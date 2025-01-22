NBA trade grades: Suns take dramatic step toward potential Jimmy Butler trade
By Lior Lampert
Jimmy Butler and the Phoenix Suns' mutual interest in joining forces has been well-chronicled for weeks. However, the financial constraints of the NBA's apron world make executing a blockbuster swap of this magnitude much easier in theory than practice. But the team is ostensibly taking matters into its own hands to facilitate the move, or at least that's what their latest transaction suggests.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Suns are sending their unprotected 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for three first-rounders.
The Suns are sending their last tradeable first-round selection to Utah and receiving the least favorable:
- 2025 first-round pick between the Cleveland Cavaliers or Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2027 first-round pick between the Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Jazz
- 2029 first-round pick between the Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Jazz
In other words, the Suns turned one premium asset into three not-so-great draft choices. Nonetheless, Phoenix's quality-over-quantity approach is conceivably a precursor to another deal, presumably one centered around Butler.
Phoenix's first-round pick count triples after the "aggressive move," as Charania mentions in his follow-up to the initial announcement. Moreover, the Suns gained more flexibility in future drafts. But this feels like an attempt to better position themselves for an additional trade (or multiple), with Butler being the primary target.
It's unclear whether Phoenix's replenished war chest of resources intrigues the Miami Heat enough to part ways with Butler. Yet, their trade with the Jazz notably comes amid "buzz building" around a four-team swap involving the Suns and the six-time All-Star. Could this be the grease that squeaks the greasy wheel?
If the end game for the Suns' decision to pull this off is acquiring Butler, so be it. Regardless, it's a risky maneuver for a franchise that projects to have a lot of uncertainty in 2031.
Suns superstar wing Kevin Durant is 36 (and Butler's 35). Phoenix doesn't control any of its future picks, lacks young talent on the roster and is over $90 million over the salary cap. So, there's a real possibility they're firmly in a rebuild by the time 2031 rolls around.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are in the thick of their organizational transition process. They have no problem exercising patience to consolidate and revamp their assets. Utah exploited Phoenix's desperation to its advantage.
Assuming Butler is re-routed as part of a subsequent agreement, this is an all-in move for the Suns. They will have immense pressure to win a title instantly, though their championship window is closing quickly. If Phoenix doesn't get over the hump, the high-risk choice will backfire tremendously.
- Phoenix Suns trade grade: B-
- Utah Jazz trade grade: A