornerstone of the Fox return package was Zach LaVine, who signed an offer sheet in Sacramento six years ago. It's funny how life comes full circle.
There is understandable trepidation about running back the flunked DeRozan-LaVine duo from Chicago, but the Kings have a much better roster around them. LaVine has been enjoying a renaissance season after a summer of endless trade speculation, averaging 24.4 points on incredible .511/.446/.797 splits.
Sacramento will no doubt miss Fox's downhill speed and playmaking, but LaVine's shooting dynamism adds an important new wrinkle to this Kings offense. He is going to feast on pull-ups and spot-ups, while LaVine's own burst and quickness as a ball-handler ought not to be forgotten. The two-man actions with Sabonis will sing.
By trading for LaVine, the Kings effectively made clear their desire to keep winning in a rough and tumble Western Conference. LaVine and three first-round picks is, frankly, pretty respectable value for Fox. I'm not sure the Kings are meaningfully worse. Now, Sacramento is doubling down with another trade.
The Kings are acquiring Jonas Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Kings trade for Jonas Valanciunas, stick it to Lakers with discount backup center upgrade
This is an impressive little bargain for the Kings' front office. The backup center market has been buzzing ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, so to acquire such an established and impactful veteran for just two second-round picks and a throw-in (with all due respect to Sidy Cissoko) is a huge victory.
Valanciunas, under contract through 2026-27 at a shade over $10 million annually, has enjoyed a productive individual campaign for the wayward Wizards. He's averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on .547/.259/.896 splits in 20.1 minutes.
While no longer the double-double machine of yesteryear, Valanciunas has aged gracefully into life as a backup center. He isn't the most prolific rim protector, but there are notable similarities in skill set and approach between Valanciunas and Domantas Sabonis, who both happen to share Lithuanian heritage and experience playing together on the international stage.
Valanciunas isn't half as dynamic as Sabonis these days, but he can set thundering screens, pop out for mid-range jumpers, and operate as an effective passing hub around the elbow. He won't require Sacramento to change much stylistically when Sabonis checks out of the game.
The backup center spot has been a bit thin for the Kings all season. Valanciunas is locked up for 2.5 seasons on an affordable contract and he figures to age with relative grace. His skill level and sheer physicality won't deteriorate much over time.
This is especially sweet because it has to sting for the Los Angeles Lakers, a division rival with precious few frontcourt options after trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic.
Valanciunas isn't the best fit for what ails LA, but he's a functional big man, which can't be said for anybody else on the Lakers roster. We know Los Angeles checked in on Valanciunas throughout the season, so this bargain qualifies as a double victory for Sacramento.
As for Washington, a couple second-round picks and a flier on 20-year-old Sidy Cissoko is understandable, if not great value here. It does take long-term money of the books, which could come in handy down the line. This was the goal all along — to translate Valanciunas' contract into a decent return haul at the trade deadline. Mission accomplished.