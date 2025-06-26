Knicks still have a perfect pick waiting for them in the second round

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set to tip off tonight, and there’s still a deep pool of intriguing prospects waiting to hear their name called. Among them: Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud, Auburn’s Johni Broome, and St. Joseph’s Rasheer Fleming.

But for the New York Knicks, who’ll be making their first and only selection at pick No. 50, one name stands out above the rest.

R.J. Luis.

The 22-year-old wing out of St. John’s University took the Big East by storm this past season, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals across 35 games. After an injury-plagued start to his college career, Luis finally put together a full, healthy season — and the results were undeniable. He captured Big East Player of the Year, Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and helped lead the Red Storm to a conference championship.

Under Rick Pitino’s tutelage, Luis developed into a versatile, high-motor forward who thrives on the defensive end and contributes across the box score. While some might point to his underwhelming second-round performance in the NCAA Tournament, the broader narrative remains clear: Luis is a gritty, dynamic two-way player with NBA potential.

And there’s one major reason he makes even more sense for the Knicks.

He’s already a familiar face inside Madison Square Garden.

R.J. Luis could be exactly what the Knicks bench needs

St. John’s played the majority of their home games at MSG this past season, giving Luis a unique home-court advantage in terms of comfort, fan support, and spotlight experience. Knicks fans have already seen what he can do on that stage — and that kind of familiarity is rare at pick No. 50.

Beyond the storylines, the fit is real. The Knicks’ current offseason priorities include finding depth at forward and a guard who can consistently shoot from distance. Luis, standing 6-foot-6 with a massive 6-foot-10.5 wingspan, offers the physical tools to guard multiple positions and knock down perimeter shots at a respectable clip.

This isn’t just a late-round flier. It’s an opportunity to add a battle-tested, hometown talent who fits a real need and brings upside on both ends of the floor.

The path couldn’t be clearer. The question now: Will Leon Rose and the Knicks make the call?