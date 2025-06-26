2 best players who should still be on the board for the Bulls in the second round

The Chicago Bulls took a calculated risk with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting Noa Essengue, a 6-foot-10 forward out of France. After opting out of participating with Ratiopharm Ulm in the German Basketball Bundesliga, Essengue placed his full focus on the draft — and now his future lies in Chicago.

Essengue brings a two-way skill set with a long runway for growth. At just 18 years old, he’s viewed by many as a long-term project, but the Bulls are in the perfect position to give him space to develop. On a roster with nothing to lose and everything to gain, Essengue’s potential could blossom.

But the Bulls’ draft night may not be finished just yet.

With the No. 55 overall pick in the second round, Chicago has another opportunity to add value — particularly at the forward spot, with Patrick Williams’ future with the franchise looking more uncertain by the year. And while it’s rare for a late second-rounder to crack the rotation, here are two prospects the Bulls should seriously consider:

2. Micah Peavy – Georgetown, 6-foot-6 Guard

Peavy is a fifth-year senior whose motor and defensive grit could make him an ideal complementary piece for a team building around effort and upside. Averaging 17.2 points and 2.3 steals on over 40 percent shooting from the field and beyond the arc, Peavy’s growth as a scorer finally matched his defensive tenacity in 2024-25.

While Georgetown ended the season just above .500 at 18-16, Peavy's energy and versatility kept him on NBA radars. Turning 24 in July, he’s an older prospect, but one who could offer plug-and-play utility off the bench and help fortify the Bulls’ backcourt depth.

1. RJ Luis Jr. – St. John’s, 6-foot-6 Forward

Though previously projected as a strong fit for the Knicks, RJ Luis Jr. could just as easily make his mark in Chicago — if he’s still on the board.

Luis had a breakout season under Rick Pitino at St. John’s, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He powered the Red Storm to a Big East Tournament title, earned Big East Player of the Year, and left a clear imprint on both ends of the floor.

What separates Luis is his 6-foot-10.5 wingspan and defensive instincts, traits that have become premium assets for wing defenders in today’s NBA. He brings exactly the kind of flexible, two-way impact that the Bulls’ bench desperately needs.

Luis wouldn’t be asked to carry a major load immediately — but his upside, intangibles, and fit alongside Chicago’s young core could prove to be one of the steals of the draft.