What did the Mavericks think would happen when they greenlit the fleece of the century on their watch? They thought LeBron James and Luka Doncic would struggle as two "ball dominant" playoff risers? No matter what the Mavericks' poorly thought-out position was when they traded Doncic to Hollywood, the Mavericks inadvertently cooked up one of the best teams in the West.

It's unlikely the Lakers will leap the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings, but they've caught several other contenders in the West, and it doesn't look like they'll slow down any time soon.

NBA Western Conference standings: Lakers rise, but Thunder keep firm lead

Team Record

1. Thunder 49-11

2. Lakers 38-21

3. Nuggets 39-22

4. Grizzlies 38-22

5. Rockets 37-23

6. Clippers 32-28

7. Warriors 32-28

8. Wolves 33-29

9. Kings 31-28

10. Mavs 32-29

11. Suns 28-33

12. Blazers 27-34

13. Spurs 25-34

14. Pelicans 17-44

15. Jazz 15-45

After the Denver Nuggets dropped a Sunday showcase battle with the Boston Celtics and the Lakers hung on to beat their cross-town rivals, the Lakers have (for now) narrowly edged out the Nuggets for No. 2 out West.

The Lakers are rolling. I'll never get over the Mavericks gifting basketball junkie JJ Redick a Luka and LeBron combo. With his obsession for the game, this was virtually impossible to fail. You think offense first when you hear those three names, but the Lakers' not-too-small defense can take them over the finish line.

The Lakers' quest for the two seed has been a zoom-and-zap team effort. They traded away Anthony Davis and the team's defense improved. That's only possible through communication and flexibility.

With no centers in their closing lineups, the Lakers can fly around and demoralize teams defensively. LeBron is sitting in that chair — not the rocking chair, as you'd assume because he's 40, but the defensive chair that galvanizes the troops. He's locking up and playing the backside like Ed Reed in his prime.

The relentless effort Jarred Vanderbilt plays with will garner playoff minutes. He's liable to be left alone offensively, but with two superhuman computers in Luka and LeBron, they'll find a way to offset teams playing off him. Vando's defense and 2nd opportunity efforts are invaluable.

The team as a whole is making life hell for opponents. With the switch-blade team defense, it's hard to target anyone. Everyone covers for everyone with constant talking and speed.

The Nuggets are still a threat you can't overlook

Jamal Murray looked like his 2023 playoff self in the loss vs the Celtics Sunday afternoon. The Nuggets can hang with anyone when he activates his "can't see a hand, can't miss" playing style. The Lakers have two superheroes, but the Nuggets still have the superest of them all. Nikola Jokic remains the best player on earth and can save the day with a smidgen of help from the Justice League. Aaron Gordon has been out with an injury, and his importance to the Nuggets is vital.

If these seedings hold (they're razor-thin, and things could shift by the week's end), these powerhouses are on a collision course in the second round. Well, that's if one of them gets past the surging Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry and his guys are the No. 7 seed but could easily surpass the Clippers with LAC's quicksand offense. Curry with "Playoff Jimmy" by his side isn't a first round matchup you'd raise your hand for when the basketball gods ask you who you want to play.

The Wild West is shaping up to be what it's been since the 2000s— 100 times more competitive than the East from top to bottom and a blood bath that's difficult to call. It's all about matchups and who's trending skyward at the end of the regular season. I've got my popcorn and recliner chair ready for April. The popcorn won't get stale, as the finish of this Western Conference seeding race will be just as intriguing.