2025 NBA Second Round Mock Draft: Predicting the leftovers after chaotic first round

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft delivered plenty of surprises, from unexpected reaches to aggressive trades.

The top of the board unfolded about as expected — Cooper Flagg to Dallas, Dylan Harper to San Antonio, VJ Edgecome to Philadelphia — but the chaos slowly built up over the second half of the evening. Brooklyn made five very strange picks, Hansen Yang went 16th to Portland in a stunner, and a few names fell further than anyone predicted. Jase Richardson to Orlando at 25 is the steal of the draft. You can write that in sharpie.

Tomorrow night is the second round. While there's generally less hype around picks 31-60 (technically through 59 this year, since New York forfeits its pick), there are several prospects with first round grades left on the FanSided big board. There is always a handful of genuine impact players to emerge from the second round, so definitely don't write it off.

That said, let's dive into the remaining picks and available prospects to project what happens on Thursday evening at 8 PM E.T..

2025 second round mock draft after chaotic Day 1 of NBA Draft

31. Minnesota Timberwolves — Noah Penda, F, France (2005)

Minnesota doubles up on French prospects, taking Noah Penda after selecting Joan Beringer at No. 16. Penda is a super versatile and physical defender at 6-foot-8, 242 pounds. He needs to hit more 3s, but the sharp connective passing and high basketball IQ give him confidence that he can deliver first round value.

32. Boston Celtics — Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton (Sr.)

With Kristaps Porzingis out and Al Horford about to leave in free agency, Boston adds frontcourt depth with Ryan Kalkbrenner. A four-time Big East DPOY, Kalkbrenner is a crazy efficient rim finisher and spot-up shooter who doubles as a monster rim protector. This is home run value for Boston.

33. Charlotte Hornets — Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas (Jr.)

The No. 16 prospect on FanSided's board, this is tremendous value for Charlotte. Adou Thiero also aligns with their general front office strategy, this year's first round notwithstanding. The Hornets love to swing on outlier athletic tools; Thiero can attack the rim, muck things up on defense and thrive in transition next to LaMelo Ball.

34. Charlotte Hornets — Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph's (Jr.)

Another prospect with a first round grade on the FanSided board, Rasheer Fleming makes a ton of sense for Charlotte here. He's a prototypical 3-and-D forward, guarding all over the floor with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, bombing a steady diet of spot-up 3s, and occasionally flashing his athleticism on straight-line drives to the cup.

35. Philadelphia 76ers — Johni Broome, C, Auburn (Sr.)

Philadelphia always needs frontcourt depth behind Joel Embiid. Johni Broome was arguably the best player in college basketball last season. There are valid questions surrounding his athleticism and defensive projection at the next level, but he plays with relentless passion, crashes the glass, and does a ton of interesting things on offense, whether it's hitting 3s, punishing mismatches in the post, or slinging passes from the elbow.

36. Brooklyn Nets — Bogoljub Markovic, F, Serbia (2005)

After selecting several international guard prospects with questionable jump shots in the first round, Brooklyn adds size and shooting in Bogoljub Marković, who comes from a Mega program with a long track record of producing NBA talent. He's skinny and the defensive projection is questionable at best, but finding plays who move and shoot like Marković at 6-foot-11 is no easy task.

37. Detroit Pistons — Kam Jones, G, Marquette (Sr.)

With Dennis Schroder on the outs in free agency, Detroit addresses its backup point guard void with Kam Jones. An electric slasher and shot-maker who transformed into an efficient lead playmaker in his senior season, Jones has very few holes in his game and could earn minutes as a rookie on a competitive Pistons team.

38. Indiana Pacers — Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford (Sr.)

A bit of an unexpected slide for Maxime Raynaud, who dominated the Combine and generated a lot of first round buzz in the weeks leading up to the draft. He's a fluid, mobile 7-footer who can bomb 3s, attack defenses as a face-up scorer, and deliver some rebounding and rim protection behind Myles Turner in Indiana.

39. Toronto Raptors — Alijah Martin, G, Florida (Sr.)

Alijah Martin was essential to Florida's national championship run, providing energy-bunny defense and valuable connective tissue as an off-guard. He's undersized for someone who really doesn't handle the ball much, but Martin has long arms, a strong frame and elite athleticism. The defensive intensity and willingness to do the dirty work could make him a fan favorite in Toronto.

40. New Orleans Pelicans — Sion James, F, Duke (Sr.)

Sion James went from a star at Tulane to a high-level role player at Duke, scaling back in a way that ought to appeal to NBA front offices. He's a strong, versatile defender and a heady connective playmaker, with real juice attacking closeouts and running the occasional pick-and-roll. He makes sense as a bet on experience and readiness for a New Orleans team desperate to contend.

41. Golden State Warriors — Rocco Zikarsky, C, Australia (2006)

Rocco Zikarsky wasn't particularly impressive with Brisbane last season, but he's a reasonably mobile 7-foot-4 center with strong instincts in drop coverage on defense. Golden State needs to beef up the center rotation, per usual. Zikarsky can protect the rim and finish off of lobs and dunks from Steph and Jimmy Butler.

42. Sacramento Kings — Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State (Jr.)

Sacramento went for a playmaking, two-way wing in the first round with Nique Clifford. Jamir Watkins offers a bit more of that. He's a rangy defender who can generate stops and create turnovers. Offensively, the 3-point stroke needs work, but he's a slippery ball-handler with some plus passing chops. The Kings can afford to double up on wing depth.

43. Utah Jazz — Koby Brea, F, Kentucky (Sr.)

The Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. picks, in part, made clear Utah's focus on adding more shooting dynamism to the offense. Koby Brea's skill set is limited in scope, but he was one of the best shooters in college basketball as an upperclassman. He can come in, space the floor and make smart decisions in the flow of the offense.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder — Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest (Sr.)

Thomas Sorber was an awesome get for OKC. If the Thunder keep this pick, Hunter Sallis fits their style of guard as a prolific downhill slasher. He needs to hit more 3s, but the length and defensive activity, combined with an ability to create and sustain advantages, holds major upside this late in the draft.

45. Chicago Bulls — Alex Toohey, F, Australia (2004)

Another international prospect who fits Chicago's transition-oriented style of play, Alex Toohey has the chance to outperform this draft slot. He runs the floor with a purpose and possesses advanced connective passing instincts at 6-foot-9. There are some halfcourt scoring questions, but Toohey guards well and he can complement the Bulls' guard gaggle. He also joins fellow Aussie Josh Giddey.

46. Orlando Magic — Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee (Sr.)

Chaz Lanier killed it at the Combine. He's a long, springy athlete and a prolific 3-point shooter. Orlando should double and triple down on shooting with Desmond Bane, Jase Richardson and now Lanier. He won't pressure the rim much or create for teammates, but as a shooting specialist with tools, it's a worthwhile investment.

47. Milwaukee Bucks — Dink Pate, G, United States (2006)

Milwaukee is stuck in neutral with Damian Lillard hurt. Dink Pate probably represents the biggest upside swing at this stage in the draft. He's an inefficient scorer and a hot-or-cold defender, but 6-foot-7 guards with Pate's athleticism and playmaking verve will always capture the imagination of NBA front offices.

48. Memphis Grizzlies — John Tonje, F, Wisconsin (Sr.)

With a strong frame and excellent shot-making chops on the wing, John Tonje turned a lot of heads as a senior. It's unclear if he can defend at an NBA level and he won't really score efficiently at the rim, but Tonje's ability to bomb 3s, attack closeouts and score out of a variety of actions could help stabilize Memphis' new-look supporting cast.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers — Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke (Jr.)

With Ty Jerome hitting free agency, Cleveland may look for another tallish guard who can hit 3s, set the table on offense and spend time next to both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt. Tyrese Proctor is a high-feel playmaker with plus size for a point guard. He made a significant scoring leap as a junior next to Cooper Flagg and a loaded Duke core.

50. New York Knicks — R.J. Luis Jr., F, St. John's (Jr.)

R.J. Luis made a surprising decision to pass on a senior season in college and turn pro, despite the advantages of NIL. He's an athletic wing who generates stops on defense and shows major flashes as a scorer, although his decision-making and shooting consistency are lacking. The local product makes sense for the Knicks.

51. Los Angeles Clippers — Kobe Sanders, F, Nevada (Sr.)

Kobe Sanders has natural appeal as a 6-foot-8 point wing type who is deliberate with his decision-making and creative with his handles. The athleticism isn't great — he struggles to generate separation and get all the way to the rim — but there's a compelling archetype for the Clippers to invest in late in the second round.

52. Phoenix Suns — Javon Small, G, West Virginia (Sr.)

Phoenix addresses the backup point guard need with Tyus Jones hitting free agency. The list of successful NBA guards at Javon Small's height is short, but he has a gaping wingspan and he's a major athlete, totally comfortable playing above the rim when he gets a runway. Small can score in bunches, defend his position and give the Suns more juice in transition.

53. Utah Jazz — Lachlan Olbrich, C, Australia (2003)

With questions swirling around the future of Walker Kessler, Utah bets on frontcourt depth in Australian Lachlan Olbrich. He's a middling athlete by NBA standards, but Olbrich has some funky face-up elements to his scoring arsenal with tremendous touch around the basket. He'll rebound, play his heart out and give the Jazz a few new wrinkles offensively in the frontcourt.

54. Indiana Pacers — Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga (Sr.)

Why not? With Tyrese Haliburton slated to miss all of next season, the Pacers could look for some backcourt depth late in the second round. He's small by NBA standards, but Nembhard is a brilliant table-setting point guard who consistently elevates the pieces around him. Playing with (and learning from) his brother can't hurt.

55. Los Angeles Lakers — Viktor Lahkin, C, Clemson (Sr.)

Viktor Lahkin isn't the rim-runner Lakers fans probably envision next to Luka Dončić at the center position and injuries kept him from conducting a full pre-draft process, but he's the best big man left on the board. He's a strong, skillful finisher around the rim with graceful footwork in the post and he's a towering presence at the rim on defense. It's worth the swing for L.A.

56. Memphis Grizzlies — Amari Williams, C, Kentucky (Sr.)

Amari Williams brings a lot of fun skills at the five spot. He's a fluid face-up scorer with crisp footwork and a prototypical frame. Williams loves to pass on the move, whether it's out of the short roll or attacking herky-jerky from the elbow. Turnovers are a problem, but an athletic big man who's willing to try ambitious passes is worth a swing for a Memphis team in need of meaningful frontcourt depth behind Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

57. Orlando Magic — Izan Almansa, C, Spain (2005)

The youngest prospect left on the board, Izan Almansa could appeal to an Orlando team known for its depth and optionality in the frontcourt. The numbers weren't great in Australia after a failed stint with G League Ignite last season, but Almansa operates with tremendous craft and feel on the block. He can pass on the short roll and give the Magic another big body to develop.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers — Micah Peavy, F, Georgetown (Sr.)

Micah Peavy ranked among the best perimeter defenders in college basketball last season. He offers solid size, athleticism and feel on the wing, with improved 3-point numbers as a senior that have scouts intrigued. It's unclear if Peavy can consistently space the floor in the NBA yet, but if he can hit the occasional spot-up 3, attack closeouts, make the right decisions on offense and leave his mark as a full-bore defender, there's a path to sticking in the NBA.

59. Phoenix Suns — Brook Barnhizer, G, Northwestern (Sr.)

Brook Barnhizer is a fun Mr. Irrelevant, especially for a Phoenix team searching the ends of the earth for usable depth. He needs to get better from 3-point range, but a sturdy 6-foot-6 guard who can pull out a deep bag of ball-handling tricks, get into the teeth of the defense and deliver high-level passes has a real shot in the NBA. Especially when he defends with the commitment that Barnhizer does.