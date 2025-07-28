2 NBA teams that should swoop in and try to steal Quentin Grimes from Sixers

NBA free agency is a vehicle for players to obtain life-changing money and security. In other instances, it reveals that some players and agencies value their services more highly than the teams within the association.

Quentin Grimes of the Philadelphia 76ers is the latest victim of this shocking reality. Grimes is coming off a standout season in which he broke out as an on-ball creator when the Sixers were without their star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. Over 28 games in the City of Brotherly Love, Grimes notched 21 points per game, shooting 37 percent from deep on strong volume.

Grimes erupted with two 40-point games during this heater, and his summer market appeared promising. After his four-year, $11 million deal expired, Grimes was seeking a serious bump. Grimes wants $25 million per season after displaying his versatile offensive skill set in an injury-ridden Sixers year.

That request hasn't been met with eagerness from the 76ers. Free Agency kicked off on June 30th, and Grimes, a restricted free agent, has yet to be signed. With Grimes owing that restricted tag, the Sixers can match any offer a team within the league sends Grimes' way. Are there teams on the market who should take a chance on the maybe-too-costly flamethrowing Grimes?

Utah Jazz

Obtaining Grimes' deep shooting and shot creation will come at a price. NBA teams currently lack cap space, so any team looking to snag Grimes from the Sixers will need to be creative with their salary. The Jazz are one of the few teams with any cap space, and they could utilize Grimes in multiple ways.

Utah has a ton of young assets who will be looking to establish themselves this season. Grimes doesn't have a game that aids young players in their growth with his trigger-happy mindset, but he could be a valuable flip for a rebuilding team. The Jazz have blue chip talents like Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., Isaiah Collier, and Walker Kessler. Although their young talent could blossom, Utah likely still needs a certified go-to option.

Grimes isn't that on a contending team, but Utah could sign him this offseason and trade him for a surplus of young talent or draft picks once he goes to Utah and shows his lightning-rod stretch last year wasn't a fluke.

Would the Jazz play musical chairs and reconstruct their salary books to acquire Grimes, just to possibly get more for him? If I were a betting man, I wouldn't take that bet.

Factoring in the 76ers ultimately holding the Ace of Spades with Grimes being a restricted free agent, the hassle of pursuing Grimes might prove pointless. If Utah doesn't play the restricted game, perhaps a team strapped for cash but in need of a scoring punch will swoop in.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors' cap space is dead last heading into next season. Steph Curry will be the highest-paid player in the league, and Jimmy Butler is owed $56 million. Golden State still lacks firepower even with those enormous salaries.

It would take a masterclass of a front office to land Grimes (maybe Jonathan Kuminga's situation could get involved), but he'd thrive in Golden State.

Grimes' game isn't the glove fit in the Bay Area. The Warriors dominated the league with their split-action off-ball offense. Grimes can shoot off the catch, but his knack to get off tough shots would be beneficial to this Warriors squad, who had an eye-sore 107 offensive rating with Curry off the floor.

The Jazz and Warriors may want Grimes for different reasons, but ultimately, I doubt the 76ers will opt to lose him for nothing. That's the nature of the restricted free agency business.